ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, TX

1 dead after Winona mobile home fire

By Darby Good
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EcTur_0it8A1KL00

WINONA, Texas ( KETK ) – An elderly man died early Monday morning after a mobile home fire in Winona, according to Smith County.

Trinity County: Man arrested, allegedly tried to grab officer’s gun while high on THC

Officials said Winona Fire responded to the call around 5:15 a.m., and began efforts to put out the fire at the scene in the 10700 block of CR 3168.

The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office, Winona Fire, Red Springs Fire, Chapel Hill Fire and Jackson Heights Fire responded to the scene where officials said the man was found dead.

The man’s name is not being released at this time and officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0it8A1KL00


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Man, woman arrested in East Texas for illegal homemade guns, meth

WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – A man and woman were arrested in Winnsboro after a search and arrest warrant was executed on Sherrill Street, according to police. Officials said multiple illegal guns and narcotics were located during the October search and included: Home-built fully automatic “uzi” style pistols A pistol with a home-built silencer/suppressor Other firearms […]
WINNSBORO, TX
CBS19

Green Street Monster underpass claims another victim

LONGVIEW, Texas — *Editor's Note: Video above aired in Dec. 2021. An underpass on Green Street in Longview destroyed the top off a tractor-trailer Thursday afternoon that was too tall to pass through it. Longview police were at the scene at about 3 p.m. as the truck remained under...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK GIVES BACK: Tatum Police Department

TATUM, Texas (KETK) – KETK visited the Tatum Police Department on Thursday to discuss their service to the community and how to prepare for potential severe weather. Chief Jack Lanier said his favorite part of working in Tatum is getting to know the people. “I go back a long ways with Tatum, teaching CPR, first […]
TATUM, TX
KLTV

Fight at Tyler motel leads to suspect accidentally shooting himself

KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Care and Adoption Center Animal Services Director Chris Kemper and Lead Animal Care Technician Brittany Mills about the loss of coworker Nina Allen who died in a car wreck early Sunday morning. Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash. Updated: 2 hours...
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Winnsboro Police Department in early morning drug bust

TYLER, Texas — Early this morning Winnsboro Police Department along with Franklin County Sheriffs executed a search and arrest warrant. An adult male and adult female were arrested at the scene and transported to Franklin County Sheriffs Office. According to the Winnsboro Police Department, illegal guns and narcotics were...
WINNSBORO, TX
KSST Radio

Rural Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Choking Assault

A rural Sulphur Springs man was accused of the choking assault of another male late Wednesday night, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Drew Fisher and Isaac Foley and Sgt. Tanner Steward responded at a County Road 3511 residence to a disturbance alleged to involve a firearm late Wednesday night. Upon arrival, they began speaking with the individuals said to have been involved in the disturbance. Deputies determined Arnulfo Tinajero-Zarate choked a Winfield man during an argument, but never produced a firearm as dispatchers had been told, Fisher alleged in arrest reports.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
CBS19

Longview Animal Shelter remembers colleague after car crash

LONGVIEW, Texas — Losing someone you love is hard for anyone and at the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, employees are grieving the loss of one of their own. Nina Allen, who was the head animal counselor at the shelter, was killed Sunday in a crash in Harrison County at the age of 26.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash

High school football association scrambles to reschedule officials due to weather. They are some of the most crucial bodies on the field for East Texas HS football games: the officials. Deputy No Billed. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. Pursuit from Smith County into Longview...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man shot after gun goes off during fight at Tyler motel

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after accidentally shooting himself during a fight at a Tyler motel, according to Tyler Police. According to police, two people had gotten into a fight at the Lone Star Inn on Gentry Parkway in Tyler when one of them pulled out a […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview student arrested for allegedly making terroristic threat

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police Department announced Thursday that they have arrested a student after they were alerted to a possible verbal threat to Foster Middle School and Judson Middle School. Authorities said that they arrested a Judson Middle School student on a charge of “terroristic threat” and was taken to Gregg County Juvenile […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Woman airlifted to hospital after 2-vehicle wreck on Hwy 31

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A woman was flown to an area hospital after a two-vehicle wreck on Wednesday night. The wreck happened on Hwy 31 near Kilgore’s Country Tavern Restaurant. A witness at the scene saw the wreck happen, and said that a small SUV and a heavy-duty truck collided. Drivers stopped and began checking on the drivers. The driver of the SUV was conscious and speaking to them but was injured.
KILGORE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy