Governor Announces $3.6 Million in Family Violence Prevention Grants
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that 67 local victim service providers have been awarded a total of nearly $3.6 million to safely support victims of crime. Projects in 51 Ohio counties will be funded by grants through the 2022 Family Violence Prevention and Services Act...
Husted Announces TechCred Results for September
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, who serves as Director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation, today announced the results of September’s round of TechCred, in which 348 employers were approved for funding, providing the opportunity for Ohioans to earn 4,135 tech-focused credentials. This most recent round marks the 16th application period of the program with manufacturing topping the list of industries applying for tech-infused credentials.
Ohio Awards Certification, Recertification to 30 Agencies for Adopting Collaborative Board’s Standards
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – November 2, 2022 – Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services Executive Director Nicole Dehner announced today the certification and recertification of 30 Ohio law enforcement agencies for state standards established by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board. Five agencies have adopted and implemented the initial...
Governor DeWine Announces Wellness Support for Dozens of First Responder Agencies
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that 62 local first responder agencies will receive a total of $9.9 million to help support the wellness and staffing needs of Ohio’s first responders. The grants represent the fourth round of the new Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience...
Governor DeWine Awards Tenth Round of Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Awards
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that 24 local law enforcement agencies will receive a total of $11.7 million to help prevent and investigate incidents of violent crime including domestic violence, gun violence, and human trafficking. The grants represent the 10th round of the Ohio Violent...
Traffic Safety & Impaired Driving Training Grant Funds Now Available to Ohio Law Enforcement
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy (OPOTA) has received a $280,000 federal grant to fund law enforcement training on identifying impaired drivers and investigating traffic collisions, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today. “Crime is always evolving,” Yost said. “My office is always ready to give...
Ohio’s Outdoors – What Would You Like To See More Of?
ODNR asks Ohioans to share outdoor recreation preferences. COLUMBUS, Ohio– Whether it’s kayaking, camping, hiking, fishing, or swimming, people have been spending a lot of time outdoors in Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) wants Ohioans to weigh in on new or expanded recreational opportunities through a statewide survey to contribute to Ohio’s State Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP).
Fourteen Individuals Convicted of Stealing Venison and Poaching Ohio Deer
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife recently closed the adjudication phase of one of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, spanning four counties and two states. The case primarily concerned A&E Deer Processing in Gallia County and included the illegal taking of deer and selling venison.
Patrol Deputy Position Available
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for full-time patrol division deputies. Deputies provide general law enforcement services to those within the jurisdictional limits of the agency. Applicants should either have an Ohio Peace Officer Certificate, be enrolled in an academy, or be scheduled for an upcoming academy.
Post-Halloween Haunt: Campfire Story #4 Focuses on Lake Hope
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In the spirit of Halloween, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is offering a post-beggar’s night “BOO” with tales of Ohio’s spookiest spots. Today we focus on the story of Hope Furnace in Lake Hope State Park. Fiery embers once again...
Western Governors University Ohio Salutes Night Shift Nurses
As clocks move back to end daylight savings time on Nov. 6, healthcare workers to experience an extra hour on duty. To honor the service and professionalism of nurses who face extra pressures from work on the night shift, Western Governors University Ohio (WGU Ohio) is delivering Night Shift Nurse Appreciation Kits this week to a number of hospitals and healthcare facilities across the state.
Library Ohio Writers Series Continues with Michael Croley
MOUNT VERNON, OHIO– The Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County has extended its popular community book discussion program into November with a visit from Ohio Writer Michael Croley, author of Any Other Place: Stories. Touted as “…a story collection of immense power” by National Book Award-winning author Min Jin Lee, Croley’s stories “…take us from the Appalachian regions of rural Kentucky to Memphis to a village in South Korea in thirteen engaging stories of displacement, belonging and love.”
Special Weather Statement
Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Cleveland OH 959 AM EDT Wed Nov 2 2022... OHZ014-021>023-029>033-036>038-047-PAZ002-003-021600- Ashtabula Inland-Summit-Portage-Trumbull-Richland-Ashland-Wayne- Stark-Mahoning-Marion-Morrow-Holmes-Knox-Southern Erie-Crawford- Including the cities of Jefferson, Orwell, Andover, Roaming Shores, Akron, Kent, Aurora, Streetsboro, Ravenna, Warren, Niles, Mansfield, Ashland, Wooster, Orrville, Rittman, Canton, Massillon, Alliance, Youngstown, Boardman, Austintown, Marion, Mount Gilead, Cardington, Millersburg, Killbuck, Mount Vernon, Edinboro, Corry, Union City, Meadville, and Titusville 959 AM EDT Wed Nov 2 2022 ...Patchy Dense Fog to Continue Through Late Morning... Patchy dense fog remains in portions of Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania this morning. Visibility will be variable across the area through Noon as conditions improve with some visibility dropping to one-quarter of a mile or less. Motorists should exercise caution while driving and be prepared for fluctuations in conditions.
Danville/Brinkhaven Police Report – Nov 03, 2022
Danville/Brinkhaven Police Report – Nov 03, 2022. (Information courtesy of The Danville Police Department) •Civil – in the 200 block of East Walnut St. •Kathy S. Mills of North Canton was issued a traffic citation for speed. •Disturbance involving an adult female out in the street on West...
Schneider Convicted of Drug Charges at Trial
Brian N. Schneider, 44, of Mount Vernon, was convicted of six drug-related charges at a Knox County jury trial on Wednesday. He was convicted of trafficking and possession of methamphetamine, both second-degree felonies, trafficking and possession of heroin, both third-degree felonies, and two related misdemeanors. The jury rejected Schneider’s defense...
Knox County Sheriff’s Report – Nov 02, 2022
(Information courtesy of The Knox County Sheriff’s Office) Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Crystal Avenue in Mount Vernon to investigate a menacing incident. The deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with the victims and witnesses. Contact was later made with the suspect and the suspect was arrested and transported to the Knox County Jail.
