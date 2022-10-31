ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Player, Family To Press Charges After Tunnel Assault

By Brandon Brown
 4 days ago

Two Michigan players were outnumbered and violently attacked following Michigan's win over Michigan State on Saturday.

By now, all Michigan fans have seen the video clips of numerous Spartans jumping and attacking two U-M players who have now been identified as cornerbacks Ja'Den McBurrows and Gemon Green. Per Jim Harbaugh and Warde Manuel, the police are involved and there is an ongoing invesitgation.

As of last night, Michigan State and Mel Tucker announced that four players would be suspended following the attacks.

Additionally, Green and his family have opted to press charges and pursue legal action after the senior defensive back was struck multiple times with a helmet per ESPN's Tom VanHaaren.

In the hours after the game, a second video surfaced of a then-unidentified Michigan player being struck multiple times while his back was to the attacker. That player ended up being Green. The Michigan State player has not yet been publicly identified.

