San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Former UIW professor files discrimination lawsuit against the university

SAN ANTONIO - A former tenure-track professor at the School of Physical Therapy at the University of Incarnate Word has filed a lawsuit for race, sex, and national origin discrimination, as well as retaliation against the university. According to the petition, despite being recommended for tenure by the school’s Rank...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

O'Rourke outraises Abbott in final month of Texas governor's race

Beto O’Rourke outraised Gov. Greg Abbott for a third consecutive time in October, according to campaign finance reports that came out Tuesday. They were the last major filings due before the Nov. 8 election, and they showed O’Rourke hauled in $10.5 million from Sept. 30 through Oct. 29. Abbott got $8.8 million in contributions during the monthlong period.
TEXAS STATE
foxsanantonio.com

Texas to regain home of largest Buc-ee's in the United States

LULING, Texas - Texas will again be home to the largest Buc-ee's in the country. The travel center giant announced Thursday that they'll be breaking ground on Nov. 16 in Luling for the home of the largest Buc'ee's location in the country. The construction will take place on the site of the very first Buc-ee's travel center, which was built in 2003.
LULING, TX
foxsanantonio.com

What Texas homeowners need to know before installing rooftop solar panels

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas is seeing a surge in homeowners ready to go solar. A recent survey by Pew Research Center found about a third of homeowners have seriously considered installing rooftop panels. The biggest motivator is saving money and a new solar tax credit is helping people break even sooner than expected.
TEXAS STATE
foxsanantonio.com

Early voting in Bexar County ends Friday

SAN ANTONIO - We're down to the final hours of early voting, which ends Friday at 8 p.m. Bexar County Elections Administrator, Jacque Callanen, says the past twelve days have been busy. At the same time, early voter turnout has been lower than expected. Callanen says she hopes this means...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Seguin ISD looks to bond proposal for help with major expansion, improvements

SEGUIN, Texas - A bond proposal that is on the November ballot could give Seguin schools a green light for some much-needed expansion. Seguin Independent School District (SISD) is proposing a bond that would include a $.02 property tax increase per month, which will allow the district to move forward with many proposed projects. Some of those projects are a new $54 million elementary school in McQueeney, a new $8.9 million high school agricultural science facility, a new$7.5 million baseball/softball complex, as well as other additions, renovations, and much more.
SEGUIN, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio Council to vote on censuring Mario Bravo following outburst

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio City Council will consider censuring and issuing a vote of no confidence against district one councilman, Mario Bravo. The vote is scheduled as part of the city council's agenda for next Thursday. An independent investigator determined the councilman violated the City of San Antonio’s administrative...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

SA STRONG: Friends build a bond fighting Type 1 Diabetes

SAN ANTONIO - Two local teenage girls are fighting the same sickness. Their bond turned into a mission to raise awareness about type 1 diabetes - and now they are advocating for others. “Neither of us actually wanted to talk to each other first - at the beginning,” explained Addison...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Ohio attorney general sues Dollar General over alleged 'deceptive pricing'

Ohio's attorney general is suing Dollar General. AG Dave Yost filed a lawsuit against the discount chain after receiving consumer complaints from multiple counties. The suit accuses Dollar General of advertising goods for one price on shelves and then charging more at the register. The suit cites violations of Ohio’s...
OHIO STATE
foxsanantonio.com

On The Run: Elexsis Anahi Chavez

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find Elexsis Anahi Chavez. On October 28th, deputies were dispatched to a home in Atascosa County for an assault. The 21-year-old victim told deputies Elexsis Chavez had assaulted him. He claims he was arguing with another person in the house when Chavez began throwing milk cartons at him.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio Zoo mourns the loss of beloved elephant named Lucky

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo announced the death of one of their Asian Elephants, Lucky, Wednesday morning. “Lucky came to San Antonio Zoo in 1962 and, for generations, inspired tens of millions of visitors to love and appreciate her species. Lucky passed away quietly this morning under the loving care and comfort of her veterinarians and animal care staff.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Light showers, clouds kickoff Friday, severe storm risk high tonight in Eastern counties

SAN ANTONIO - Another cloudy morning with sprinkles, mist and a few light showers in the area to start the day on Friday. As we transition into the afternoon, breaks of sun will emerge giving temperatures a boost into the low to mid 80s. A few upper 80s to near 90 degree readings will be possible in the southern third of our viewing area with a lot more sun!
SAN ANTONIO, TX

