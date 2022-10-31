Read full article on original website
News-Medical.net
Targeted therapy for children with high-risk Hodgkin lymphoma reduces relapse rates, trial shows
A targeted therapy for children with high-risk Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) was shown to significantly reduce relapse rates when tested in a large multicenter clinical trial conducted by the Children's Oncology Group (COG) and led by pediatric oncologists at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University. By combining the targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) brentuximab vedotin (BV) with the standard chemotherapy regimen, children were 10% less likely to relapse. The findings were published today in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).
Obesity management likely to improve the clinical outcome of MS
Carrying far too much weight when diagnosed with MS (multiple sclerosis) is linked to higher current and subsequent levels of disability within a relatively short period of time, finds research published online in the Journal of Neurology Neurosurgery & Psychiatry. Reverting to a healthy weight may improve clinical outcomes for...
Memory: a revolutionary treatment for mental health disorders and neurodegeneration?
Thought LeadersDr. Steve RamirezAssistant Professor, Psychological and Brain SciencesBoston University. In this interview, we speak to Dr. Steve Ramirez from Boston University about his latest neuroscience research that investigated the power of our memories and how, one day, we could use their power to potentially treat mental health disorders. Please...
Researchers corroborate the importance of exercise for cognitive function
Accumulating evidence finds that exercise can improve brain function and delay or prevent the onset of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. While the underlying mechanisms remain unclear, recent research suggests that exercise-induced activation of peripheral systems such as muscle, gut, liver, and adipose tissue may affect neural plasticity. A special issue of Brain Plasticity presents new research and insights on neural plasticity and the role of peripheral factors in cognitive health.
Champalimaud Foundation researcher wins the Eppendorf & Science Prize for Neurobiology
The international Eppendorf & Science Prize for Neurobiology, which was established in 2002 and awards $25,000 annually to young scientists who have advanced our understanding of the brain and nervous system, has selected Ana Filipa Cardoso as a prize finalist. Cardoso's essay describing her work will be published in Science magazine on 4 November, alongside the essays of a second finalist and the grand prize winner.
Researchers study the unique adaptability of small intestinal bacteria for the first time
Bacteria in the small intestine adapt dynamically to our nutritional state, with individual species disappearing and reappearing. Researchers at the University of Bern and University Hospital Bern have now been able to comprehensively study the bacteria of the small intestine and their unique adaptability for the first time. The findings contribute to a better understanding of intestinal diseases such as Crohn's disease or celiac disease and to the development of new therapeutic approaches.
Higher viscosity of extracellular fluid enhances cancer dissemination
New research findings show how higher viscosity, or resistance to flow, of the extracellular fluid that surrounds cells enables cancer cells to migrate more rapidly from a primary tumor to other sites in the body. We clarified how cells sense and respond to physiologically relevant levels of fluid viscosity that...
First pig-to-human cardiac transplant alters heart's electrical signals
A recent study to be presented at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2022* revealed unexpected changes in the electrical conduction system of the first genetically-modified porcine-to-human heart xenotransplant. Xenotransplantation is the procedure of transplantation/implantation into a human of organs from non-human animal sources. The first pig-to-human heart xenograft...
Study uncovers a novel instructive role for the entorhinal cortex
A longstanding question in neuroscience is how mammalian brains (including ours) adapt to external environments, information, and experiences. In a paradigm-shifting study published in Nature, researchers at the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute (Duncan NRI) at Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine have discovered the mechanistic steps underlying a new type of synaptic plasticity called behavioral timescale synaptic plasticity (BTSP). The study, led by Dr. Jeffrey Magee, professor at Baylor, who is also a Howard Hughes Medical Institute, and Duncan NRI investigator, reveals how the entorhinal cortex (EC) sends instructive signals to the hippocampus -; the brain region critical for spatial navigation, memory encoding, and consolidation -; and directs it to specifically re-organize the location and activity of a specific subset of its neurons to achieve altered behavior in response to its changing environment and spatial cues.
Study finds most adults seeking to lose weight overestimate the healthiness of their diet
A recent study soon to be presented at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2022*, researchers evaluated the dietary patterns of adults seeking weight loss and residing in the greater Pittsburgh city of Pennsylvania. Background. A large proportion of United States (US) adults try to reduce their body weight...
Study suggests oral cephalosporins as safe, effective alternative for treating acute kidney infections
A new study led by Ochsner infectious diseases clinical pharmacist Kevin Lin, PharmD, was recently published in PLoS One, suggesting that oral cephalosporins are as safe and effective as the standard of care fluoroquinolones (FQs) for the treatment of acute kidney infections. Cephalosporins belong to a family of antibiotics called beta-lactams which are generally regarded as "narrower-spectrum" meaning they don't kill as much of our good bacteria and have a much safer side effect profile when compared to FQs.
Early deprivation may be more closely linked with cognitive and emotional functioning in adolescence
Experiences of early adversity due to poverty, abuse, and neglect are known to interfere with children's cognitive and emotional development. Recent research in Psychological Science expands on past work by indicating that experiences of deprivation and threat may influence children's psychological development differently. That is, early deprivation experiences, such as parental neglect and financial difficulties, appear to be more closely associated with cognitive and emotional functioning in adolescence than early threat experiences, such as exposure to abuse.
