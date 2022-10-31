We know it’s fall and everyone has their minds set on Thanksgiving — but right now at Hoboken Girl, we’re thinking about St. Patrick’s Day. On November 2nd, the Hoboken Business Alliance (HBA) announced that residents and business owners would now be able to provide input in a survey to decide whether or not to bring back the formerly annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Hoboken. This parade used to march down Washington Street to celebrate Irish culture + tradition locally — that is, until the parade stopped in 2011. Since 2011, the tradition has turned into the well-known bar crawl called LepreCon. The goal of bringing back the parade, according to the HBA press release, is to bring business back to bars and restaurants and simultaneously discourage and stop what has become the controversial LepreCon. Not to mention, the HBA also referenced wanting to make this parade family-friendly to give it back to local families + young children in the community. Residents have until November 10th to complete this survey. We’ve covered what you need to know about the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, LepreCon, and the current survey that lets residents decide how to move forward.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO