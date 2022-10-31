Florida Man Jailed After Selling Acid And Edibles To 11-Year-Old Girl

19-year-old Gabriel Derylak, of Sarasota

A Florida man is behind bars after investigators say he sold LSD and marijuana edibles to an 11-year-old child.

According to investigators, On July 29, deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office were called to the home of a juvenile female going in and out of consciousness.

After being evaluated by paramedics, it was determined the child was experiencing the effects of LSD or acid.

Detectives began an investigation into where the child accessed the drugs.

Through digital evidence, detectives identified the suspect as 19-year-old Gabriel Derylak, of Sarasota. Conversations between Derylak and the child revealed that Derylak drove to the 11-year-old’s neighborhood and provided her with marijuana edibles and seven tabs of LSD.

On Wednesday, Derylak was taken into custody and charged with the Sale of a Controlled Substance, the Sale of a Controlled Substance to a Person Under 18, and the Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communications Device.

During his arrest and subsequent search of his apartment, detectives located several additional suspected narcotics including 163 prescription pills, LSD, marijuana, 125 grams of mushrooms, THC edibles and cartridges, butane hash oil, and drug sales paraphernalia.

The items are being tested in the agency’s Drug Laboratory and may lead to additional charges.

Derylak remains in custody today on a $10,500 bond.

