Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
Related
DC’s Best New Restaurants Include Updates to Old Favorites
This month, Washington is seeing quite a few makeovers and reimaginings join the culinary landscape, from a luxe cocktail bar’s new French-inspired offerings to a late-night pizza menu at one of Arlington’s favorite event spaces and an upscale addition to an all-day dining staple in Silver Spring. Add a Latin-influenced, cocktail-focused restaurant in Chevy Chase and a brand new burger saloon with a Texas spin, and the primary challenge is deciding where to go first.
The Breakfast Club Near Opening: “Just Two More Inspections”
The Breakfast Club is very close to opening in downtown Silver Spring, according to owner Jason Miskiri. “Just two more inspections,” Miskiri said in a message to the Source. Miskiri said he is currently planning on opening the week of November 21. Located at 8240 Fenton St. in downtown...
rockvillenights.com
Greek Aroma opens at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda (Photos + Menu)
Is now open at Westfield Montgomery Mall. The Greek and Mediterranean grill restaurant's meats are all halal. See the menu in the photos below. Look for Greek Aroma in the Dining Terrace food court, between Panda Express and J. Chow's.
downtownfrederick.org
Downtown Frederick’s Top 5 November 4-6
We love a first Saturday weekend, and with dozens of events happening in Downtown Frederick, it’s tough to choose our Top 5! We sure do have a selection of awesome events though, from the grand opening of a fab new boutique, to a business fair featuring businesses run by children. There will be classical music at New Spires Stages, a super fun game night, and of course, our Sunday Art Walk, with nine different galleries participating. You can also visit our events page for a full listing of all of the happenings about town. We can’t wait to see you downtown this weekend!
mocoshow.com
Something Earthy Pottery Studio in Laytonsville Celebrates its 20th Anniversary With ‘Holidays on the Farm Market’ on November 12
On November 12 from 12-7, Linda Phillips and Something Earthy Pottery Studio will celebrate their 20th anniversary with a Holidays on the Farm market. Born and raised in Montgomery County, Linda Phillips has been playing a role in her community since the beginning. After taking her first pottery class in 1999, her father turned the detached garage on her farm into a studio and gallery in 2002. Since then, she has expanded twice- including during the height of lockdown in 2020. While her business faced its own challenges during lockdown, she supported her studio members by lending out equipment and supplies to take home.
mocoshow.com
See’s Candies Now Open in Montgomery Mall
Seasonal retailer See’s Candies is now open at Montgomery Mall at 7101 Democracy Blvd in Bethesda. See’s specializes in chocolates, truffles, fudge, brittle, toffee, and nuts. See’s joins Socks To Be You and Sheepskin Gifts & Alpaca Too as stores that have recently opened in the mall for the upcoming holiday shopping season. For a full list of recent openings, see: What’s New and What’s Coming Soon to Montgomery Mall (November 2022 Edition)
mocoshow.com
Lilly Magilly’s Cupcakery Announces Move; Will Close Rio Location Later This Month
Lilly Magilly’s Cupcakery, located at 220 Boardwalk Place at Rio Lakefront in Gaithersburg for over a decade, has announced that it will be closing on November 20th. A new storefront has been announced, but the exact location of where it will be is not yet available. The full message from Lilly Magilly’s can be seen below:
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Medium Rare to Hold Free Turkey Deep Frying Event on Thanksgiving
Medium Rare at 3500 Connecticut Ave in NW, Washington, DC will be holding a free turkey frying event on Thursday, November 24 from 10am-4pm in an effort to raise money for Feed the Fridge. The event is first come, first serve, and the restaurant is asking that people only bring turkeys to be fried that weigh less than 10lbs. Feed the Fridge, which was started by Medium Rare’s Mark Bucher, places refrigerators in local communities and pays area restaurants to stock them daily with fresh meals. Medium Rare has a MoCo location at 4904 Fairmont Ave in Bethesda.
Washingtonian.com
Maryland’s New Holiday Festival Boasts One Million Lights and Snow Every Night
Olney’s Field of Screams Maryland has taken a 180-degree turn for the holiday season, transforming its haunted trail experience into a wintry wonderland that touts itself as the “largest, most sophisticated holiday lights experience” in the area. The new holiday festival, called Winter City Lights, will feature...
mocoshow.com
City of Rockville City New Food Scraps Compost Drop-Off
Rockville is piloting a food scraps drop-off program to make composting easy, keep valuable materials out of landfills and reduce excessive greenhouse gas emissions. Food scraps will be picked up weekly by a commercial contractor and delivered to the Prince George’s County Organic Compost Facility. How To Use the...
Washington City Paper
Local R&B Performer Alex Vaughn Is an Artist on the Rise
Alex Vaughn, a Prince George’s County native, continues her breakout year with a sold-out, one night only show this Sunday, Nov. 6, at Songbyrd. The event will be Vaughn’s first live performance since releasing her mainstream debut album, The Hurtbook, last month. The flourishing R&B singer moved to L.A. and joined the Love Renaissance (LVRN) record label in 2021, quickly becoming an up-and-coming star in the industry. Her single “Mirage” has accumulated more than 3,000,000 streams on Spotify since its February release, and various publications including BET, Essence, and VIBE have endorsed her talent.
bethesdamagazine.com
Review: Miss Toya’s charms with New Orleans-style cooking
At Miss Toya’s Creole House, a server pours a mixture of Casamigos Blanco tequila, blood orange juice and sour mix into a sleek, silver-lined, black cocktail coupe in front of a young woman dressed for a night on the town. The scarlet liquid, triggered by dry ice, bubbles like a witch’s brew and releases a billowy fog into the air that plants a message into my brain: I’ll have what she’s having! Soon I’m sipping on my own Lady Voodoo cocktail, created by Toya Miskiri, who, with her husband, chef Jeffeary Miskiri, opened the Silver Spring restaurant in August. I try to keep it company with an order of deviled eggs spiked with pickle relish and topped with giant lumps of Venezuelan crab meat, but the tasty bites vanish practically before my drink’s bubbles subside. Not to worry, oysters Rockefeller on the half shell—six plump bivalves loaded with garlicky creamed spinach and Parmesan and broiled to golden brown—are right behind them.
WJLA
Pharrell's 'Something in the Water' music festival will not return to DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — Pharrell's "Something in the Water Festival" is headed back to Virginia Beach, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Wednesday. "I had a call the other day with Pharrell, who is the founder of 'Something in the Water' and he's decided to take it back to his hometown, Bowser said during an unrelated news conference. "We'll get him back in another form," Bowser added.
mocoshow.com
Relocated Planet Fitness in Rockville to Open in December; Will be Double in Size as Previous Location
Planet Fitness has announced that its new location in the Montrose Shopping Center in Rockville is scheduled to open this December. The gym is moving from its 15,000 sq ft space at 1776 E Jefferson St to the 30,000 sq ft space at 5520 Randolph Rd, which was the previous site of Gold’s Gym. This will also be the first Planet Fitness location in Maryland to feature the new RelaxSpace Wellness Pod, where the gym’s Black Card members can “select between a variety of videos, scents and even temperatures while learning more about diet, nutrition, breathing and the benefits of exercise.” Additional details below per Planet Fitness:
mocoshow.com
Abbott Elementary Star, Lisa Ann Walter, is a MoCo Native and MCPS Graduate
Lisa Ann Walter is an actress, comedian and television producer, perhaps best known for her roles as Chessy in the romantic comedy film The Parent Trap and her current role as Melissa Schemmenti on the ABC mockumentary sitcom Abbott Elementary. She’s also a native of Montgomery County. Walter was...
This Washington Spot Has Some Of The Best Loaded Fries In The U.S.
Cheapism rounded up the best plates of loaded fries across the country.
mocoshow.com
MoCo’s Oldest Continuing Foot Race Will Take Place on Sunday, November 6
The 47th annual Rockville 10K/5K is still registering runners until Friday, Nov. 4. The oldest continuing foot race in Montgomery County — which includes a 1-mile fun run for kids — will take place the morning of Sunday, Nov. 6. The kids 1-mile fun run begins at...
Wbaltv.com
Where are we headed? Here are the region's top flight destinations
LINTHICUM, Md. — Where are you off to?. Nearly 30,000 flights were scheduled to leave Greater Washington's and Baltimore's major airports in October. Among the three airports -- Reagan National Airport, Dulles International Airport and Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport -- the most popular destinations last month were Boston, Chicago, Atlanta and New York City, according to monthly data provided by Cirium, an aviation analytics company based in London with an office in Reston.
Hagedorn: “Business Is Booming at Miss Toya’s, for Many Good Reasons”
The area’s restaurant scene continues to attract national attention and accolades due to its quality and diversity. Bethesda Magazine’s food critic David Hagedorn wrote Tuesday that despite the restaurant’s service problems, there is much to love about Miss Toya’s Creole House:. Pass up the cup of...
9 Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner (Plus To-Go Options!)
Don’t want to spend your entire Thanksgiving in the kitchen? These DC-area restaurants will serve up turkey dinner for your whole family. Real talk: Turkey Day isn’t actually about the turkey, so why spend all day in the kitchen? Make Thanksgiving dinner an easy lift by skipping meal prep all together and letting a local restaurant do the work. We’ve rounded up a number of dine-in and to-go options so you can spend more time with your family (and less time hunched over a stove).
Comments / 0