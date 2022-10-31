Read full article on original website
Related
What Fields told Roquan after Bears traded LB to Ravens
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- For the first year-and-a-half of Justin Fields' NFL career, Roquan Smith has been one of the central pieces of the Bears' locker room. That's no longer the case after the Bears traded the star linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a second- and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and veteran linebacker A.J. Klein. After head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles met with the Bears' leadership council to inform them of the move and the reason behind it, Fields made sure to connect with Smith as he headed for Baltimore.
NFL Week 9 ATS picks: Lions shock Packers, Patriots beat Colts
The NFL's Week 8 schedule was awful. Only one game featured two teams with winning records and the quality of football was pretty bad. Week 9 should provide more compelling action. There are a couple really good matchups, including a pair of division leaders going head-to-head when the Kansas City...
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears get protection for Justin Fields
The NFL trading deadline is approximately a week away and already several organizations are restructuring their roster. Teams are either unloading salary for draft capital, or aggressively trading for better talent to make a long playoff run. Whatever the case, these late season moves will initially affect prospect positioning; how significantly is an undeterminable mystery that won't be solved until the draft.
Roquan Smith: 'I didn't plan to get traded'
Ahead of the NFL trade deadline, the Bears traded away their star linebacker, and once assumed centerpiece of their rebuild – Roquan Smith – to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for draft capital in the 2023 draft. With it, shock and confusion rattled Chicago, as well as Smith.
Barkley, Geno lead 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year odds
With the 2022 NFL season reaching the midway point, several players returning from injury, reduced roles or down years have recertified themselves as forces to reckon with. New York Giants star Saquon Barkley has returned from ACL and ankle injuries in 2020 and 2021 to help his team reach a 6-2 record.
'That's why you make the trade:' Claypool already impressing Bears
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Several adjectives were bandied about when Chase Claypool arrived in Chicago after the Bears acquired the 24-year-old wide receiver in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Big. Physical. Athletic. The list goes on. Claypool's measurables are unimpeachable. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Claypool ran a 4.42...
NFL power rankings: Where do the Bears fall?
The Chicago Bears were a defensive nightmare against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The defense allowed 49 points to a Cowboys offense without Ezekiel Elliot in the backfield. Tony Pollard, Elliot's backup, went for three rushing touchdowns against the Bears. Dak Prescott added two of his own through the air and one on the ground.
Bears defense won't wave white flag after big trades
When the Bears first heard that Ryan Poles had traded Roquan Smith to the Ravens, less than a week after he sent Robert Quinn to the Eagles, they were shocked. The news hit the team hard, and players were hurt and left wondering what was going on. “The thoughts go...
How Claypool can help Fields, Bears' offense take next step
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields did his best to contain his excitement Wednesday when asked about the Bears' trade for wide receiver Chase Claypool. The second-year quarterback dodged a question about what the deal says about the Bears' belief in him. Fields is always even-keeled. But he let a...
How Bears evaluation of Roquan Smith factored into trade
Over the past two days we’ve heard several explanations from Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus for why the Bears were comfortable trading Roquan Smith, considering Smith is a two-time Second-Team All-Pro in the prime of his career, who’s also leading the NFL in tackles and playing a premium position in Eberflus’ defense. Each explanation boiled down to two big things: the Bears didn’t value Smith the way he valued himself, and there weren’t signs that the two sides would be able to find a compromise.
Claypool top-five in 'tight window' receiving yards
Chase Claypool's fit with the Bears' offense and Justin Fields is clear. Claypool is a deep-ball, big-bodied, athletic receiver who is bound to give the Bears' offense opportunities to gain big yardage and affect the way defenses defend them in the red zone. Another interesting stat about Claypool adds to...
3 keys for Bears to beat Dolphins + score prediction
The Bears have had a tough week. In the span of six days the team traded away Robert Quinn, got blown out by the Cowboys 49-29, then traded away Roquan Smith. It would be tough to rebound from a series of events under any circumstances, but it will be even harder for the Bears since they’ll try to get back on track against the Dolphins and their league-leading passing attack. Some things will look familiar from the 49ers game, like the rushing scheme, since head coach Mike McDaniel was their rushing game coordinator from 2017-2020, and their offensive coordinator last year. But a lot will look different too, mainly because the Dolphins have two of the most explosive wide receivers in the league, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. If the Bears can execute on these three keys they’ll give themselves a chance to stay competitive until the end.
Why Claypool thinks Steelers career didn't work out
New Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool burst onto the scene in Pittsburgh with an incredible rookie season in 2020. He showed a penchant for making big plays and racked up 873 receiving yards. His nine touchdowns led all rookie receivers, including Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, Tee Higgins, Michael Pittman, Jerry Jeudy, Gabe Davis, and Darnell Mooney. The Steelers looked like they had found the steal of the draft when they picked him with the No. 49, making him the 11th wide receiver to come off the board.
Bears overreactions: Did Claypool trade cost too much?
The Bears had a whirlwind last week. The Bears traded Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles, lost a 49-29 shootout to the Cowboys in Dallas, traded Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens, and acquired Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was an active trade deadline for general manager Ryan...
How Williams can build off season-best performance
Patrick Williams finished with a season-high 12 points and seven rebounds in the Chicago Bulls' victory over the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday night. To which head coach Billy Donovan basically said: Do it again. "With a guy being in his third year, it has to come from within. There was no...
'Keep chopping:' Inside Kyler Gordon's early rookie-year growth
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- When Kyler Gordon jumped in front of Tyquan Thornton and picked off Bailey Zappe's pass at Gillette Stadium, it was a checkpoint in the early development of the rookie corner. Affirmation that all the work he has put in is starting to pay off. "Really, what...
Why Jack Sanborn is confident if he gets starting job
The Bears are not excited to have lost a player like Roquan Smith on the field. No one man can fill the void of his NFL-leading 83 tackles, or the void of what he meant in the locker room. They are excited, however, about the opportunity it will present for young linebackers to show what they can do with an increased snap count. One of those guys is Jack Sanborn. The undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin has impressed his coaches at practice, but hasn’t had the chance to get on the field playing behind several veterans. Now he appears to be in line for more snaps with the shuffling going on in the linebackers room.
Here's a look at Chase Claypool's NFL highlights
The Bears added a big, athletic pass-catcher in Chase Claypool to help Justin Fields in the passing game. They traded their own 2023 second-round draft pick to acquire Claypool from the Steelers. He's a big receiver (6-foot-4, 240 pounds) with speed (4.42 40-yard dash) and a knack for catching contested...
Were Patriots close to trading for Chase Claypool at deadline?
The New England Patriots reportedly fielded calls about several of their veteran wide receivers prior to the NFL trade deadline. But apparently they were also considering adding a veteran wideout. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported Wednesday on NBC's "PFT Live" that the Patriots showed legitimate interest in Steelers wide...
Bears injury report: Larry Borom returns to practice
The Bears delivered more good news than bad news in their final injury report ahead of their game against the Dolphins this Sunday. Four starters who had been limited, or did not participate at all in practice earlier in the week were all upgraded to full participants on Friday: Eddie Jackson, Larry Borom, Teven Jenkins and Kyler Gordon. In addition, Matt Eberflus announced the team was set to activate Cody Whitehair from the IR back to the 53-man roster.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0