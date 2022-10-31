Read full article on original website
ATTORNEY REPRESENTING THE SALINE COUNTY COMMISSION ISSUES STATEMENT ON LAWSUIT
An attorney representing the Saline County Commission and the County Collector released a statement on the lawsuit recently filed by Saline County Assessor Jessica Goodman. Peter Rottgers, of Shaffer Lombardo Shurin, released the following statement:. “Our office has had the opportunity to perform a preliminary review of the Assessor’s Petition...
MMU BOARD OF PUBLIC WORKS CONSIDERS SEVERAL BIDS
The Marshall Municipal Utilities Board of Public Works considered bids for a truck scale at the recycling center. Bids were opened on October 18. Five total bids were received. Electric Production Director Carl Crawford said the biggest difference in the bids was the cost of the foundation and installation of the scale.
SALINE COUNTY ASSESSOR FILES LAW SUIT AGAINST SALINE COUNTY COMMISSION AND COUNTY COLLECTOR
Saline County Assessor Jessica Goodman has filed a law suit against the Saline County Commission and the Saline County Collector in regards to the assessors fund. The Saline County Assessor states its mandated by statute to have exclusive control of the Assessor’s Fund, which consists of one percent of the certain taxes collected. According to the law suit, the County Commission and the Collector have refused to act and adjust the budget of the Assessor to include the mandatory amounts provided by statute. Without the appropriate change in the budget, the Assessor is unable to hire the employees necessary under the 2022-2023 budget maintenance plan which was duly adopted by the County Commission.
ROUTE D IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY TO BE CLOSED FOR TWO WEEKS FOR PAVEMENT RESURFACING
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDot) has announced Route D off of Interstate 70 in Lafayette County will be closed for pavement resurfacing from November 11 through November 25. Both the off-ramp from westbound Interstate 70 and on-ramp will also be closed. Access to the Outer Road will be available...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY CRASH SERIOUSLY INJURES WOMAN ON HIGHWAY-13
A Springfield woman was injured in a Lafayette County in a crash on November 3, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 80-year-old Carolyn Tollard crossed the center of the road and struck a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Jarod Moenkhoff. Tollard’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned.
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION CLOSING RAILROAD CROSSING ON HIGHWAY 41 IN COOPER COUNTY
The Missouri Department of Transportation will be closing the railroad crossing on Missouri Route 41 in Cooper County on Thursday morning November 3, 2022. The crossing is north of the Lamine River. Repairs on the crossing are scheduled from November 3-5. Travelers are advised to use alternate routes while work...
THREE INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH CRASH IN PETTIS COUNTY
Three Pettis County residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when 22-year-old Tylor Washington, of Sedalia was passing another vehicle while traveling southbound in the northbound lane. His vehicle was overtaken and struck by 23-year-old Sofia Oleynic of Green Ridge.
KANSAS CITY WOMAN CHARGED AFTER PURSUIT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Kansas City 25-year-old Kansas City woman has been charged with two felonies in Lafayette County. According to a probable cause statement, an officer pulled over Keilahta Fisher-Royston for allegedly speeding in Lexington. When the officer approached the vehicle Fisher-Royston proceeded to drive off. The vehicle turned on to North...
WARRENSBURG MAN INJURED IN CRASH INVOLVING A TRACTOR TRAILER
A Warrensburg man was seriously injured in a crash involving a tractor trailer combo in Johnson County on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when 29-year-old Alec Tabor struck the trailer being towed by a 2014 Kenworth driven by 30-year-old Caleb Johnson also of Warrensburg.
CARROLLTON MAN CHARGED FOR DEFRAUDING A BANK
A Carrollton man has been charged with a felony for defrauding a secured creditor. According to a probable cause statement, BTC Bank attempted to repossess two pickup trucks in Nathaniel Steward’s possession. After Steward failed to deliver both vehicles to the bank, authorities from the Carroll County Sheriff’s office got involved and supervised the recovery of the trucks.
SEDALIA WOMAN MODERATELY INJURED IN A ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT
A Sedalia woman was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident in Pettis County on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol Report, the accident occurred when 59-year-old Gloria Carrillo swerved to avoid debris in the roadway and went of the road striking the ditch. Carrillo was...
ROUTE 240 BRIDGE TO REMAIN CLOSED FOR SEVERAL WEEKS
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) says repairs are underway on the Missouri Route 240 bridge over Salt Creek, south of Fayette. A news release says MoDOT bridge inspectors identified deterioration on the structure and felt the safest course of action was to close the 90-year-old bridge to traffic on Thursday, October 27.
SEDALIA POLICE TRYING TO IDENTIFY SUBJECT IN PHOTO
The Sedalia Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in identifying a female subject in a photograph. The department is looking to identifying the female in relation to a theft investigation. The woman is driving a Chevrolet Equinox in the photo. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective...
MARSHALL SCHOOL DISTRICT TO HOLD COMMUNITY FORUMS
The Marshall School District will be holding the first in a series of community forums to get feedback for the Districts Long-Range Facility Plan. The district invites the community to come meet the company, Incite Design, that is helping the district with the plan. This event will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 8 in the gymnasium at Southeast Elementary. The Marshall School District hopes to gain feedback from the community to allow them to develop the best plan for the district.
ELBERTA “BERT” LORENZ
Elberta “Bert” Lorenz, of Corder, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at her home in Corder. Bert was granted an earthly life of Ninety-six years and four months. She was born on June 25, 1926, to Ralph and Nora (Bredehoeft) Schroeder in the Flora neighborhood between Alma...
JAMES RENNISON
James W. Rennison, 70, of Sedalia, died Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center. He was born March 12, 1952 in Sedalia, a son of the late Warren and June Neiberger Rennison. James was raised and educated in Sedalia. He attended school thru the 8th grade at the Children’s Therapy Center. He graduated from Smith-Cotton in 1972 and State Fair Community College in 1974. He attended the University of Missouri and graduated with a master’s degree in Economics in 1978.
