Quinnipiac women's basketball ready to lead MAAC after WNIT appearance: 'We’re full steam ahead'
HAMDEN — While the goal every season is to win the MAAC Tournament championship and advance to the NCAA Tournament, the Quinnipiac women’s basketball team achieved something notable last season by finishing in the second round of the WNIT. The WNIT appearance was the program’s first time playing...
Time, TV for 2022 Yale-Harvard football game announced
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The 138th edition of The Game between Yale and Harvard will kickoff at noon on Nov. 19 and be televised by ESPNU. The second oldest rivalry in college football, the game dates back to 1875. Yale holds a 68-61...
Connecticut native Matt Knowling ready to play bigger role for Yale men's basketball team
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When a team loses its top two scorers from the previous year and doesn't have a single returnee who averaged more than 7.2 points per game, it's usually cause for concern. That's the Yale men's basketball team's predicament at...
Yale women's basketball begins new era under Dalila Eshe: 'Everybody has really bought in'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Yale women’s basketball program begins the Dalila Eshe era this fall. Eshe was hired when Allison Guth took the Loyola job after six seasons in New Haven. She inherits a Bulldog squad that’s ready to make its mark on the Ivy League with one of the nation’s best point guards.
2022 CIAC girls volleyball tournament scoreboard / schedule
The 2022 CIAC Girls Volleyball tournament will begin with first-round games Monday, November 7 and conclude with championships Saturday, Nov. 19 at East Haven High School. Greenwich is the defending champion in Class LL; RHAM is the defending champion in Class L; Weston is the defending champion in Class M and Lyman Memorial is the defending champion in Class S.
These CT restaurants and caterers will make your Thanksgiving dinner
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Let the experts do the work for Thanksgiving. These Connecticut restaurants and caterers will roast your turkey, bake your pies and serve you cocktails, so you can relax and enjoy family time. Artisan Restaurant in Southport hosts a three-course...
In CT Comptroller's race, Guilford state rep and West Hartford town councilor face off
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In the race to be Connecticut’s next chief financial officer, Democrat Sean Scanlon, a four-term state lawmaker, is facing off against Republican Mary Fay, a three-term member of West Hartford's town council. The comptroller is responsible for paying...
Opinion: Bridgeport won’t miss departed superintendent
Bridgeport Public Schools and the local Board of Education can be likened to the Titanic, or better yet, a weathered and unseaworthy pirate ship whose crew consists of a mix of under- and quasi-qualified mates stifled by a rogue captain, under-qualified and ethically challenged former superintendent, Michael J. Testani. The...
Opinion: Don’t let CT’s climate turn into Arkansas
I was born in Blytheville, Ark., on a US Air Force base surrounded by cotton fields. And, if I were still in New Haven in 60 years, climate change would take me, and everyone else in the region, back to the climate of Blytheville. This is according to the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science online app that estimates future climates for whatever city one plugs in.
New Haven firefighter killed in five-car crash on Interstate 91, police say
NEW HAVEN — While stopped on the highway due to a prior incident, a city firefighter was killed in a five-car crash on Interstate 91 Wednesday night, according to Connecticut State Police. Police identified the man as 27-year-old New Haven resident Thomas Mieles, a Wilbur Cross High School graduate....
9 Connecticut farms selling local farm-raised turkeys for Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving, residents can consider supporting Connecticut farmers by purchasing holiday turkeys locally instead of from big-box grocers. Multiple locally-owned and run farms are beginning to take reservations and deposits for Thanksgiving turkeys. The establishments raise the animals right in Connecticut and prepare them to be the centerpiece for residents' holiday meal. The farms have many variations of high-quality standards, from organic to pasture-raised to antibiotic and non-GMO birds. Most of the farms have begun to book up, and many recommend doing so soon to ensure a fresh bird for Thanksgiving. Here are the places in Connecticut shop local and get a farm-fresh turkey.
In the Suburbs: It will take more than one month a year to end domestic violence
Domestic Violence Prevention Month ended on Halloween with barely a ripple. And the families of those killed in connection with domestic violence have probably returned to their private grief with few answers about how this deadly domestic violence could have been prevented. The Center for Family Justice, which serves Bridgeport,...
Wilton schools see uptick in 'significant' social, emotional and mental health concerns
WILTON — School officials are noticing an uptick in the number of extreme social and emotional cases in their student body. And despite a number of effective in-district programs that have played a part in keeping students with special or critical needs in Wilton, the number of students being placed out of the district is growing, officials said.
Editorial: How John Oliver is cleaning Long Island Sound
John Oliver is helping make Long Island Sound cleaner. Recent upgrades will combat levels of nitrogen and phosphorous John Oliver (the sewer plant) can discharge into surrounding water bodies. As a result, Danbury’s Still River will be cleaner. And those waters take a serpentine path through Connecticut to the Sound some 36 miles away.
Calendar Close-up: Westport’s Unitarian Church keeps Matthew Shepard's memory alive in a new way
On Oct. 6, 1998, 21-year-old University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard left a Laramie bar with two men. They savagely beat and tortured him, then left him tied to a lonely fence post. He was found, barely conscious, hours later by a dirt bike rider. Shepard was airlifted to a...
Dan Haar: Hayes and Logan offer a double helping of contradictions in the CT 5th district
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. There are two ways to look at a rally-the-troops event Thursday at the Democratic Party headquarters in Torrington, in the district of the state's most closely watched election battle. The firepower was all there, almost: Gov. Ned Lamont, Sen....
Brenda L. Kupchick (opinion): Urging support for Fairfield charter change
The town charter is Fairfield’s governing document, our “constitution.” Unfortunately, it has not received a thorough and meaningful review since the 1970s under long time and beloved First Selectman John Sullivan. Since then, our community, government and technology has changed significantly. When I was elected as first...
Hartford Current (Opinion): Do we really need the Early Voting ballot initiative?
With Election Day fast approaching, this is a good time to highlight that in addition to a general election, all voters will have the opportunity to vote on a proposed Constitutional amendment that would allow for Early Voting in Connecticut. Our basic voting laws are embedded in our state Constitution....
Woog's World: How Westport's Longshore Park came to be and its brush with Gatsby
Central Park is a magical place. For nearly 150 years, New Yorkers and visitors have thronged to the 843-acre oasis in the heart of the city. They walk, jog, bicycle, throw frisbees and footballs, play soccer, ice skate, picnic and bird watch. They’ve enjoyed concerts by Diana Ross and Simon & Garfunkel, and plays by Shakespeare. It’s a national landmark, and deservedly so.
