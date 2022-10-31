Read full article on original website
UConn football improves to .500 with revenge win over UMass: What we learned
EAST HARTFORD -- As the UConn football team took the field under the Friday night lights against UMass, memories of a difficult loss resurfaced for much of the Huskies roster. While the scars remained, there was an aura of confidence surrounding the program, which has hardly resembled that of last year's team. That confidence would be legitimized as UConn defeated UMass 27-10.
Quinnipiac women's basketball ready to lead MAAC after WNIT appearance: 'We’re full steam ahead'
HAMDEN — While the goal every season is to win the MAAC Tournament championship and advance to the NCAA Tournament, the Quinnipiac women’s basketball team achieved something notable last season by finishing in the second round of the WNIT. The WNIT appearance was the program’s first time playing...
Glastonbury among two new Trader Joe's locations in New England
Trader Joe's recently announced that it is adding a Glastonbury location to its roster of grocery stores. On Oct. 28, The grocery chain announced on its website that the Glastonbury location would be at 400 Hebron Ave. The site said that the Trade Joe's would open some time in 2023, and a contact for the chain said there were no formal estimates on exactly when in the year it will open.
These CT restaurants and caterers will make your Thanksgiving dinner
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Let the experts do the work for Thanksgiving. These Connecticut restaurants and caterers will roast your turkey, bake your pies and serve you cocktails, so you can relax and enjoy family time. Artisan Restaurant in Southport hosts a three-course...
Opinion: Bridgeport won’t miss departed superintendent
Bridgeport Public Schools and the local Board of Education can be likened to the Titanic, or better yet, a weathered and unseaworthy pirate ship whose crew consists of a mix of under- and quasi-qualified mates stifled by a rogue captain, under-qualified and ethically challenged former superintendent, Michael J. Testani. The...
Opinion: Don’t let CT’s climate turn into Arkansas
I was born in Blytheville, Ark., on a US Air Force base surrounded by cotton fields. And, if I were still in New Haven in 60 years, climate change would take me, and everyone else in the region, back to the climate of Blytheville. This is according to the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science online app that estimates future climates for whatever city one plugs in.
Baker challenged by Quiroga, Young in 124th House district in Bridgeport
The 124th state House race pits Democratic incumbent Andre Baker, a former City Councilman, against Republican Jose Quiroga and Independent Michael J. Young. Baker has held the seat, which represents part of Bridgeport, since his election to the position in 2014. Hearst Connecticut Media asked the candidates what they considered...
9 Connecticut farms selling local farm-raised turkeys for Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving, residents can consider supporting Connecticut farmers by purchasing holiday turkeys locally instead of from big-box grocers. Multiple locally-owned and run farms are beginning to take reservations and deposits for Thanksgiving turkeys. The establishments raise the animals right in Connecticut and prepare them to be the centerpiece for residents' holiday meal. The farms have many variations of high-quality standards, from organic to pasture-raised to antibiotic and non-GMO birds. Most of the farms have begun to book up, and many recommend doing so soon to ensure a fresh bird for Thanksgiving. Here are the places in Connecticut shop local and get a farm-fresh turkey.
In the Suburbs: It will take more than one month a year to end domestic violence
Domestic Violence Prevention Month ended on Halloween with barely a ripple. And the families of those killed in connection with domestic violence have probably returned to their private grief with few answers about how this deadly domestic violence could have been prevented. The Center for Family Justice, which serves Bridgeport,...
Calendar Close-up: Westport’s Unitarian Church keeps Matthew Shepard's memory alive in a new way
On Oct. 6, 1998, 21-year-old University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard left a Laramie bar with two men. They savagely beat and tortured him, then left him tied to a lonely fence post. He was found, barely conscious, hours later by a dirt bike rider. Shepard was airlifted to a...
Brenda L. Kupchick (opinion): Urging support for Fairfield charter change
The town charter is Fairfield’s governing document, our “constitution.” Unfortunately, it has not received a thorough and meaningful review since the 1970s under long time and beloved First Selectman John Sullivan. Since then, our community, government and technology has changed significantly. When I was elected as first...
Milford P&Z denies proposed regulation change
MILFORD — After a lengthy discussion, Milford's Planning and Zoning board denied a regulation review change that a local attorney had proposed. Curseaden said his proposal would bring the local P&Z into compliance with statutory time frames for action on a site plan. "The site plan needs to be...
Hartford Current (Opinion): Do we really need the Early Voting ballot initiative?
With Election Day fast approaching, this is a good time to highlight that in addition to a general election, all voters will have the opportunity to vote on a proposed Constitutional amendment that would allow for Early Voting in Connecticut. Our basic voting laws are embedded in our state Constitution....
Woog's World: How Westport's Longshore Park came to be and its brush with Gatsby
Central Park is a magical place. For nearly 150 years, New Yorkers and visitors have thronged to the 843-acre oasis in the heart of the city. They walk, jog, bicycle, throw frisbees and footballs, play soccer, ice skate, picnic and bird watch. They’ve enjoyed concerts by Diana Ross and Simon & Garfunkel, and plays by Shakespeare. It’s a national landmark, and deservedly so.
Milford police: Standoff with armed person 'no longer an imminent threat'
MILFORD — After an hours-long standoff with a person believed to be armed in a Bridgeport Avenue home, police believe there is no longer an imminent threat in the area. "We will be reducing our presence in the area," Milford polce said in a Facebook post around 10:35 a.m. Wednesday. "At this time, our investigation has led us to believe there is no longer an imminent threat."
