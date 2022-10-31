ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wiltonbulletin.com

Time, TV for 2022 Yale-Harvard football game announced

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The 138th edition of The Game between Yale and Harvard will kickoff at noon on Nov. 19 and be televised by ESPNU. The second oldest rivalry in college football, the game dates back to 1875. Yale holds a 68-61...
NEW HAVEN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

2022 CIAC girls volleyball tournament scoreboard / schedule

The 2022 CIAC Girls Volleyball tournament will begin with first-round games Monday, November 7 and conclude with championships Saturday, Nov. 19 at East Haven High School. Greenwich is the defending champion in Class LL; RHAM is the defending champion in Class L; Weston is the defending champion in Class M and Lyman Memorial is the defending champion in Class S.
EAST HAVEN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

These CT restaurants and caterers will make your Thanksgiving dinner

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Let the experts do the work for Thanksgiving. These Connecticut restaurants and caterers will roast your turkey, bake your pies and serve you cocktails, so you can relax and enjoy family time. Artisan Restaurant in Southport hosts a three-course...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Opinion: Bridgeport won’t miss departed superintendent

Bridgeport Public Schools and the local Board of Education can be likened to the Titanic, or better yet, a weathered and unseaworthy pirate ship whose crew consists of a mix of under- and quasi-qualified mates stifled by a rogue captain, under-qualified and ethically challenged former superintendent, Michael J. Testani. The...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Opinion: Don’t let CT’s climate turn into Arkansas

I was born in Blytheville, Ark., on a US Air Force base surrounded by cotton fields. And, if I were still in New Haven in 60 years, climate change would take me, and everyone else in the region, back to the climate of Blytheville. This is according to the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science online app that estimates future climates for whatever city one plugs in.
NEW HAVEN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

9 Connecticut farms selling local farm-raised turkeys for Thanksgiving

This Thanksgiving, residents can consider supporting Connecticut farmers by purchasing holiday turkeys locally instead of from big-box grocers. Multiple locally-owned and run farms are beginning to take reservations and deposits for Thanksgiving turkeys. The establishments raise the animals right in Connecticut and prepare them to be the centerpiece for residents' holiday meal. The farms have many variations of high-quality standards, from organic to pasture-raised to antibiotic and non-GMO birds. Most of the farms have begun to book up, and many recommend doing so soon to ensure a fresh bird for Thanksgiving. Here are the places in Connecticut shop local and get a farm-fresh turkey.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

In the Suburbs: It will take more than one month a year to end domestic violence

Domestic Violence Prevention Month ended on Halloween with barely a ripple. And the families of those killed in connection with domestic violence have probably returned to their private grief with few answers about how this deadly domestic violence could have been prevented. The Center for Family Justice, which serves Bridgeport,...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Wilton schools see uptick in 'significant' social, emotional and mental health concerns

WILTON — School officials are noticing an uptick in the number of extreme social and emotional cases in their student body. And despite a number of effective in-district programs that have played a part in keeping students with special or critical needs in Wilton, the number of students being placed out of the district is growing, officials said.
WILTON, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Editorial: How John Oliver is cleaning Long Island Sound

John Oliver is helping make Long Island Sound cleaner. Recent upgrades will combat levels of nitrogen and phosphorous John Oliver (the sewer plant) can discharge into surrounding water bodies. As a result, Danbury’s Still River will be cleaner. And those waters take a serpentine path through Connecticut to the Sound some 36 miles away.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

Brenda L. Kupchick (opinion): Urging support for Fairfield charter change

The town charter is Fairfield’s governing document, our “constitution.” Unfortunately, it has not received a thorough and meaningful review since the 1970s under long time and beloved First Selectman John Sullivan. Since then, our community, government and technology has changed significantly. When I was elected as first...
FAIRFIELD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Woog's World: How Westport's Longshore Park came to be and its brush with Gatsby

Central Park is a magical place. For nearly 150 years, New Yorkers and visitors have thronged to the 843-acre oasis in the heart of the city. They walk, jog, bicycle, throw frisbees and footballs, play soccer, ice skate, picnic and bird watch. They’ve enjoyed concerts by Diana Ross and Simon & Garfunkel, and plays by Shakespeare. It’s a national landmark, and deservedly so.
WESTPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy