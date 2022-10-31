Read full article on original website
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Violence Skyrockets in New York’s Streets and Subways Opinion Piecejustpene50New York City, NY
Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
hobokengirl.com
Where to Celebrate a Birthday in Hoboken + Jersey City
No matter how old you are, your birthday is a day that should be cherished (and, of course, celebrated accordingly). But we all know the struggle of having to figure out where to go for your birthday in Hoboken or Jersey City — since there are so many great places to choose from. To help make the planning easier, we’ve rounded up some bars and restaurants that have great deals or special birthday components to make planning easy. From boozy brunches for the super celebratory group, to spots with live music, to more low-key get-togethers like renting private dining rooms, The Hoboken Girl has some creative and fun birthday party ideas worth considering. Keep reading for a list of restaurants and bars in Hudson County that will make for an unforgettable birthday celebration.
ilovetheupperwestside.com
Best Upper West Side Brunch Spots
I’m back with another update to a popular round-up of mine. And this time, it’s brunch. The hours-long meal period spans breakfast and lunch, and could even be considered a very early dinner for some. Regardless of whether you choose to imbibe or not, it’s my firm belief that this list should be limited to proper sit-down-table-service restaurants where drinks are an option for those who do.
Popular NYC dumpling shop set to open first NJ location
HOBOKEN — Dumplings for breakfast... dumplings for dinner... dumplings anytime. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, with its flagship shop on 1st Avenue, New York, NY, will soon be opening a location in Hoboken — the first such shop in New Jersey. NYC restauranteur and founder Stratis Morfogen took his family’s...
hobokengirl.com
92 Things to Do in Hoboken + Jersey City | November 3-6
As we wonder how it’s already November and Election Day is on the horizon, we’re gearing up for all of the fall happenings going on around Hudson County. This week’s local Hoboken + Jersey City events guide has everyone covered with fun things to do locally, like the Hoboken Art Walk + Studio Tour, Sunday Storytime at the Hoboken Fire Museum, Irish dance classes at Grassroots Community Space, and more. Below is the list of Hoboken + Jersey City events happening this weekend, November 3rd – November 6th, 2022.
hobokengirl.com
Dog Trainers to Use in the Hudson County Area
With tons of dog-friendly restaurants, dog parks, and puppy playgroups, Hudson County is a great place for dog owners. There are a bunch of awesome dog trainers in and around Hoboken + Jersey City who can help your dog feel more comfortable and calm in social settings. Whether you just adopted a new puppy or have had your four-legged friend for a few years, dog training can help at any age. Keep reading to discover some of the best dog trainers to use in the Hudson County Area.
Mochi Donut, Corndog Shop Opens In Bergen County
A bakery serving up mochi doughnuts, corn dogs and more has opened in Bergen County. Sopoong Donuts rotates its doughnut flavors every few days, and offers build-your-own corndogs. Customers can choose a sausage or mozzarella inside and then the outside: Hot Cheetos, cheese balls, potatoes or truffle parm potato. Doughnut...
Cheap 'JFK Airport' Hack to Get to Midtown Manhattan Is a Game-Changer
Most people aren't aware of this!
11 Small New York Christmas Towns Straight Out of a Hallmark Movie
There's nothing quite like New York City at Christmas time. From the Rockefeller tree to Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, the Big Apple is a must-visit during the holidays, at least once in your lifetime. There are smaller towns all across the state that transform into a Hallmark Christmas movie to...
thefordhamram.com
Yes, the Perfect Pastry Shop Exists
DeLillo’s Cafe & Pastry Shop is located on the mainstay of the Arthur Avenue food scene. It has been perfecting its authentic Italian pastries and cakes since opening their doors in 1925. Everyday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. — except until 7 p.m. on Sundays — the shop serves fresh batches of its delectable trademark pastries. Whether your sweet tooth demands cannoli, calzones, amaretti, biscotti or pignoli, there is certain to be an abundance of each lined neatly behind the shiniest of windows. In the warmer months, customers can savor some gelato on the outdoor patio, but as it’s fall I highly recommend ordering a cappuccino and slice of carrot cake to blissfully consume at some quiet corner table.
hobokengirl.com
Hoboken St. Patrick’s Day Parade Coming Back? What We Know
We know it’s fall and everyone has their minds set on Thanksgiving — but right now at Hoboken Girl, we’re thinking about St. Patrick’s Day. On November 2nd, the Hoboken Business Alliance (HBA) announced that residents and business owners would now be able to provide input in a survey to decide whether or not to bring back the formerly annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Hoboken. This parade used to march down Washington Street to celebrate Irish culture + tradition locally — that is, until the parade stopped in 2011. Since 2011, the tradition has turned into the well-known bar crawl called LepreCon. The goal of bringing back the parade, according to the HBA press release, is to bring business back to bars and restaurants and simultaneously discourage and stop what has become the controversial LepreCon. Not to mention, the HBA also referenced wanting to make this parade family-friendly to give it back to local families + young children in the community. Residents have until November 10th to complete this survey. We’ve covered what you need to know about the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, LepreCon, and the current survey that lets residents decide how to move forward.
Elite Daily
The Santa Clauses Winter Wonderland In NYC Is An Immersive Pop-Up
For many, November signals the start of the most wonderful time of the year, which means it’s time to begin getting your holiday plans in order. Big Apple residents looking for a magical attraction are in luck, because a ‘Gram-worthy Christmas village is coming to New York City — and it’s an immersive North Pole experience. Plus, The Santa Clauses Winter Wonderland pop-up is inspired by the two-episode premiere of the Disney+ series The Santa Clauses out Nov. 16, which features nostalgic characters and follows Scott Calvin as he approaches retirement as Santa.
ucnj.org
Santa Claus is Coming to Union County –Celebrate the Season at Warinanco
The Union County Board of County Commissioners and the Union County Department of Parks and Recreation are happy to announce a kickoff to the holiday season in Warinanco Park at the Warinanco Sports Center, with skating with Santa and more. “This is one of my favorite times of the year,...
American Dream announces 2022 holiday hours
EAST RUTHERFORD — As the holidays are fast approaching, the American Dream mega-mall has announced its operating hours for the 2022 holiday season. Once again, American Dream will close its doors on Nov. 24., Thanksgiving Day to allow guests and employees to enjoy time with their family and friends.
Staten Island Mall shortened its hours after reopening amid pandemic. Will the retail site ever return to 9 p.m. closure?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When the Staten Island Mall reopened in September 2020 after a six-month state-mandated coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic closure, several changes had been made to the New Springville shopping center. There were hand-sanitizing stations, social distancing floor markers and a strict mask requirement. Store hours were shortened, sitting areas were removed and shoppers were counted to make sure a 50% capacity was not being exceeded.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
7-Eleven Closing Up Shop For 18 New Jersey Locations
Get your Slurpee and bad convivence store food while you can as the popular retail chain 7-Eleven is closing its doors for eighteen of its New Jersey stores. Don’t panic because 7-Eleven still has close to 300 locations across the Garden State and you can still fill up for your big gulp. Although, some would like to know what is causing this change and which exact stores are being affected.
hobokengirl.com
Jersey City Ranked 5th in US for Having The Best Sandwiches
Whether you say sub or hoagie, pork roll or Taylor ham, we can all agree that we love our sandwiches here in New Jersey. And on National Sandwich Day (November 3rd), we’re especially excited to see a recent sandwich study that placed Jersey City at the top. In a study conducted by Apartmentguide, Jersey City ranked fifth on the list of best cities for sandwich lovers in the US. The study considered 700 cities and towns with a population over 50,000 people and looked at the number of sandwich shops as well as the quality of the sandwiches served. In the end, 50 cities made the list — and we’re thrilled to see Jersey City getting recognition for its awesome sandwiches, especially on National Sandwich Day. Read on to learn more about why Jersey City was ranked one of the best cities for sandwich lovers — along with some sandwich articles to check out to celebrate the holiday.
Delish
The Jewish Deli Is An NYC Icon. Here’s How It’s Changed
“I’ll have what she’s having.” The quote is iconic. You probably know it’s from When Harry Met Sally, and although the corned beef and pastrami sandwich isn't what caused Sally to make such a scene in Katz's Deli, it certainly convinced the lady at the next table to try it.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Three New Jersey Towns Make 50 Best Places To Live In The U.S. List
What’s better than one New Jersey town making the list? Three! According to Money.com, New Jersey is where you want to be if you’re considering to relocate. The first New Jersey town to make the list is Jersey City. On the “50 Best Places To Live In The U.S.” list, Jersey City comes in at No. 10. The second-largest city in New Jersey behind Newark is also the most ethnically diverse in the nation. Jersey City gives you the best of both worlds living in the Garden State as its close proximity to New York attracts most newcomers to the city. It is often referred to as New York’s sixth borough. According to Money.com, Jersey City has a population of 283,496, a median household income of $92,183, a median home price of $605,831 and an unemployment rate of 3.9%.
hobokengirl.com
Hoboken Early Voting + Election Day Information: What to Know
Election Day is almost upon us. On Tuesday, November 8th, Hoboken residents along with the rest of New Jersey locals will cast their votes. From local Board of Education candidates to representatives, there are many decisions to be made — and it’s important to make sure you get out and vote, even if you have a conflict on November 8th and can’t make it in person. Last year, new legislation made it possible for early in-person voting in the state of New Jersey. This means that every county in the state must provide in-person early voting locations where locals can vote within the early voting period. This early voting period is open now through November 6th, so this weekend is the last chance to go for early in-person voting. On the ballot in the Hoboken election will be candidates for the 8th Congressional District seat in the House of Representatives, Hudson County Sheriff, and Hudson County Clerk — as well as the selection of three members for the Board of Education. Read on to learn more about what to know for early voting in Hoboken + other important Hudson County Election Day information.
Penthouse at Jersey City’s Beacon hits the market at $2.5 million
Your biggest problem just may be trying to figure out which of three outdoor patio spaces to enjoy. For $2.5 million, you can find out. The duplex penthouse atop 4 Beacon Way, the former Jersey City Medical Center site, has been listed by Brown Harris Stevens agent Dale Fior. And for that price the purchaser gets a lot more than patios.
