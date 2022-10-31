Think of it like the Florida Prepaid college program, but on a smaller scale and designed for little kids and their families. It’s called Future Bound, and it’s sponsored by the Children’s Trust. And on Thursday, the Trust and Miami-Dade County Public Schools announced Future Bound is expanding from 38 schools to every elementary and K-8 school in the county. The program, funded through federal grants and contributions from the county and the City of Miami, provides $50 seed money to every kindergarten student to save for post-secondary education. It also has an educational component, a lesson plan for kindergartners to learn the basics of financial literacy.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO