Robert Quinn Could Be First Player in NFL History to Play 18 Games
Quinn could be first player ever to play 18 games originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Former Bears edge rusher Robert Quinn has the chance to make NFL history this season. Since the Bears haven't had their bye week since Quinn was on the team, and the Eagles already had...
Michael Thomas, Rashod Bateman Ruled Out for Season Ahead of MNF Game
Saints’ Thomas, Ravens’ Bateman ruled out for season ahead of MNF game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Before their matchup on Monday Night Football, the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens both lost their expected top wide receivers to season-ending surgery. Michael Thomas of the Saints was...
Dolphins Reportedly Agree to 5-Year, $110M Extension With LB Bradley Chubb
Just two days after his trade to the Miami Dolphins, it appears Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb will be with the team for a long time. Chubb reportedly agreed to a five-year, $110 million contract extension with the Dolphins, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The extension adds to the year Chubb had left on his contract.
