NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Announces Plans for Metromover Expansion to Miami Beach

Miami-Dade officials announced plans Wednesday to extend the county's Metromover system to Miami Beach. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Commissioner Eileen Higgins announced in a video posted to Twitter that the county threw out its previous plans for a Baylink monorail service, saying the Metromover expansion from downtown to Miami Beach is a more cost-effective solution.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

College Savings Accounts Coming to All Kindergartens in Miami-Dade

Think of it like the Florida Prepaid college program, but on a smaller scale and designed for little kids and their families. It’s called Future Bound, and it’s sponsored by the Children’s Trust. And on Thursday, the Trust and Miami-Dade County Public Schools announced Future Bound is expanding from 38 schools to every elementary and K-8 school in the county. The program, funded through federal grants and contributions from the county and the City of Miami, provides $50 seed money to every kindergarten student to save for post-secondary education. It also has an educational component, a lesson plan for kindergartners to learn the basics of financial literacy.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Cop Shot by Ex-Miami-Dade Schools Police Officer in Hialeah: Police

An off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer was critically injured after he was shot by his estranged girlfriend in Hialeah Friday morning, officials said. Hialeah Police spokesman Sgt. Jose Torres said the officer was shot in the 1200 block of W. 79th Street. The officer was transported in "extremely" critical condition to...
HIALEAH, FL
NBC Miami

What's at Stake for Miami, Florida State Heading Into Rivalry Showdown

On the surface, the annual rivalry game between the Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles doesn’t mean a whole lot this season. Neither team will be competing for a national title or even a conference title as the ‘Noles come into the game 5-3 and the ‘Canes are just 4-4 on the season. Despite that, there is more to play for than just bragging rights in the Sunshine State.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Schools Employee Found Fatally Shot in Gladeview

Police are investigating after a man who worked for Miami-Dade County Public Schools was fatally shot Friday morning in northwest Miami-Dade's Gladeview neighborhood. Officers responded to the scene near Northwest 72nd Street and 13th Avenue after receiving a ShotSpotter alert around 3:45 a.m., Miami-Dade Police officials said. When the officers...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Off-Duty MDPD Officer Shot in Domestic Incident in Hialeah: Police

An officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department was shot while off duty in what appears to be a domestic-related incident, according to police. MDPD says the officer was transported in critical condition to Ryder Trauma Center in Jackson Memorial Hospital. The officer was shot by his estranged girlfriend who is...
HIALEAH, FL
NBC Miami

Parkland School Gunman Sentenced to Life After Families Have Final Say

Parents, wives, children, and siblings of the 17 people murdered by Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz got their final chance to verbally thrash him face-to-face Wednesday before he was sentenced to life behind bars. The second day of Cruz's sentencing hearing ended with the gunman formally sentenced to life without...
PARKLAND, FL
NBC Miami

Former Miami Beach Police Sergeant Arrested on Domestic Battery Charges

A former Miami Beach Police sergeant has been arrested on domestic battery charges, officials said. Jeffrey Motola, 49, was arrested Thursday on charges of domestic battery by strangulation, battery, and assault, an arrest report said. The report said the incident happened in October 2021 and involved Motola's girlfriend at the...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Man Found Shot to Death Inside Car in NW Miami-Dade

Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a car in northwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning. Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to the area of Northwest 83rd Street and Northwest Miami Court in West Little River after receiving a ShotSpotter alert just before 8:45 a.m. When...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

SWAT Units Respond to Coconut Creek Apartment After Domestic Dispute

Police and SWAT team units responded Wednesday morning to an apartment in Coconut Creek after what they said was a domestic dispute with a man barricaded inside. Coconut Creek Police said officers arrived in the 4800 block of State Road 7 just after 2:30 a.m. following calls of a dispute. Police said the man, who was not identified, threatened family members with a gun before they left the apartment.
COCONUT CREEK, FL

