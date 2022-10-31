Education Department Overhauls Federal Student Loan System, Aiming to Make It ‘Simpler, Fairer and More Accountable'

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Proposed Rule Change Could Make It Easier to Switch Banks
If you're staying with your bank out of convenience, you are not alone. A Bankrate survey published earlier this year found, on average, U.S. adults stay with the same primary checking account for more than 17 years. Of those surveyed, 17% kept their accounts because it's what they've always had while 10% said it was too much of a hassle to switch. You can read more about that survey here.
NBC Miami
Fed Officials Barkin and Collins See Possibility for Slower Rate Hikes Ahead
Regional Fed presidents Thomas Barkin and Susan Collins both indicated Friday they think more interest rate increases are needed, but maybe at not such an aggressive pace. "I think the implication for that is probably a slower pace of increases, a longer pace of increases and a potentially higher point," Barkin told CNBC.
NBC Miami
The Unemployment Rate for Black Men Fell in October, But So Did Labor Force Participation
The unemployment rate for Black men fell to 5.3% in October from 5.8% a month earlier, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Friday. That was for the wrong reasons, however — labor force participation and the employment to population ratio fell. Black and Hispanic workers...
Comments / 0