Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
City of San Antonio spent over $700,000 to transport migrants in the last 3 monthsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The SA Charter Justice, a petition you may be asked to sign when voting
SAN ANTONIO – We told you last month about a group of local activists who launched an initiative called the San Antonio Justice Charter. The goal is to gather enough signatures to get the initiative on the May 2023 ballot. They want to update the city charter on issues...
Former UIW professor files discrimination lawsuit against the university
SAN ANTONIO - A former tenure-track professor at the School of Physical Therapy at the University of Incarnate Word has filed a lawsuit for race, sex, and national origin discrimination, as well as retaliation against the university. According to the petition, despite being recommended for tenure by the school’s Rank...
O'Rourke outraises Abbott in final month of Texas governor's race
Beto O’Rourke outraised Gov. Greg Abbott for a third consecutive time in October, according to campaign finance reports that came out Tuesday. They were the last major filings due before the Nov. 8 election, and they showed O’Rourke hauled in $10.5 million from Sept. 30 through Oct. 29. Abbott got $8.8 million in contributions during the monthlong period.
Districts worry new state funding won't be enough for their school security needs
Gov. Greg Abbott and other state officials recently announced $400 million in the funding for security measures in schools. Upgrading doors, windows, fencing and more. But some districts are worried about how far that money will truly go. There are more than a thousand districts in Texas. If you were...
P.A.M Media Outreach teaches kids the importance of mental health awareness
SAN ANTONIO - P.A.M. Media outreach offers high schools a 9-week program where students are taught how to organize and facilitate a teen summit and here to tell us more about the program is the founder and CEO, Paula Monroe, along with Duane Snape from Chosen for Hope counseling. Monroe...
Texas to regain home of largest Buc-ee's in the United States
LULING, Texas - Texas will again be home to the largest Buc-ee's in the country. The travel center giant announced Thursday that they'll be breaking ground on Nov. 16 in Luling for the home of the largest Buc'ee's location in the country. The construction will take place on the site of the very first Buc-ee's travel center, which was built in 2003.
What Texas homeowners need to know before installing rooftop solar panels
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas is seeing a surge in homeowners ready to go solar. A recent survey by Pew Research Center found about a third of homeowners have seriously considered installing rooftop panels. The biggest motivator is saving money and a new solar tax credit is helping people break even sooner than expected.
Early voting in Bexar County ends Friday
SAN ANTONIO - We're down to the final hours of early voting, which ends Friday at 8 p.m. Bexar County Elections Administrator, Jacque Callanen, says the past twelve days have been busy. At the same time, early voter turnout has been lower than expected. Callanen says she hopes this means...
Seguin ISD looks to bond proposal for help with major expansion, improvements
SEGUIN, Texas - A bond proposal that is on the November ballot could give Seguin schools a green light for some much-needed expansion. Seguin Independent School District (SISD) is proposing a bond that would include a $.02 property tax increase per month, which will allow the district to move forward with many proposed projects. Some of those projects are a new $54 million elementary school in McQueeney, a new $8.9 million high school agricultural science facility, a new$7.5 million baseball/softball complex, as well as other additions, renovations, and much more.
San Antonio Council to vote on censuring Mario Bravo following outburst
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio City Council will consider censuring and issuing a vote of no confidence against district one councilman, Mario Bravo. The vote is scheduled as part of the city council's agenda for next Thursday. An independent investigator determined the councilman violated the City of San Antonio’s administrative...
SA STRONG: Friends build a bond fighting Type 1 Diabetes
SAN ANTONIO - Two local teenage girls are fighting the same sickness. Their bond turned into a mission to raise awareness about type 1 diabetes - and now they are advocating for others. “Neither of us actually wanted to talk to each other first - at the beginning,” explained Addison...
Panic buttons, automatic locks, and more proposed safety rules after Uvalde shooting
The Texas Education Agency announced Thursday a plethora of proposals that would, among other changes, require public schools to install silent panic alarms and automatic locks on exterior doors. Other proposals include inspecting doors on a weekly basis to make sure they lock and can be opened from the outside...
San Antonio father and son sentenced for roles in January 6 Capitol riots
SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio men, a father and son, have been sentenced for their role in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. James "Sonny" Uptmore and Chase Uptmore both initially pled not guilty. More than a year after their arrest, they pled guilty to four...
Ohio attorney general sues Dollar General over alleged 'deceptive pricing'
Ohio's attorney general is suing Dollar General. AG Dave Yost filed a lawsuit against the discount chain after receiving consumer complaints from multiple counties. The suit accuses Dollar General of advertising goods for one price on shelves and then charging more at the register. The suit cites violations of Ohio’s...
Blue Cares raffling off special prizes for the 31st annual Blue Santa Golf Tournament
SAN ANTONIO - As we enter the holiday season, many families struggle to make ends meet during this time of year. So, Blue Cares, the Community Outreach for the San Antonio Police Officers Association, is raffling off some items, as part of its 31st annual Blue Santa Golf Tournament. The...
On The Run: Elexsis Anahi Chavez
The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find Elexsis Anahi Chavez. On October 28th, deputies were dispatched to a home in Atascosa County for an assault. The 21-year-old victim told deputies Elexsis Chavez had assaulted him. He claims he was arguing with another person in the house when Chavez began throwing milk cartons at him.
Many locals attended Erik Cantu's candlelight vigil outside the McDonalds he was shot at
A candlelight vigil was held for Erik Cantu Tuesday night, outside the McDonalds along Blanco Road where the teen was shot multiple times back on October 2nd, by San Antonio police officer James Brennand. The former officer is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant. Those...
San Antonio Zoo mourns the loss of beloved elephant named Lucky
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo announced the death of one of their Asian Elephants, Lucky, Wednesday morning. “Lucky came to San Antonio Zoo in 1962 and, for generations, inspired tens of millions of visitors to love and appreciate her species. Lucky passed away quietly this morning under the loving care and comfort of her veterinarians and animal care staff.”
Light showers, clouds kickoff Friday, severe storm risk high tonight in Eastern counties
SAN ANTONIO - Another cloudy morning with sprinkles, mist and a few light showers in the area to start the day on Friday. As we transition into the afternoon, breaks of sun will emerge giving temperatures a boost into the low to mid 80s. A few upper 80s to near 90 degree readings will be possible in the southern third of our viewing area with a lot more sun!
Big rigs removed from West side neighborhood, but truck parking issue remains
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas—Across the country, a lack of big rig parking is sparking questions about safety and the supply chain. It's an issue that hits home for the Mesa Creek neighborhood in West Bexar County. For weeks, semi-trucks were parked nearly bumper-to-bumper along Krie Trail. Residents call them a...
