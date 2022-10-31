Read full article on original website
Oldest paleogenome from the African continent tells of the extinction of the blue antelope
The blue antelope (Hippotragus leucophaeus) was an African antelope with a bluish-gray pelt, related to the living sable and roan antelopes. The last blue antelope was shot around 1800, only 34 years after it was first described scientifically, making it the only large African mammal species to have become extinct in historical times.
Why a chain of tiny Pacific islands wants an international court opinion on responsibility for the climate crisis
Small island states are losing their patience with big polluting nations as they suffer the devastating impacts of climate change. Without significant movement at the forthcoming COP27 climate talks in Egypt, a pivotal vote at the next UN general assembly meeting, brought by the tiny Pacific islands of Vanuatu, could open the floodgates to international climate litigation.
What's keeping global biodiversity at bay?
An article in the journal Science Advances, published by scientists from Prague´s Charles University (Center for Theoretical Study and Faculty of Science), shows that the Earth's biodiversity is regulated on the scale of tens of millions of years by a feedback loop between diversity on the one hand and the origination and extinction of species on the other, so that it cannot grow indefinitely. This sheds new light on the current biodiversity crisis.
The origins of human society are more complex than we thought
In many popular accounts of human prehistory, civilization emerged in a linear fashion. Our ancestors started as Paleolithic hunter-gatherers living in small, nomadic and egalitarian bands. Later, they discovered farming and domesticated animals for food and service. Before long, they progressed to complex societies and the beginnings of the modern...
New book confronts the intersection between mobility and the climate crisis
A new book by Stephanie Sodero of the HCRI explores the intersection between fossil fuel-powered mobility and climate change and how communities and mobility need to be revolutionized in Sodero's homeland of Canada and beyond in the context of climate change. "Under the Weather: Reimagining Mobility in the Climate Crisis"...
