Kelly Marcel Is Confirmed As The Director Of Venom 3
The final chapter of Venom is upon us. Admittedly, Venom’s involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home was disappointing, given the fact that he was essentially in the end credits scene. However, given how crowded that feature was, it was probably for the best to keep the anti-hero out of the latest Spider-Man saga. Back in June, it was confirmed by Hardy that the script for the third and final installment of Venom was complete. Thus far, the exact plot of Venom 3 has remained a secret, though that will change once the film gets closer to its release date.
Movie Review: The Woman King
The Woman King is Hollywood’s latest women-fronted release. The story is set in the all-female military unit of the Kingdom of Dahomey in the early 1800s. The focus is on two women, General Nanisca (played by Viola Davis) and her daughter, Nawi (played by Thuso Mbedu). When the kingdom is invaded by a neighboring country, the women must come together and lead the charge against the invaders.
Lupita Nyong’o Confirmed For The Upcoming A Quiet Place Spinoff Day One
Lupita Nyong’o is currently gearing up for the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; however, that doesn’t mean the actress isn’t available for future projects. Variety has confirmed that the Oscar winner is in the final stages of negotiations for the horror feature, A Quiet Place: Day One. This is a spin-off to the successful series that started with John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. Day One is a prequel to the original films, though the exact plot details of the spin-off remain unknown at the moment. There’s no word on what role Nyong’o could be playing, but given the fact that’s she a notable Oscar winner, then it would be surprising if she wasn’t the lead here.
Could There Be A Dodgeball Sequel Coming Soon?
In surprising (but so surprising) news, Justin Long revealed the possibility of a Dodgeball sequel. To recall, the beloved 2004 classic comedy centers around Peter La Fleur (Vince Vaughn), the owner of Average Joe’s Gym, which isn’t doing so well financially. Globo-Gym, owned by health nut White Goodman, is adamant about putting the gym out of business unless Peter can raise $50,000 to keep his mortgage. In order to save the gym, Peter and his ragtag group enter a dodgeball contest with a big cash prize. In response, Goodman and his team enter the competition to ensure Peter’s chances of succeeding fail.
Who Were the Cast of “Interview with the Vampire” (1994)?
Decades before we had “vegan” vampires like the Cullens in the Twilight movie series, there was Louis de Pointe du Lac. The Interview with the Vampire is one of Hollywood’s epic horror movies that remains a must-watch on any movie list. The film was an adaptation of the 1976 novel, Interview with the Vampire by Anne Rice.
Is the Ray Donovan Cast One of the Best Casts Ever Assembled?
Ray Donovan made history when it premiered in 2013. In a market saturated with crime dramas, the Ray Donovan cast was so good it surpassed expectations and flew past the mark. Ray Donovan is a fixer – and you know the term from watching Olivia Pope in Scandal work as a fixer. The difference is that while Olivia Pope fixed political issues for politicians to help them find their way into office, Ray Donovan works with celebrity clients. And he works with them to cover up their crimes. The show is fantastic, but we must give credit where credit is due. The Ray Donovan cast is, by far, the reason this show reached its success levels. See for yourself if this is the single best cast to land on television together.
The Sandman Officially Renewed For A Second Season At Netflix
The Sandman has finally been renewed for a second season on Netflix. The journey leading up to the show’s premiere was certainly an odd one. First, the comic book adaptation was barely advertised and though it’s not out of the norm for Netflix to not promote their films and shows, the buzz surrounding The Sandman was notably quiet. Many assumed that the series would be terrible due to the lack of buzz; however, once reviews started pouring in, fans were surprised at the strong critical reception that the Netflix series was receiving.
All Of The Star Wars Films, Ranked From Worst To Best
The Star Wars franchise is arguably one of the best film franchises in history and has become synonymous with space travel, laying the groundwork for other popular science fiction films. Created by the iconic director, George Lucas, the franchise, which is now over 40 years old, is estimated to be worth US$70 billion. Although it has spawned multiple TV series, books, films, and video games, in this article we will focus on the movies and rank them from worst to best.
Movie Review: Replicas
There are certain things that scientists shouldn’t do, and most of them know this, but of course, a few of them might decide to forget about the morality of their decisions if there’s a good enough reason to do so. In the case of William Foster, that reason comes when his wife and three children are killed as a result of a car accident, leaving him as the sole survivor.
A Peter Pan Horror Movie Might Be Gruesome. Hell Yes
There’s already a Winnie the Pooh-based horror story coming, so it feels as though the old legends and characters might be up for grabs at this point. Maybe this could be a true Dark Universe, eh? The fact that Peter Pan is already capable of becoming a much darker story makes the idea of creating a horror story based on this character and his exploits that much more enticing since when one thinks about the implications of Peter Pan and the Lost Boys, it’s not tough at all to think of how the boy who never wanted to grow up could become a horrifying character that’s seen kids come and go and has continued to replace them with new kids when Neverland fails to keep them all young forever.
Behind the Comedic Panel Game Series Taskmaster
Taskmaster may be a name most familiar to those in tune with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Still, before the character was a possibility as a live-action addition to the most extensive media franchise of all time, outside of being a long-standing comic character, there was a comedic panel game show in the UK by the same name later adapted for an American version. While with any UK-to-American adaptation, or vice versa, there’s always the case of one being more popular or long-standing than the other, such as The Office or Wilfred, but this case was likely at fault to Comedy Central for their hasty cancellations. Below, we’ve detailed the Taskmaster comedic panel game series, the differences between the UK and American versions, and more about the series.
Are Walkers Really Evolving in the Final Season of the Walking Dead?
So much has happened since the first episode of the Walking Dead aired on 31st October 2010. Few would have thought the show would last as long as it has, over a decade later, and still surprising the viewers with unanticipated events and storylines. Greg Nicotero has shown prowess in crafting zombie series, taking his audiences on a rollercoaster of emotions. While he basks on this glory, he has not failed to pick a few critics on the way, with some claiming that the show has dragged on far too long, raising the question of whether people still care how he wraps it up at the end. Normally, any show worth mentioning must attract both sides, the naysayers and the enthusiasts. Without dwelling on which side of the divide wins the Walking Dead’s strengths debate, are the walkers evolving? Should the viewers brace for an unexpected twist at the end of the finale?
Movie Review: House of Fears
If you’ve seen one type of horror movie, then you’ve seen them all, right? A lot of people would argue for or against this, but while House of Fears might sound like something cheesy and corny that’s been done a few times before, it does offer up a plot that’s definitely lacking in development but is still enough to get people to watch from start to finish.
Added Cast of “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” (2002)
With the global reception and success of the novel’s first volume, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, fans and viewers alike were anxious about what the movie’s director, Peter Jackson, had planned. Fans and readers of J. R. R. Tolkien knew the story’s direction in the second volume, but screen adaptation can sometimes be a double-edged sword.
10 Interesting Life Facts About John Boyega
John Boyega has become a household name with his cast in TV shows and movies. His latest, The Woman King, is already attracting global attention with an IMDb rating of 6.7, and his work has set itself apart, making him a widely sought-after celebrity. His fans are already excited and looking forward to the next step from Boyega. Keep reading to learn 10 interesting life facts about John Boyega.
Was Netflix’s Keep Breathing a Disservice to Melissa Barrera?
The survival adventure, Keep Breathing, on Netflix brings out mixed reactions. It weaves too many ideas, some breathtakingly polished while others are visibly undeveloped, leaving the viewers split up over its quality. The 6-part limited series features Mellissa Barrera as Liv, ostensibly fleeing from personal issues to Inuvik. While it has its strengths, it draws criticism for casting Barrera in rather basic ways. It’s not the first time Netflix has been on the receiving end for being too simplistic and shallow in some of its production. Barrera has achieved significant milestones in the last decade, rising through reality TV ranks to a Hollywood-level actress. Her many roles in In the Heights, Vida, scream, and Carmen proves she has a thick skin for complex work. The last thing we would want is dulling her already glowing flame, raising the question, is Netflix’s Keep Breathing consistent with her mojo, or does it fail her?
Jean Grey Could Run Riot Over DC
Making bold claims when it comes to DC and Marvel, and who could beat who has become something of a favored pastime for fans since while there are plenty of people who enjoy both franchises, there’s always the need to push one character above another, just for kicks. But there are characters who, if unleashed and allowed to maximize their full potential, could end up running roughshod over either franchise.
“Outlander” Season 7– It’s Happening
Yes, you heard it right! Outlander is returning to the screens with Season 7. After season 6 had to be cut short because of Covid-19, It left the fans wanting more. Finally, the team confirmed that the series would be renewed. It was recently confirmed that the new season’s production has already started.
Why Lorelai Gilmore Wasn’t a Model Mother
In the 2000s, when first aired, Lorelai Gilmore was viewed as the “cool and fun mom”. She is easygoing and with a witty and sarcastic personality. Lorelai was understanding towards her daughter Rory and was determined to treat her as an equal. But, in today’s age, fans have taken off some of Lorelai’s shine and labeled her as problematic and most definitely not a model mother.
That 70s Show Cast Reunites on Spinoff That 90s Show
Looks like our old pals Eric, Dona, Jackie, Kelso, and Fez will be hanging out again. It has been 16 years since That 70s Show went off the air, and they might not be doing the same old thing they did last week, most of the original cast will be back down the street for the upcoming sequel series That 90s Show.
