Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Cleveland OH 959 AM EDT Wed Nov 2 2022... OHZ014-021>023-029>033-036>038-047-PAZ002-003-021600- Ashtabula Inland-Summit-Portage-Trumbull-Richland-Ashland-Wayne- Stark-Mahoning-Marion-Morrow-Holmes-Knox-Southern Erie-Crawford- Including the cities of Jefferson, Orwell, Andover, Roaming Shores, Akron, Kent, Aurora, Streetsboro, Ravenna, Warren, Niles, Mansfield, Ashland, Wooster, Orrville, Rittman, Canton, Massillon, Alliance, Youngstown, Boardman, Austintown, Marion, Mount Gilead, Cardington, Millersburg, Killbuck, Mount Vernon, Edinboro, Corry, Union City, Meadville, and Titusville 959 AM EDT Wed Nov 2 2022 ...Patchy Dense Fog to Continue Through Late Morning... Patchy dense fog remains in portions of Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania this morning. Visibility will be variable across the area through Noon as conditions improve with some visibility dropping to one-quarter of a mile or less. Motorists should exercise caution while driving and be prepared for fluctuations in conditions.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO