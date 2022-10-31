Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 4:03 p.m. EDT
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronomers have discovered the closest known black hole to Earth, just 1,600 light-years away. Scientists reported Friday that this black hole is 10 times more massive than our sun and it's three times closer than the previous record-holder. It was confirmed by a telescope in Hawaii by observing the motion of its companion star, which orbits the black hole at about the same distance as Earth orbits the sun. The team initially identified the black hole using the European Space Agency's Gaia spacecraft.
Tiffany Cross Says She’s “Disheartened” By MSNBC Show Cancelation, Says Attacks On Her “Will Never Control My Narrative” — Update
UPDATE: Tiffany Cross released a statement on Friday evening, saying that she was “disheartened” to learn of the cancelation of The Cross Connection “at such a crucial time — four days before the midterm elections.” “From the beginning, we were intentional about centering communities of colors, elevating issues and voices often ignored by the mainstream media, and disrupting the echo chambers,” she wrote. “As a result, viewers consistently made The Cross Connection MSNBC’s highest rated weekend show.” She added, “Fresh off the heels of a ‘racial reckoning,’ as so many have called it, we see that with progress there is always backlash....
Twitter’s mass layoffs, days before US midterms, could be a misinformation disaster
The mass layoffs at Twitter that diminished several teams, including staff on the company’s safety and misinformation teams, could spell disaster during the US midterm elections next week, experts have warned. The company has laid off around 50% of its workforce, according to news reports; a figure that Musk...
KHQ Right Now
President Joe Biden vows to crack down on 'hidden' concert ticket fees
President Joe Biden has vowed to crack down on the "hidden junk fees" music fans fork out for concert tickets. The commander-in-chief has called out the “surprise charges that companies sneak into bills because they can." And he's promised to "put that money back in" their pockets after announcing...
Saturday Essay: Protect American refinery capacity
Recent natural disasters, world events, and regional refinery disruptions have brought the need to protect American refining capacity front and center. If the Biden Administration really wants to protect consumers against rising gas prices and fuel-supply disruptions, gimmicks like draining our strategic petroleum reserves will not do the trick. President Biden should direct the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to take the one move that could save consumers at the pump while protecting American fuel supplies: reform the Renewable Fuel Standard, or RFS. Daily headlines highlight how America’s energy security has diminished. In the days leading up to Hurricane Ian, BP and Chevron cut offshore oil production ahead of the storm, which accounts for 15 percent of the nation’s crude oil production.
Comments / 0