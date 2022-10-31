ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

St. Pete man held family captive for days, arrest records say

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o0DZh_0it86gCI00

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Arrest documents released Sunday revealed more information connected to a kidnapping and standoff that happened Tuesday morning in St. Petersburg.

Last Tuesday, police arrested Matthew Myles Perkins, 32 , after he allegedly abducted his 3-year-old son from his girlfriend — leading to a four-hour standoff on Gandy Boulevard, according to officers.

St. Petersburg police said during this standoff, Perkins held scissors near the child’s head and neck. Officers continued to negotiate with Perkins with SPOT, the robotic dog.

“We decided to make the decision to extract the child out, and the SWAT team moved in and removed the child safely, and we were able to take Mr. Perkins into custody,” Assistant Police Chief Michael Kovacsev said on Oct. 25.

Days after his arrest, new arrest documents were released that said Perkins held not only his son captive but his girlfriend and three other family members, as well.

The reports said Perkins barricaded the family in a home on Norfolk Street North, preventing them from leaving for two days. According to police, Perkins was armed with a shotgun at the time.

The family told investigators that Perkins was paranoid and thought he was being watched. The affidavits also said there were signs of mental health issues involved.

Perkins was booked on numerous charges including kidnapping, false imprisonment, and aggravated assault.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tampabeacon.com

Suspect held in dog's killing

Tampa police have arrested a suspect accused of shooting two dogs, killing one, during an attempted armed robbery on Oct. 28. Jayden Makell Harris, 17, was arrested Nov. 3 on multiple felony charges. On October 28, just before 7 p.m. an adult male walking his two dachshunds was approached from...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

'Cold-hearted': Tampa police arrest suspect accused of shooting, killing victim's dog during robbery

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police have arrested a suspect who they say shot and killed a victim's dog during an attempted armed robbery last week. Police Chief Mary O'Connor announced during a Thursday afternoon press conference that officers had arrested 17-year-old Jayden Harris in the shooting, which happened in the 2600 block of W. Powhatan Avenue around 7 p.m. last Friday.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

111K+
Followers
23K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy