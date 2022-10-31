Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Buffalo Bills Now Dealing With Injuries to Two Key Players
The Buffalo Bills were back at practice on Wednesday, in preparation for their week 9 road game at the division rival, New York Jets. The Bills are 6-1 and still in sole possession of the top seed in the AFC standings. On Tuesday, the Bills made two trades. The first...
Cole Beasley Says He’s Glad He’s Not in Buffalo Anymore
There are few former pro athletes in Buffalo who are more polarizing than wide receiver Cole Beasley. Beasley was signed by the Bills in the 2019 off-season after spending his entire career to that point with the Dallas Cowboys. Beasley enjoyed his most success in 2019 and 2020 with the...
Buffalo Bills Set To Wear Unique Color Scheme On Sunday
This Sunday the Buffalo Bills are traveling to New Jersey to take on the Jet this Sunday and will have a very unique look for the game. Usually, for road games, the Buffalo Bills wear their white tops along with their blue pants but this Sunday, the Bills are going all blue.
The Buffalo Bills Made Football History This Week
It was a busy week for the Buffalo Bills front office staff and it turned out to be a history-making week as well. The Buffalo Bills made two trades this past Tuesday just before the NFL trade deadline at 4 pm. The Bills acquired running Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis...
Josh Allen “Hurdle” Ave Sign Finally Has To Be Taken Down
Hopefully, you had a chance to take a picture at the "Hurdle" Ave sign that was put up a couple of weeks ago...because they've finally been told to take it down. A couple weeks ago, Josh Allen dropped jaws by hurdling yet another player in a game against the Kansas City Chiefs. It's certainly not the first time it's happened, and it probably won't be the last, but at least one person was quick enough to use it to bring attention to his business.
New Buffalo Bills Player Nyheim Hines Has Amazing Quote
The Buffalo Bills made two trades at the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday and both came right at the 4 pm deadline. The Bills traded running back Zack Moss and a conditional sixth round pick to the Indianapolis Colts for running back Nyheim Hines. They then traded a seventh round...
Josh Allen Admits His Favorite Sauce Is Shocking [VIDEO]
There is no one more famous in Western New York right now than Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. He is playing at an MVP level, his team is the odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl, and tons of kids were dressed up as him for Halloween. So when he...
Coolest Prize For Bills Fans In Western New York
The Buffalo Bills are the talk of the NFL these days and there doesn't seem to be much to keep them from slowing down. Coming off of a win over Green Bay in Orchard Park, the Bills will travel to New Jersey this Sunday to take on the New York Jets.
Von Miller Again Hints at Odell Beckham Jr. Coming to Buffalo Bills
The rumors keep piling up that OBJ and the Buffalo Bills will come to an agreement, and Von Miller once again has Bills fans "Bill-ieving" it. The Buffalo Bills made 2 trades at the deadline to get running back Nyheim Hines from the Colts and safety Dean Marlowe from the Falcons. They are essential moves as the Bills gained a pass-catching, punt-returning RB and a Safety who knew the system already from his time in Buffalo previously. Both were areas of concern and have been addressed. So,m the BIlls are done adding pieces to their Super Bowl-caliber team, right?
Sabres Fans Are Upset Over What the Team Wore Last Night
The Buffalo Sabres might finally have a playoff-worthy roster. Buffalo improved to a 7-3 record, with a 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at KeyBank Center on Wednesday evening. The Sabres were down 2-0 in the second period and then 3-1 early in the third period, but went on to score five straight goals.
Conehead Has An Inspiring Message For Buffalo Bills and Sabres Fans
For decades now, a character that we know as "Conehead" has been delivering drinks and snacks to us at sporting events. Now he's delivering inspiration. If you've been to a sporting event in the last 50 years in Buffalo, chances are, you've seen Tom "Conehead" Girot. He's been serving ice-cold drinks and snacks at just about every event from the Bills and Sabres to the Bisons and Bandits games for decades while he wears his signature conehead skull cap.
How To Score A Date At A Buffalo Bills Tailgate
It is cuffing season all across America, and if you are looking to find someone to keep you warm for the holidays, you may have to look in one of the coldest places. A tailgate for the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo, New York. Through rain, snow, sleet, or hail, we...
The Bills Are Undefeated This Season When They Do This
The Buffalo Bills are 6-1 right now. If you're superstitious, the one week they lost is the only week they did this. There are a lot of people who love all the uniform combinations that the Bills have been coming up with week after week this year. There are also those who couldn't care less. "It's not a fashion show," they'll say. But again, if you're a superstitious person, then what they Bills wear should totally matter to you.
These Are The New Numbers For The Newest Buffalo Bills
The Bills have seen a shuffle of numbers this year. Now that they've added two new players, what numbers will they be wearing?. See more content from Brett Alan by clicking here... We are six games into the season now but if you've been watching the Bills for the last...
Pistons Fall To Handicapped Cavaliers In Demoralizing 112-88 Loss
Despite a solid performance by Cade Cunningham, Detroit could not overcome the Cavalier's mirage from three
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0