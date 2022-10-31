ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Buffalo Bills Made Football History This Week

It was a busy week for the Buffalo Bills front office staff and it turned out to be a history-making week as well. The Buffalo Bills made two trades this past Tuesday just before the NFL trade deadline at 4 pm. The Bills acquired running Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis...
Josh Allen “Hurdle” Ave Sign Finally Has To Be Taken Down

Hopefully, you had a chance to take a picture at the "Hurdle" Ave sign that was put up a couple of weeks ago...because they've finally been told to take it down. A couple weeks ago, Josh Allen dropped jaws by hurdling yet another player in a game against the Kansas City Chiefs. It's certainly not the first time it's happened, and it probably won't be the last, but at least one person was quick enough to use it to bring attention to his business.
Von Miller Again Hints at Odell Beckham Jr. Coming to Buffalo Bills

The rumors keep piling up that OBJ and the Buffalo Bills will come to an agreement, and Von Miller once again has Bills fans "Bill-ieving" it. The Buffalo Bills made 2 trades at the deadline to get running back Nyheim Hines from the Colts and safety Dean Marlowe from the Falcons. They are essential moves as the Bills gained a pass-catching, punt-returning RB and a Safety who knew the system already from his time in Buffalo previously. Both were areas of concern and have been addressed. So,m the BIlls are done adding pieces to their Super Bowl-caliber team, right?
Sabres Fans Are Upset Over What the Team Wore Last Night

The Buffalo Sabres might finally have a playoff-worthy roster. Buffalo improved to a 7-3 record, with a 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at KeyBank Center on Wednesday evening. The Sabres were down 2-0 in the second period and then 3-1 early in the third period, but went on to score five straight goals.
Conehead Has An Inspiring Message For Buffalo Bills and Sabres Fans

For decades now, a character that we know as "Conehead" has been delivering drinks and snacks to us at sporting events. Now he's delivering inspiration. If you've been to a sporting event in the last 50 years in Buffalo, chances are, you've seen Tom "Conehead" Girot. He's been serving ice-cold drinks and snacks at just about every event from the Bills and Sabres to the Bisons and Bandits games for decades while he wears his signature conehead skull cap.
How To Score A Date At A Buffalo Bills Tailgate

It is cuffing season all across America, and if you are looking to find someone to keep you warm for the holidays, you may have to look in one of the coldest places. A tailgate for the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo, New York. Through rain, snow, sleet, or hail, we...
The Bills Are Undefeated This Season When They Do This

The Buffalo Bills are 6-1 right now. If you're superstitious, the one week they lost is the only week they did this. There are a lot of people who love all the uniform combinations that the Bills have been coming up with week after week this year. There are also those who couldn't care less. "It's not a fashion show," they'll say. But again, if you're a superstitious person, then what they Bills wear should totally matter to you.
