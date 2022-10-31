ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Pop podcast: Talking Halloween costumes, where to watch ‘Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ for free

By Rob Owen
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
In this episode of the “Pittsburgh Pop” podcast, host Tim Benz and TV Talk columnist Rob Owen discuss Pittsburgh pop culture news of the moment, including the arrival of two new reporters at KDKA-TV and the Pittsburgh premiere of locally-filmed “Dear Zoe” this week.

In this Halloween podcast, the pair also discuss where to find “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” for free streaming and the controversial pop culture-inspired costumes of the season.

Owen reviews the new season of HBO’s “The White Lotus” and previews Hulu’s fall-of-Falwell documentary “God Forbid.”

Listen to Pittsburgh Pop on the TRIBLive Podcast Network or on iTunes.

