Sean McVay hints at surprise return for notable Rams player
The Los Angeles Rams may be preparing to welcome an exiled player back into the fold, according to coach Sean McVay. McVay said Wednesday that running back Cam Akers has returned to the team facility and may even practice this week. McVay did not guarantee that Akers would play Sunday, but also did not rule it out.
thecomeback.com
NFL world blasts Raiders GM’s Derek Carr comments
It’s been no secret to anyone watching the Las Vegas Raiders this season that the team has struggled offensively for most of the year with the worst performance coming on Sunday, when the team suffered a shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints that quarterback Derek Carr called “embarrassing.”
NFL Exec Reveals Trade The Eagles Tried To Make At Deadline
The Philadelphia Eagles kept their undefeated record intact in Week 8, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers with ease, 35-13. They showcased just how dominant of a team they are as they prepare to take on the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 9. The Eagles will likely...
Sporting News
Week 9 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Geno Smith, Caleb Huntley, Garrett Wilson & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
Fantasy football owners are missing players from the Giants, Cowboys, Steelers, Browns, 49ers, and Broncos this week, knocking out no fewer than one starting QB, seven starting RBs, six starting WRs, and four starting TEs. In other words, sleepers and waiver-wire streamers will be at a premium this week. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 9 fantasy lineup decisions.
Derrick Henry injury update should fire up Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
Derrick Henry is coming off yet another 200-yard performance in a win over the Houston Texans. However, he picked up a foot injury during the game. After getting in a limited practice on Wednesday, Henry was not seen during the open portion of the practice to media, according to Pro Football Talk.
Yardbarker
Ronde Barber States That Josh McDaniels Is Part Of A Bigger NFL Problem
As most Las Vegas Raiders fans will recall, current head coach Josh McDaniels was a massive failure in his first attempt at the job. After an 11–17 start, the Denver Broncos moved on in 2010, and eventually McDaniels returned to New England. Fast forward to 2022, on his second head coaching job, and the Raiders are floundering at 2-5. There have been glimpses of potential, especially offensively, but the team often looks flat and unprepared. Is it too early to judge McDaniels? Is he part of an ongoing problem with the NFL? Former All-Pro Ronde Barber, now with The 33rd Team, weighed in recently.
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 9 sleepers
In this brave, (relatively) new NFL universe, this is the week that marks the end of the first half of the season. It also marks the first of two six-team bye weeks. The first thing is kinda fun. The second thing is not. There are plenty of good fantasy options who have the week off. Fortunately, there are also plenty of good matchups that we can exploit with some lesser-known or lesser-started players.
NFL
2022 NFL season, Week 9: What We Learned from Eagles' win over Texans on Thursday night
Dallas Goedert might not be elite, but he’s not far off. Ever since Rob Gronkowski walked away from football (the second time), the nearly universal tight end power rankings have looked something like this: 1. Travis Kelce. 2. Mark Andrews. 3. Everyone else. But there’s a case to be made for considering Goedert just below the Kelce-Andrews Line, but above most (if not all) others at the position. Thursday’s eight-catch, 100-yard, one-touchdown effort was not his finest statistical game in the NFL, but it was crucial to the Eagles’ closer-than-expected victory. Goedert has been a screen machine this season, and that most certainly was the case in Week 9, as it felt like the Eagles called for that play to that man in many high-leverage situations in this game. And he kept delivering. On a relatively quiet night for both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, it was the running of Miles Sanders and the screen game to Goedert that thrust the Eagles offensively.
NFL
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Quarterbacks
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL
RB Index, Week 9: NFL's superstar running backs reinforce position's value; Travis Etienne has arrived
The run game is too often an afterthought in today's pass-happy NFL, but if Week 8 taught us anything, it's that great running backs are invaluable. Just look at the performances of five of the six top-paid players at the position (with the exception being Ezekiel Elliott, who did not play in Dallas' win over Chicago due to a knee injury):
NFL
What happened to the last undefeated teams since 2000? | NFL Throwback
The Philadelphia Eagles are the last undefeated team standing in 2022. But does that guarantee playoff success? Take a look back at how the final undefeated teams have fared since 2000.
NFL
Ranking the NFL's top five playmaker groups; plus, a theory on the trading frenzy and an overlooked coach
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. Today's installment covers:. -- Why did this year's trade deadline spur so much action? A sea change in team building. -- The rookie head coach who deserves more love...
NFL
2022 NFL season's top 10 off-ball linebackers: Roquan Smith trade gives Ravens two of the best
Each week of the 2022 NFL season, the Next Gen Stats analytics team will present a different Position Power Ranking meant to spotlight the top performances among a specific group of players. This week, we've assembled a list of the top 10 off-ball linebackers heading into Week 9. Before we...
NFL
Walker, Woolen honored as top rookies in October | Next Gen Stats
This is the first time since the Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Month awards were conceived in 1996 that two teammates have been honored in the same month. Here are all the numbers you need to know about Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III's and CB Tariq Woolen's incredible performances in October, according to Next Gen Stats.
NFL
Giants' Schoen open to extending Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones: 'If I did, this would be the week'
The first year of New York general manager Joe Schoen's rebuild has gone swimmingly as the Giants sit at 6-2 entering their Week 9 bye. However, big decisions remain on the horizon. Two key players to the Giants' surprising start, running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones, are in...
NFL
Saints' Alvin Kamara defends teammate Michael Thomas over latest injury criticism
Michael Thomas' latest trip to injured reserve will likely end his season, marking another disappointing finish to a once-promising campaign. For Thomas, the news stings more than usual. After an exciting start that included three touchdown catches, Thomas is facing a familiar conclusion with another recovery and rehabilitation process ahead of him.
Las Vegas Raiders Thursday Roster Transactions
The Las Vegas Raiders placed defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa on the practice squad injured/reserve list while adding wideout Malik Turner to the practice squad.
NFL
Eddie Jackson miffed by Bears' defensive trades after 3-5 start: 'What are we playing for?'
The Chicago Bears sold off two veteran defensive stars ahead of the NFL trade deadline, shipping Robert Quinn to Philadelphia last week and sending Roquan Smith to Baltimore on Monday. Stripping the defense of captains, leaders and playmakers left questions in the Bears' locker room. "Your thoughts start to go...
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Trade deadline madness
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start with discussing the biggest news from around the league, including all of this year's NFL trade deadline madness and what it means for your lineup going forward. They go on to break down the Week 9 matchups, give you their sleepers for the week, and talk trade targets. Also, a full slate of bye weeks has left many of you searching for replacement players and the guys are here to help you identify some good streamers.
NFL
For Dwayne Wood, winning Madden Championship Series belt would be 'greatest feeling in the world'
When the late Marty Schottenheimer implored his Browns players to "get the gleam" during a motivational speech before the 1986 AFC Championship Game, he could have been talking to Dwayne Wood. Yes, the man known to the competitive Madden NFL community as "Cleff The God" already has a diamond-encrusted PlayStation...
