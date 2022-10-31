UNC football suffers another blow. Two starting defensive linemen, RB out for season

Injuries are starting to decimate North Carolina, particularly on the defensive line where on Monday the school announced edge rusher Noah Taylor, arguably the team’s best pass rusher, and defensive end Des Evans will miss the rest of the season. Add in nose tackle Ray Vohasek, who was declared out for the season a week ago, and the Tar Heels have lost almost their entire starting front four on defense.

The bad news spread to offense too, as running back Caleb Hood will also be out for the rest of the season with an upper body injury. Hood was injured in the first quarter of Carolina’s 42-24 win over Pitt on Saturday. He had emerged as the starter and gained 250 yards on 43 carries this season.

Taylor was also injured in the first quarter against Pitt. On Monday, he had his right knee in a brace and needed crutches to walk.

Taylor started every game this season at the Tar Heels’ ‘Jack’ position, which is essentially an edge rusher. He led the team with 3.5 sacks and ranked eighth in tackles with 28. It was Taylor who initiated the tackle on App State’s two-point conversion to preserve the win for Carolina.

“We’ve got to thank him for all he’s done,” Brown said. ”He’s a tremendous leader. He’s one of the reasons that our defense has improved so much.”

Carolina normally does not take injured players on the road, but Taylor will make the trip to Virginia, where he played four years before leaving for UNC as a graduate transfer. Brown said Taylor will represent the Heels as a team captain when they face the Cavaliers at Scott Stadium at noon on Saturday.

In Taylor’s absence, Carolina will likely look to Chris Collins to start. Kaimon Rucker is the likely replacement for Evans at power end.

Omarion Hampton, Elijah Green and a now healthy D.J. Jones will all vie for the starting spot at running back with Hood out.