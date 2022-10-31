ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden, Obama to hold rally in Philadelphia on Saturday

By Alex Gangitano
 4 days ago
Associated Press-Alastair Grant Former U.S. President Barack Obama gestures as he attends a roundtable meeting at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.

President Biden and former President Obama will rally together in Philadelphia on Saturday, three days before Election Day.

The two will campaign for Senate candidate John Fetterman (D) and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro (D), as well as “Pennsylvania Democrats down the ballot ahead of the midterm elections,” according to the Democratic National Committee on Monday.

The Hill reported last week that Fetterman and Shapiro were expected to get a boost from Biden and Obama on Nov. 5.

Biden has visited Philadelphia multiple times this cycle, including on Friday evening when he and Vice President Harris made a rare joint appearance at a fundraiser in the city to help Fetterman and Shapiro.

Pennsylvania is pivotal in determining control of the Senate and is one of Democrats’ few opportunities to flip a Republican seat. Fetterman holds a narrow lead in most polls over Republican Mehmet Oz in their race for a seat in the upper chamber.

Obama hit the campaign trail as well over this last weekend.

The former president traveled to Georgia to campaign for Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and also visited Wisconsin and Michigan this past weekend.

Comments / 37

Joseph Wood
4d ago

How can Obama campaign for a white American candidate who chased an African American with a shotgun for no reason especially is a day when there is so much racial tension in America. Then add the fact that the same candidate has evident neurological impairments, and this is not a negative comment about disability since Fetterman has shown these impairments directly affect the ability to perform his duty’s as a candidate let alone a Senator. Once we add Fettermans far left agenda which is more extreme than Biden, Harris and AOC voters of PA should beware.

Reply(3)
15
David S.
4d ago

Waste of time! EVERYONE IS ON TO THEIR LIES, FLIP-FLOPS, AND HYPOCRISY, AND NO ONE WANTS TO HEAR IT ANYMORE!!!

Reply
12
Mountain View
4d ago

Stay Home ! Most Patriotic People Do NOT LIKE the policies that this Distrustful duo have unleashed upon us !!!

Reply
10
 

Related
The Hill

Biden, Obama set for clash with Trump in Pennsylvania

President Biden and former President Obama are going head-to-head with former President Trump in Pennsylvania this weekend, underscoring the significance of the battleground state ahead of Tuesday’s midterm election. Biden and Obama will hold a rally for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D)...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Biden to stump for Hochul in New York Sunday

President Biden will campaign in New York for Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) Sunday in the final few days before Election Day. Biden will travel to Yonkers, N.Y., for a “Get Out the Vote” event with Hochul and New York state Democrats at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Hochul’s campaign announced on Friday.
YONKERS, NY
The Hill

New polls find Warnock-Walker race deadlocked

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and his Republican rival, Herschel Walker, are heading into Election Day deadlocked, according to a new Marist College poll. The poll, released Friday, shows the two candidates tied at 48 percent each among voters who say they will “definitely” vote in the 2022 midterm elections. With a margin of error of 4.2 percentage points, the race could swing either way come Election Day.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

DeSantis releases new 2022 ad: ‘God made a fighter’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) released a new campaign ad on Friday ahead of Election Day next week that depicts him as a “fighter” for God. DeSantis’s wife, Casey, posted the ad on her Twitter account, saying to her husband, “On behalf of millions of people, never stop fighting for freedom.”
FLORIDA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

How Voter Registrations are Switching by Democrats to ‘The Grand Old Party’ (GOP), in Pennsylvania!

The registered voter numbers in Pennsylvania are increasing and going up, and democrats are having a benefit and advantage. But on the other hand, republicans are collecting votes and obtaining democrats in their favour. Now the voting is in process and the next election is on Tuesday. Based on the department of the state, 8.87 million votes are already registered by the people and commonwealth, by the end of Monday. Around 4 million voters have registered themselves as democrats.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Arizona Senate, governor races deadlocked ahead of Election Day: polls

The races for Arizona’s Senate seat and governor’s mansion are virtually deadlocked days before the midterm elections, according to two new polls released Friday. A new survey from Emerson College Polling on Friday shows Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters leading Sen. Mark Kelly (D) 48 percent to 47 percent, falling well within the poll’s 3-point margin of error. However, with 1 percent of undecided voters accounted for, the race is tied at 48 percent.
The Hill

Vance widens lead over Ryan in final stretch of Ohio Senate race: poll

Republican J.D. Vance has expanded his lead over Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) in the race for Ohio’s open Senate seat, according to a new poll. Emerson College’s final survey of the state’s midterm elections found Vance leading Ryan by 8 points, 51 percent to 43 percent. Vance’s support improved 5 points from Emerson’s poll of the race last month, while Ryan’s support fell 2 points.
OHIO STATE
billypenn.com

How Philadelphians working to end gun violence feel about the Krasner impeachment effort

The first time Larry Krasner ran for Philadelphia district attorney, Terrez McCleary voted for him. When he ran for a second term, she refrained from voting at all. “I don’t agree with a lot of things that his office does, I’m not a fan of his,” said McCleary, who founded Mothers Bonded By Grief after the shooting death of her daughter. “However,” she added, “I do not hold him accountable for a lot of the outcomes of these cases, and a lack of arrests.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hill

Kelly holds 3-point lead in Kansas governor’s race: poll

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) holds a narrow lead over her Republican challenger, state Attorney General Derek Schmidt, according to a new poll from Emerson College Polling and The Hill. The poll, which was released on Wednesday, found that 46 percent of very likely Kansas voters surveyed said they supported Kelly, while 43 percent said…
KANSAS STATE
billypenn.com

Who’s behind those ‘Stop the Racists’ signs all over Philly?

With a week until Election Day, political ads and signs are so ubiquitous they almost fade into the background, but one graphic popping up all over Philly has been catching attention. “STOP THE RACISTS,” the signs say. “VOTE NOV. 8TH.”. A disclaimer at the bottom, required on political...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Comments / 0

