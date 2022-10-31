Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Announces Plans for Metromover Expansion to Miami Beach
Miami-Dade officials announced plans Wednesday to extend the county's Metromover system to Miami Beach. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Commissioner Eileen Higgins announced in a video posted to Twitter that the county threw out its previous plans for a Baylink monorail service, saying the Metromover expansion from downtown to Miami Beach is a more cost-effective solution.
NBC Miami
College Savings Accounts Coming to All Kindergartens in Miami-Dade
Think of it like the Florida Prepaid college program, but on a smaller scale and designed for little kids and their families. It’s called Future Bound, and it’s sponsored by the Children’s Trust. And on Thursday, the Trust and Miami-Dade County Public Schools announced Future Bound is expanding from 38 schools to every elementary and K-8 school in the county. The program, funded through federal grants and contributions from the county and the City of Miami, provides $50 seed money to every kindergarten student to save for post-secondary education. It also has an educational component, a lesson plan for kindergartners to learn the basics of financial literacy.
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Cop Shot by Ex-Miami-Dade Schools Police Officer in Hialeah: Police
An off-duty Miami-Dade Police officer was critically injured after he was shot by his estranged girlfriend in Hialeah Friday morning, officials said. Hialeah Police spokesman Sgt. Jose Torres said the officer was shot in the 1200 block of W. 79th Street. The officer was transported in "extremely" critical condition to...
NBC Miami
What's at Stake for Miami, Florida State Heading Into Rivalry Showdown
On the surface, the annual rivalry game between the Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles doesn’t mean a whole lot this season. Neither team will be competing for a national title or even a conference title as the ‘Noles come into the game 5-3 and the ‘Canes are just 4-4 on the season. Despite that, there is more to play for than just bragging rights in the Sunshine State.
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Schools Employee Found Fatally Shot in Gladeview
Police are investigating after a man who worked for Miami-Dade County Public Schools was fatally shot Friday morning in northwest Miami-Dade's Gladeview neighborhood. Officers responded to the scene near Northwest 72nd Street and 13th Avenue after receiving a ShotSpotter alert around 3:45 a.m., Miami-Dade Police officials said. When the officers...
NBC Miami
Pembroke Pines Woman Claims Video Shows Men Posing as FPL Workers
A homeowner in Pembroke Pines is warning others in the South Florida community about a pair of men she believes are scammers, posing as utility workers. The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, shared Ring video with NBC 6 of her encounter. In the video, two men are seen on...
NBC Miami
Off-Duty MDPD Officer Shot in Domestic Incident in Hialeah: Police
An officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department was shot while off duty in what appears to be a domestic-related incident, according to police. MDPD says the officer was transported in critical condition to Ryder Trauma Center in Jackson Memorial Hospital. The officer was shot by his estranged girlfriend who is...
NBC Miami
Woman Arrested After Multiple Miami School Children Overdose on Marijuana Edibles: Cops
A Miami, Florida, woman is facing charges after police said she sold marijuana edibles to a student who then shared them with their young classmates who had to be hospitalized after experiencing possible THC overdoses. Thalia Aceves, 22, is facing charges for sale of cannabis and contributing to the delinquency...
NBC Miami
Pair Sought After Man in Town for Dolphins Game Pistol-Whipped, Robbed at Dania Beach Hotel
Authorities are searching for a man and woman who they said violently robbed a man who was in town for a Miami Dolphins game while he was staying at a Dania Beach hotel. The robbery happened around 5:15 a.m. on Oct. 24 at a hotel in the 300 block of North Federal Highway, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.
NBC Miami
Florida Bar Investigating Assistant Public Defender in Parkland School Shooting Case
The Florida Bar is investigating one of the assistant public defenders for the Parkland school shooter following his sentencing trial. A spokesperson for the Florida Bar confirmed Thursday that Broward assistant public defender Tamara Curtis was part of an investigation. No other details on the investigation were released. The news...
NBC Miami
Parkland School Gunman Sentenced to Life After Families Have Final Say
Parents, wives, children, and siblings of the 17 people murdered by Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz got their final chance to verbally thrash him face-to-face Wednesday before he was sentenced to life behind bars. The second day of Cruz's sentencing hearing ended with the gunman formally sentenced to life without...
NBC Miami
Child Hospitalized After Dump Truck Collides With School Bus in SW Miami-Dade
Police are investigating a crash in southwest Miami-Dade involving a dump truck and a school bus and sent one child to the hospital Thursday morning. The crash took place just before 7 a.m. near the intersection of Southwest 168th Avenue and 336th Street. NBC 6 viewer Eric Gutierrez sent in...
NBC Miami
Former Miami Beach Police Sergeant Arrested on Domestic Battery Charges
A former Miami Beach Police sergeant has been arrested on domestic battery charges, officials said. Jeffrey Motola, 49, was arrested Thursday on charges of domestic battery by strangulation, battery, and assault, an arrest report said. The report said the incident happened in October 2021 and involved Motola's girlfriend at the...
NBC Miami
Man Found Shot to Death Inside Car in NW Miami-Dade
Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a car in northwest Miami-Dade Wednesday morning. Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to the area of Northwest 83rd Street and Northwest Miami Court in West Little River after receiving a ShotSpotter alert just before 8:45 a.m. When...
NBC Miami
‘Devastated, Crushed': Parents Seek Answers After Young Woman Killed in Miami Hit-and-Run
The parents of a young woman killed in a hit-and-run in Miami are asking for the public's help to find the driver. The victim, Justine Avenet, was 24 and came from France to Miami to work. Avenet was struck and killed around 3:15 a.m. on Oct. 30 in the area...
NBC Miami
SWAT Units Respond to Coconut Creek Apartment After Domestic Dispute
Police and SWAT team units responded Wednesday morning to an apartment in Coconut Creek after what they said was a domestic dispute with a man barricaded inside. Coconut Creek Police said officers arrived in the 4800 block of State Road 7 just after 2:30 a.m. following calls of a dispute. Police said the man, who was not identified, threatened family members with a gun before they left the apartment.
NBC Miami
Parents Found After 3-Year-Old Discovered Wandering Alone in West Park: BSO
The parents of a 3-year-old boy who was discovered wandering alone in West Park Thursday morning have been found, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. The boy was discovered in the area of Southwest 41st Street and Southwest 58th Avenue shortly before 9 a.m. Officials said the boy, who calls himself...
NBC Miami
Suspect Arrested in Violent North Lauderdale Robbery of Mom in Front of Kids
A man wanted in connection with a violent robbery of a mother in front of her kids that was caught on camera at a North Lauderdale grocery store over the summer has been arrested, authorities said. Marcravio Grace, 27, was arrested Thursday and faces a robbery charge in connection with...
NBC Miami
Video Shows Violent Robbery at Deerfield Beach Store That Began With Change Dispute
Authorities are investigating a robbery at a Deerfield Beach store that began with an argument over change. The incident happened around 6 p.m. on Oct. 24 at Tony's Market at 5105 North Dixie Highway, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. One suspect had gone in the store to buy a cigar...
NBC Miami
Deputies Searching for Parents of 3-Year-Old Found Wandering in West Park: BSO
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were searching for the parents of a 3-year-old boy who was found wandering alone in West Park Thursday morning. The boy was discovered in the area of Southwest 41st Street and Southwest 58th Avenue shortly before 9 a.m. Officials said the boy, who calls himself Jayden,...
