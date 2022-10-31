ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Offset Pays Tribute To Takeoff

Offset subtly pays homage to Takeoff. Takeoff’s death has led to a flood of tributes from the hip-hop community. From OGs to the new generation, those who had the pleasure of being in Takeoff’s presence have had nothing but praise for him. Last night, we heard from a...
Dog with one ear paints masterpieces with his tongue

(CNN) – A dog with only one ear certainly has an eye for painting. Like many other dogs, Van Gogh can do many tricks. But the one-eared dog has a far more unique talent in his artistic abilities. The dog was named after the artist who cut off his...
