ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC football suffers another blow. Two starting defensive linemen, RB out for season

By C.L. Brown
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S317e_0it85fCw00

Injuries are starting to decimate North Carolina, particularly on the defensive line where on Monday the school announced edge rusher Noah Taylor, arguably the team’s best pass rusher, and defensive end Des Evans will miss the rest of the season. Add in nose tackle Ray Vohasek, who was declared out for the season a week ago, and the Tar Heels have lost almost their entire starting front four on defense.

The bad news spread to offense too, as running back Caleb Hood will also be out for the rest of the season with an upper body injury. Hood was injured in the first quarter of Carolina’s 42-24 win over Pitt on Saturday. He had emerged as the starter and gained 250 yards on 43 carries this season.

Taylor was also injured in the first quarter against Pitt. On Monday, he had his right knee in a brace and needed crutches to walk.

Taylor started every game this season at the Tar Heels’ ‘Jack’ position, which is essentially an edge rusher. He led the team with 3.5 sacks and ranked eighth in tackles with 28. It was Taylor who initiated the tackle on App State’s two-point conversion to preserve the win for Carolina.

“We’ve got to thank him for all he’s done,” Brown said. ”He’s a tremendous leader. He’s one of the reasons that our defense has improved so much.”

Carolina normally does not take injured players on the road, but Taylor will make the trip to Virginia, where he played four years before leaving for UNC as a graduate transfer. Brown said Taylor will represent the Heels as a team captain when they face the Cavaliers at Scott Stadium at noon on Saturday.

In Taylor’s absence, Carolina will likely look to Chris Collins to start. Kaimon Rucker is the likely replacement for Evans at power end.

Omarion Hampton, Elijah Green and a now healthy D.J. Jones will all vie for the starting spot at running back with Hood out.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BlueDevilCountry

Mark Mitchell's insane defensive potential

The size difference was apparent across the board between the Duke basketball squad and visiting exhibition opponent Fayetteville State on Wednesday night. However, one matchup that stood out in this regard was Blue Devil freshman small forward Mark Mitchell versus any of the Broncos he faced when ...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Duke basketball coach discusses scrimmage win

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke tuned up for its season opener on Monday with an 82-45 exhibition win over Fayetteville St. After the game head coach Jon Scheyer met with the media. What is the status of his two, injured star freshmen? What were his thoughts on his teams performance against the Broncos?
DURHAM, NC
ourdavie.com

Davie football headed to Grimsley in Round 1

Now this, Davie football fans, is just what the War Eagles needed to close the regular season: a Central Piedmont Conference win over someone other than Reynolds, which hasn’t had a winning season since 2009, and Parkland, which has a 17-game losing streak. The War Eagles hosted Glenn, which...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
alamancenews.com

Southern inducts 5 athletes, 1 team to school’s Athletic Hall of Fame

Five individuals and a state-championship softball team were inducted into the Southern Alamance Athletic Hall of Fame during the weekend. Southern Alamance won the 1999 fastpitch softball state title in Class 3-A following a runner-up finish the season before. This group became the 12th team to be inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame.
GRAHAM, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
15K+
Followers
579
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy