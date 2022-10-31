Read full article on original website
Remedy releases investor update on five projects it has in production
Something to look forward to: Remedy CEO Tero Virtala revealed some progress updates last week for several projects the studio has in progress. Currently, five titles are at various stages of development, including Alan Wake 2, Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake, Vanguard, Codename Condor, and Codename Heron. The investor...
Amazon Prime members can now shuffle play entire 100 million song catalog
In a nutshell: Amazon Prime members now have access to the company's full catalog of 100 million songs as a subscription perk at no additional cost. Before rushing off to cancel your existing streaming membership, there is one big catch you'll want to be aware of. The full catalog is...
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 and Rising Storm 2: Vietnam are now free to download and keep
In brief: Are you looking for an old-but-still-good free game? One that you can try without worrying about wasting money on something you don't like? There's always something available on the PC platform, and right now that includes one of the best team-based multiplayer games from a few years ago: Warhammer: Vermintide 2.
Cherry is relaunching its cult classic "Nixie" keyboard switch
Recap: Cherry has unveiled a new version of a keyboard switch that was produced for a limited time in the 80s and has since developed a cult following. In the 1980s, a German company named Nixdorf Computer AG commissioned a special version of the classic MX Black keyboard switch for use in some of its products. Nixdorf insisted that its semi-custom switch have an actuating force of 63.4 centinewtons instead of the standard 60 centinewtons and an integrated diode for n-key rollover.
A retailer sold God of War Ragnarök early and now there are spoilers all over the internet
Facepalm: If you're a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 owner planning to buy God of War Ragnarök on November 9, you might want to stay off the internet as much as possible until that date, lest you come across major spoilers. A retailer accidentally sold some copies more than a week earlier than it was supposed to, prompting Sony Santa Monica's Cory Barlog to call the situation "completely f**king stupid."
Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen)
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The fifth-gen Dots sound better, respond faster, and can do more with your smart home than the earlier...
The Commodordion is a Frankenstein accordion made from C-64s and 5.25 floppies
Crazy DIY: A Swedish musician/engineer created a working accordion using two Commodore 64 computers and a bunch of floppy disks. Dubbed the Commodordion, it plays mechanically, just like its regular counterpart, but the output is reminiscent of 1980s area 8-bit arcade music. The instrument is simple in concept and operation....
