ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Miami

"No tricks, just treats!" Publix giving out free candy to trick or treaters

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rhyRO_0it88s2q00

NEXT Weather forecast for Monday 10/31/2022 00:35

MIAMI - If you're looking for a place to take the little ones trick or treating, Publix has you covered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47C9z0_0it88s2q00
Publix is handing out free candy to trick or treaters on Halloween. Publix

The grocery giant posted on Facebook "No tricks, just treats! Dress up your kids in their best costumes and join us on Halloween from 4 - 7 p.m. for a ghostly good time trick-or-treating in our stores."

The in-store trick-or-treating is for children under 12 and they do need to be accompanied by an adult.

"We trick or treat at our Publix every year. Thank you for this fun tradition!" Tiffany Green Evans wrote on Publix's Facebook page.

Although this is a national campaign, you should check with your local store to make sure they're participating.

Comments / 0

Related
seventeen.com

How Old is Too Old To Trick-or-Treat?

What better way to celebrate Halloween than trick-or-treating? You get to dress up in costumes inspired by your favorite television shows, gather with your closest friends, and hit your neighborhood to collect tons of free candy. You get to come up with the best Halloween captions for cute Instagram holiday dumps and viral TikTok challenges alongside the haunted decorations you pass on the way. It seems like the perfect way for teens to celebrate the spookiest day of the year, but like clockwork, many teens wonder how old is too old to go trick-or-treating each Halloween.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

The 20 Worst Halloween Candies

Halloween is right around the corner and if you haven’t yet picked out the candy you plan to give out, be sure to read this. There are some "treats" out there that, if you hand them out, you are sure to get your place covered in toilet paper. 20....
Upworthy

Little boy's 'fart' Halloween costume is going viral and you can totally make it at home

Halloween is going to be a gassy affair for one Oklahoma family this year. Ashley Gray snagged "mom-of-the-year" accolades from fellow mothers earlier this month when she took to a Facebook group for moms to share what her son has decided to dress up as for Halloween this year. The priceless image showed her son Logan sporting the cheekiest of smiles while dressed in a hilarious fart costume. Yes, Gray's son wanted nothing more than to channel the spirit of a fart for the spooky season. "He hugged me after he put it on and said I'm the best mommy," Gray captioned her post.
OKLAHOMA STATE
MarketRealist

Don't Fall for the Target Parking Lot Scam — Stay Safe This Holiday Season

What do you get when you mix high inflation and a struggling job market? Desperate people looking for ways to make money. And it appears some are willing to go to great lengths to better themselves financially, but it isn't through an honest day’s work. Instead, many have resorted to scamming, and the Target parking lot scam is just one of many shoppers need to be aware of these days.
Thrillist

Taco Bell Is Bringing Back One of Its Most-Requested Menu Items

And the results are in. After pitting two of Taco Bell's most-requested menu items—the Double Decker Taco and Enchirito—against each other for a chance at a comeback, America has decided. The Enchirito, which originally left menus in 2013, is making its triumphant return to menus after fans voted...
kfrxfm.com

Want a FREE Subway Sub

Tasty panini sandwich stuffed with ham and vegetables on wooden background with blank space on left side,selective focus. Subway Giving Away Subs To Travelers Subway is giving away ten thousand Subway Series footlong subs for air travelers stuck in the middle seat. The promo is in celebration of National Sandwich Day on November 3. To take advantage of the offer, simply visit SubwaySandwichSeat.com and upload a photo of yourself flying in the middle seat on Thursday, for a chance to win an electronic gift card. The submission site is open from 12:00 a.m. ET on November 3, to 11:59 p.m. ET on November 4. What was your worst flight ever? What happened?
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
119K+
Followers
21K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy