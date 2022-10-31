Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Starkville police make arrest in shooting investigation from October
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police made an arrest in a shooting investigation. 22-year-old Kedarius Shell of Louisville was charged with aggravated assault. Police said today’s arrest comes after a shots-fired call back on October 17th in the area of Forest Creek Apartments and Louisville Street. SPD did...
wtva.com
Teen arrested for weekend killing in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A teenager from Columbus is charged with murder in the Sunday night shooting of a man outside his home. Police arrested Tameron Ward, 16, of Columbus, Wednesday. Interim Chief Doran Johnson says Ward was in an argument Sunday night and fired a gun with a...
WLBT
16-year-old charged with murder after 67-year-old man shot, killed in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) - Columbus police made an arrest and released the name of the suspect involved in a shooting incident over the weekend. The suspect is 16-year-old Tameron Ward from Columbus, who is charged with the death of 67-year-old Sammie Corder of Columbus. The shooting happened around 8 p.m....
wcbi.com
Investigators release new details about Sunday night shooting death
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There are some new details in the case against a teenager accused of killing a 67-year-old man in his driveway. This is the mugshot of 16-year-old Tameron Ward. He’s charged with murder in the shooting death of Sammie Corder. The shooting happened Sunday night...
wtva.com
Two wanted for Tupelo commercial burglaries
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi is asking for your help in identifying and locating two people wanted for some burglaries of commercial buildings in Tupelo. Police released a couple of surveillance photos taken when the crimes happened on September 25. You can anonymously submit your...
breezynews.com
Halloween Night Crash in Philadelphia – 1 person deceased and 1 booked for DUI, Manslaughter
Philadelphia Police officers responded to Hwy 16 W near tractor supply at approximately 3 pm on Monday, October 31, for an accident with reported injuries. One vehicle was on its side with the driver, later identified as Deborah Dennis of 63 of Union, inside and unresponsive. She was later pronounced deceased at the scene.
wcbi.com
Mississippi fugitive accused of beating man with baseball bat arrested in Las Vegas
A Mississippi man accused of beating another man with a baseball bat last December has been arrested in Las Vegas. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Daniel Calvin, of Columbus, was arrested by Las Vegas Police on Oct. 23 when he got into a fight with his girlfriend. After the arrest,...
wcbi.com
Another candidate interviews for Columbus Police Chief position
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Another candidate for the Columbus Police Chief position interviews with the city council. Russell Irvin met with officers at City Hall this morning, along with residents. Irvin is an assistant police chief in Chattanooga, Tennessee who has moved his way up the ranks. The Columbus...
wcbi.com
Woman arrested for allegedly burning down her partner’s mobile home
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman for allegedly burning down the home of a person she was in a romantic relationship with. Donia Lynn Newsome is charged with Arson – First Degree for burning a mobile home on Bethlehem Road in Splunge, Mississippi last month.
wcbi.com
NMLETC holds graduation for 19 new law enforcement officers
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – 19 men and women are now ready to protect and serve throughout Northeast Mississippi. Graduation ceremonies were held this morning for Class B-71 from the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center. The new officers lived at the Tupelo academy Monday through Friday for the past twelve weeks.
wcbi.com
Fifth arrest made in West Point murder investigation
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- West Point police make the fifth arrest in an ongoing homicide investigation. 22-year-old Terrance Rowe is charged with murder in connection with September’s deadly shooting of 22-year-old Jerni White. The shooting happened at the Timberlane Apartments. Lamarquez Evans, Renaldo Carrothers, and Jaylon Heard all face...
wtva.com
One dead in overnight wreck with a tractor in Chickasaw County
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — The Chickasaw County coroner confirmed one person died during an overnight wreck with a tractor. Coroner Larry Harris said Torrance Lamar Stewart, 46, died. The wreck happened on Highway 45 Alternate south of Okolona near County Road 177. The wreck happened Wednesday night around...
wcbi.com
wtva.com
UPDATE: Coroner says man shot dead in SUV in Columbus homicide
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — New information is out concerning the Sunday night homicide in Columbus. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant has identified the victim as Sammie Corder, 67, of Columbus. According to Merchant, Corder was sitting in his sport utility vehicle outside his home on 21st Street North when...
Sheriff: Small child in state custody after being found wandering alone on rural Mississippi road
Mississippi agencies are investigating after a small child was found walking alone on a rural Mississippi road. Officials from the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office say a 3- to 4-year-old boy was found walking alone Monday morning on New Light Road near the Links Apartments. Investigators say the child is...
Commercial Dispatch
Natchez chief among finalists to head CPD
The current Natchez police chief was the first finalist interviewed Wednesday for the same position in Columbus. Multiple sources with direct knowledge of the process confirmed to The Dispatch that Joseph Daughtry Sr. was interviewed before the city council in executive session. It was the first of planned in-person interviews for three finalists that will stretch into next week.
12 Starkville students, bus driver injured in crash
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A bus driver was airlifted to the hospital, and 12 students were hospitalized after a school bus accident in Starkville. According to WCBI, the accident happened near Highway 25 and Longview Road on Tuesday, November 1. The school bus collided with another vehicle. Authorities said two adults and 12 students were […]
wcbi.com
Police chief candidate talks with Columbus city leaders
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One of three candidates for police chief in Columbus was in town talking with city leaders. The candidates are from within the state of Mississippi and from out of state. Today’s candidate met with the head of the Lowndes County NAACP and with officers on...
wtva.com
Child in state custody after being found wandering street alone in Oktibbeha County
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Sheriff's investigators in Oktibbeha County say a little boy found walking alone on a road Monday morning is now in state custody. Someone found the child, believed to be 3-to-4 years old, on New Light Road near the Links Apartments. The child's parents were eventually...
