I think it’s a materialization of his work, time, how he has broken his game down, attacked the process and how he has continued to improve. It’s him out on Friday morning before we leave to go to TCU getting a 30 minute throwing workout on his own. If there’s one of those, there’s 100. He’s developed true confidence. He’s always been an extremely intelligent player, so it’s been fun to watch him develop and watch him perform and do what we have always known he is capable of.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO