1 dead after Winona mobile home fire

WINONA, Texas ( KETK ) – An elderly man died early Monday morning after a mobile home fire in Winona, according to Smith County.

Officials said Winona Fire responded to the call around 5:15 a.m., and began efforts to put out the fire at the scene in the 10700 block of CR 3168.

The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office, Winona Fire, Red Springs Fire, Chapel Hill Fire and Jackson Heights Fire responded to the scene where officials said the man was found dead.

The man’s name is not being released at this time and officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.



