Little Rock, AR

fox16.com

Arkadelphia takes aim at rare conference crown

One of the best high school football games in the state this week will be for the Class 4A-7 conference title. Arkadelphia (7-0, 5-0) will host Malvern (7-1, 5-0) Friday night in a showdown of two teams considered state title contenders. The winner gets the undisputed conference crown and the...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
High School Football PRO

Lonoke, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

LONOKE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

9th-Grade Phenom Plays Hero (Again) + Other Arkansas Recruiting Nuggets

The legend of Kane Archer continues to grow. Believed to be the youngest player ever offered by Arkansas football and already with numerous Power Five offers before entering his freshman year, the touted 2026 quarterback came off the bench and led Greenwood to a 33-23 win over Pulaski Academy last Friday.
GREENWOOD, AR
THV11

Police search for runaway girl from Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the public's help in locating a runaway teen. 14-year-old Nevaeh Woods was last seen in Little Rock on November 1. She is described as being 5'1" and weighing about 180 pounds. Anyone who has information regarding her whereabouts...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KNOE TV8

Arkansan wins $2 million in massive Powerball drawing

WOOSTER, Ark. (KAIT) - While no one won the big Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, at least one person in the state of Arkansas is now a new millionaire. The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery reported Thursday that a winning $2 million Powerball ticket was sold at the H&M Food Mart, 29 Patton Rd., in Wooster in Faulkner County.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Jonesboro murder suspect arrested in Little Rock

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man wanted in the murder of a Jonesboro man has been arrested. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, confirmed Friday that 28-year-old Dennis Robert Williams had been arrested in Little Rock. Williams is suspected in the Oct. 3 shooting death of...
JONESBORO, AR
THV11

ARKANSAS STATE

