As suspected, Ye is back and he has a LOT to say. Just like that, Kanye West is back on Twitter. It was speculated that the Yeezy mogul would soon reappear on the micro-blogging platform after receiving a temporary ban. West has been on the outs with social media outlets as of late due to his incendiary remarks about the Jewish community. His comments and posts have been labeled as anti-Semitic, causing a wave of fallout in his business ventures. It was recently estimated that in one day, West lost $2 billion in deals.

1 DAY AGO