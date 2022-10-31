ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishicot, WI

Week ahead: Quite a mix of live performances

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported, performance companies remain on alert. One area production was postponed and rescheduled for this week due to illness in the company. Facilities often recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. Some people attending performances continue to wear masks.
GREEN BAY, WI
Holiday shopping at the Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass

(WFRV) – Give the gift of art of this holiday season with a piece from the Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass. Executive Director Amy Moorefield visited Local 5 Live along with Casey Nash, Facilities Coordinator and Preparator with an unveiling of the annual, limited edition holiday piece plus other things you can shop for and details on the current exhibit ‘Between Seeing and Knowing’.
NEENAH, WI
‘A Christmas Story’ play set in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Masquers, Inc. community theater of the Lakeshore will open its 92nd season next week with “A Christmas Story.” Info: cccshows.org. Performances in Capitol Civic Centre are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10, 11 and 12. Based closely on the popular movie, the play...
MANITOWOC, WI
Local students gather to learn about STEM through Smart Girls Rock! program

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Aiming to inspire young women to engage in local STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) programs, the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce, and Walbec Group, teamed up to host Smart Girls Rock!. Around 100 freshman, sophomore, and junior female students from several Fox Cities area...
GREENVILLE, WI
Gridiron Gala with the Symphony at Lambeau Field

(WFRV) – It’s the ultimate date night. Dancing, dinner, music, and Lambeau Field. The Civic Symphony of Green Bay visited Local 5 Live with details on the upcoming event, hosted by Local 5’s Michele McCormack, Gridiron Gala with the Symphony. Details from gbcivic.org/events:. NOVEMBER – Gridiron Gala...
GREEN BAY, WI
Appleton church giving back to children across the globe during holidays

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local church is looking for volunteers to help fill boxes of toys and toiletries for less fortunate kids. Pathway Church in Appleton hopes community members and anyone with a good heart can help fill these boxes because every kid deserves to open gifts during the holidays.
APPLETON, WI
Foster Grandparent Program looks to prepare kids for the future

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – For nearly six decades, AmeriCorps seniors have served as foster grandparents. Foster parents involved with the program say that it allows them to have a positive impact on younger generations. “It’s great. They come in and they say grandma, and everyone loves to hear...
GREEN BAY, WI
Excitement builds ahead of Saturday night’s Powerball drawing

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Grab your horseshoes, four-leaf clovers, and make a wish upon the next shooting star you see. The Powerball drawing is Saturday at 9:59 p.m., with a record-breaking jackpot of $1.6 billion. The winner will take home $782.4 million in cash. It has people...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Life on the Farm: National Weather Center Tour

(WFRV) – In this segment of Life on the Farm, we tour the National Weather Service office in Green Bay. The facility is staffed 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. They not only update forecasts but issue watches, warnings, and advisories. Life on the Farm is a...
GREEN BAY, WI
Treating periodontal disease with Janssen Dental

(WFRV) – Periodontal disease can lead to more serious oral health problems but it often goes unrecognized because often times, there is no discomfort as is it progresses. Local 5 Live visited the offices of Janssen Dental with a look at how they can help get to the root of the problem in a high-tech way.
BELLEVUE, WI
Hundreds gather at VolunteerFEST in Menasha

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – With the holiday season right around the corner, some individuals are looking to lend a helping hand through Menasha’s VolunteerFEST. More than 40 local nonprofits set up shop at the event, hoping that those attending will sign up to volunteer through their organization. The...
MENASHA, WI
Sip, shop, and support local businesses in downtown De Pere

(WFRV) – Tour downtown De Pere while shopping, and supporting local businesses. Tina from Definitely De Pere stopped by Local 5 Live along with Brittany from Grace Mae Designs to give details on the popular Sip and Shop Event. Details from definitelydepere.org:. Date: Friday, November 11. Time: 4:00 –...
DE PERE, WI
‘Manufacturing Victory’ exhibit at the Oshkosh Public Museum

(WFRV) – ‘Follow the industrial journey that took the United States from a nation perilously unprepared for war to a global superpower that led the Allies to victory in WWII.’ That’s the mission behind the new exhibit at the Oshkosh Public Museum. Local 5 Live gets...
OSHKOSH, WI
HealthWatch: Back to Sports

When an all-state athlete at Freedom High School tore his ACL on the football field his senior year, he feared his dreams of playing sports at the collegiate level were over. Thanks to his Sports Medicine team at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, however, he was strong enough to be back out on the ball diamond the following spring.
FREEDOM, WI
Fire at Door County supper club launches arson investigation, suspect arrested and charged

JACKSONPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – An arson investigation was launched by the Door County Sheriff’s Office after a fire was started at a Door County supper club on October 23. According to a release, the incident began around 12:15 p.m. that Sunday when the Jacksonport Fire Department was called to Mr. G’s Supper Club on State Highway 57 for reports of a fire.
DOOR COUNTY, WI

