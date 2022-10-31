Pittsburgh Pop podcast: Talking Halloween costumes, where to watch ‘Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ for free

In this episode of the “Pittsburgh Pop” podcast, host Tim Benz and TV Talk columnist Rob Owen discuss Pittsburgh pop culture news of the moment, including the arrival of two new reporters at KDKA-TV and the Pittsburgh premiere of locally-filmed “Dear Zoe” this week.

In this Halloween podcast, the pair also discuss where to find “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” for free streaming and the controversial pop culture-inspired costumes of the season.

Owen reviews the new season of HBO’s “The White Lotus” and previews Hulu’s fall-of-Falwell documentary “God Forbid.”

