Columbus, MS

wcbi.com

Starkville police make arrest in shooting investigation from October

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police made an arrest in a shooting investigation. 22-year-old Kedarius Shell of Louisville was charged with aggravated assault. Police said today’s arrest comes after a shots-fired call back on October 17th in the area of Forest Creek Apartments and Louisville Street. SPD did...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Teen arrested for weekend killing in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A teenager from Columbus is charged with murder in the Sunday night shooting of a man outside his home. Police arrested Tameron Ward, 16, of Columbus, Wednesday. Interim Chief Doran Johnson says Ward was in an argument Sunday night and fired a gun with a...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Investigators release new details about Sunday night shooting death

COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Two wanted for Tupelo commercial burglaries

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi is asking for your help in identifying and locating two people wanted for some burglaries of commercial buildings in Tupelo. Police released a couple of surveillance photos taken when the crimes happened on September 25. You can anonymously submit your...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus Police arrest juvenile for allegedly killing a 67-year-old man

COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Another candidate interviews for Columbus Police Chief position

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Another candidate for the Columbus Police Chief position interviews with the city council. Russell Irvin met with officers at City Hall this morning, along with residents. Irvin is an assistant police chief in Chattanooga, Tennessee who has moved his way up the ranks. The Columbus...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Woman arrested for allegedly burning down her partner’s mobile home

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman for allegedly burning down the home of a person she was in a romantic relationship with. Donia Lynn Newsome is charged with Arson – First Degree for burning a mobile home on Bethlehem Road in Splunge, Mississippi last month.
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

NMLETC holds graduation for 19 new law enforcement officers

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – 19 men and women are now ready to protect and serve throughout Northeast Mississippi. Graduation ceremonies were held this morning for Class B-71 from the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center. The new officers lived at the Tupelo academy Monday through Friday for the past twelve weeks.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Fifth arrest made in West Point murder investigation

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- West Point police make the fifth arrest in an ongoing homicide investigation. 22-year-old Terrance Rowe is charged with murder in connection with September’s deadly shooting of 22-year-old Jerni White. The shooting happened at the Timberlane Apartments. Lamarquez Evans, Renaldo Carrothers, and Jaylon Heard all face...
WEST POINT, MS
wtva.com

One dead in overnight wreck with a tractor in Chickasaw County

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — The Chickasaw County coroner confirmed one person died during an overnight wreck with a tractor. Coroner Larry Harris said Torrance Lamar Stewart, 46, died. The wreck happened on Highway 45 Alternate south of Okolona near County Road 177. The wreck happened Wednesday night around...
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus police investigate deadly shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus police say a man is dead after a shooting Sunday night. Interim police Chief Doran Johnson says the man was shot in the chest. It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested in connection to the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 662-494-0109.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

UPDATE: Coroner says man shot dead in SUV in Columbus homicide

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — New information is out concerning the Sunday night homicide in Columbus. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant has identified the victim as Sammie Corder, 67, of Columbus. According to Merchant, Corder was sitting in his sport utility vehicle outside his home on 21st Street North when...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Natchez chief among finalists to head CPD

The current Natchez police chief was the first finalist interviewed Wednesday for the same position in Columbus. Multiple sources with direct knowledge of the process confirmed to The Dispatch that Joseph Daughtry Sr. was interviewed before the city council in executive session. It was the first of planned in-person interviews for three finalists that will stretch into next week.
COLUMBUS, MS
WJTV 12

12 Starkville students, bus driver injured in crash

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A bus driver was airlifted to the hospital, and 12 students were hospitalized after a school bus accident in Starkville. According to WCBI, the accident happened near Highway 25 and Longview Road on Tuesday, November 1. The school bus collided with another vehicle. Authorities said two adults and 12 students were […]
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Police chief candidate talks with Columbus city leaders

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One of three candidates for police chief in Columbus was in town talking with city leaders. The candidates are from within the state of Mississippi and from out of state. Today’s candidate met with the head of the Lowndes County NAACP and with officers on...
COLUMBUS, MS

