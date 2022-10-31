Read full article on original website
KTBS
Deadly storms rock the region Friday night causing major damage, downing trees across the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - As forecast, powerful storms pushed through the ArkLaTex Friday afternoon and evening bringing reports of tornadoes, high winds, and heavy rain to some areas. It was a system that proved deadly in McCurtain County, Oklahoma. Much of the region had been placed under an 'enhanced' risk of severe weather by the National Weather Service Shreveport and the KTBS MEGA 3 Storm Team activated a Red Weather Alert. Thousands were also left without power.
News On 6
Travis Meyer: Tornado Touches Down In SE Oklahoma, Damage Reported In Idabel
--- 6 p.m. Update: A Tornado Warning has been issued for Le Flore and Pushmataha counties until 6:30 p.m. Meteorologist Travis Meyer says that the tornado threat continues with storms near the Oklahoma and Arkansas state line. The storm capable of producing a tornado is moving northeast into southern Le Flore County.
KXII.com
Several homes destroyed in Lamar County tornado
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Several homes were damaged after a tornado touched down southwest of Paris Friday afternoon. The Brookston community has been most effected after a tornado touched down about eight miles west of Paris around 4 p.m. The National Weather Service in Tulsa confirmed a tornado was...
ktalnews.com
Taylor Parker trial Week 8 recap: Defense makes case for life in prison
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Week 8 of the Taylor Parker capital murder trial in Bowie County began with testimony from Texas prison officials and ended with testimony from a former jailer who befriended the convicted killer, who claims she has been mistreated at the jail. Join KTAL News...
KTBS
Runaway Texarkana teen found
TEXARKANA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a young man who ran away from home. According to the Texarkana, Texas Facebook page, he is a missing critical runaway from Bowie County who was seen in Texarkana about 1:25 Thursday morning. Authorities say Everett Walker, 16,...
KTBS
Texarkana, Texas names interim fire chief
TEXARKANA, Texas – The city of Texarkana, Texas, has named Chris Black as the interim fire chief. The chief's job was left open when Fire Chief Eric Schlotter left to take the chief's job in Aubrey, Texas. City Manager David Orr congratulated Black on his new appointment. “We welcome...
ktalnews.com
TTPD: Texarkana teen located, safe
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department announced that a missing teen was found Thursday morning. According to a post on the TTPD Facebook page, 16-year-old Everett Walker ran away from his home in Bowie County. An update to that post said that Walker was safe and back home.
KXII.com
Woman injured after tree falls on her in Choctaw County
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A woman was injured after a tree fell on her in Choctaw County Friday. Lewis Collins from the Choctaw County Office of Emergency Management said the unidentified woman injured her back, and suffered lacerations after a tree fell down on her. This is a developing...
ktalnews.com
Taylor Parker’s mother: ‘We figured the lie would be exposed’
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The mother of the East Texas woman convicted last month of murdering a young pregnant mother and cutting her unborn baby from the womb testified Tuesday that she knew her daughter was not pregnant but did not confront her about it. “Not much you...
txktoday.com
Sonic Manager In Hooks Accused Of Groping Male Teen Employee
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas–The manager of a Sonic restaurant in Hooks has been arrested for indecency with a child involving a young employee who claims he was grabbed in his private area in September. Colton Ray Hamilton, 27, of Maud, Texas, allegedly squeezed the boy’s crotch through his clothing while...
52 Total Arrested Last Week – Your Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
Arrests were down once again in Bowie County for the fourth week of October 2022, let's hope it's a trend. There were 15 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 37 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the Bowie County Sheriff's Office. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Friday (Nov 04)
Thursday, Nov 3, the Paris Police Department responded to 63 calls for service, arrested one adult person, and received one Felonious Call of a Burglary of a Habitation in the 3000-block of West Kaufman Street. Officers did not provide any details of the Burglary.
KTBS
Gov. Abbott to visit Texarkana on Wednesday
TEXARKANA, Texas - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is making a stop in Texarkana Wednesday. It's all part of the Get Out The Vote campaign. Abbott will be at Big Jake's Bar-B-Que on Richmond Road at 10 a.m. He also plans to visit Jersey Village and Beaumont on Wednesday. Early voting...
ktalnews.com
Former jailer claims Taylor Parker victim of ‘vendetta’
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Testimony wrapped up early Wednesday in the penalty phase of Taylor Parker’s capital murder trial in Bowie County after jurors heard from a former corrections officer who befriended the convicted killer and claims she has been mistreated at the jail. Prosecutors are seeking...
KTBS
Arkansas AG filing suit against Texarkana pool company
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Richard Young for alleged violations against the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA). Young owns Young's Outdoor Solutions, and according to the lawsuit he is alleged to have advertised and taken money from customers to build...
KTEN.com
Hugo High on 'soft lockdown' Wednesday morning
HUGO, Okla. (KTEN) — The report of a threat prompted a "soft lockdown" at Hugo High School on Wednesday morning. Administrators said someone had heard a threat being made about a block from the campus. The high school was placed on a soft lockdown while police investigated. The district...
Human remains found near Indian Nation Turnpike in Pushmataha County
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. — An investigation is underway after human remains were found in Pushmataha County. Deputies with the Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office called the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation after the remains were found in a wooded area near Highway 3 and the Indian Nation Turnpike. OSBI is...
KTEN.com
KXII.com
5newsonline.com
Arkansas doctor found guilty of over-prescribing opioids to patients
TEXARKANA, Ark. — On November 1, 2022, U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes announced that Dr. Lonnie Joe Parker of southwest Texarkana was convicted on two counts of distribution of a schedule II controlled substance without an effective prescription and two counts of distribution of a schedule V controlled substance without an effective prescription.
