The rumors keep piling up that OBJ and the Buffalo Bills will come to an agreement, and Von Miller once again has Bills fans "Bill-ieving" it. The Buffalo Bills made 2 trades at the deadline to get running back Nyheim Hines from the Colts and safety Dean Marlowe from the Falcons. They are essential moves as the Bills gained a pass-catching, punt-returning RB and a Safety who knew the system already from his time in Buffalo previously. Both were areas of concern and have been addressed. So,m the BIlls are done adding pieces to their Super Bowl-caliber team, right?

BUFFALO, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO