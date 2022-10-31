ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WILX-TV

Netflix launches ‘basic with ads’

(CNN) – Netflix is entering a new era - one with commercial breaks. The streaming service is rolling out the “basic with ads” subscription plan Thursday. This tier costs $6.99 per month in the U.S. It features much of what is available on the Netflix basic plan...

