Charles County, MD

Bay Net

Charles County Economic Development Department Releases 2022 Annual Report

LA PLATA, Md. – The Economic Development Department is pleased to release its 2022 Annual Report, showcasing the projects, programs, and partnerships that marked another year of progress in Charles County. “The 2022 Annual Report highlights our signature successes and the full arc of support available to local businesses....
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
hotelnewsresource.com

Job Opportunity - House Manager Washington D.C. $60-75,000

Meridian is seeking a highly motivated, organized, and detail-oriented House Manager. Reporting to the Director, Facilities, this position will have direct responsibility for supporting meeting and event activities, house scheduling and logistics, and upholding Meridian’s aesthetic, maintenance, and customer service standards. Title: House Manager. Employment Status: Exempt. Salary: $60-75,000.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Calvert Library Board Applications Being Accepted

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert Library announces two pending vacancies on the Calvert Board of Library Trustees (BOLT). These Board vacancies have been created by the end of the term of sitting Trustees who are eligible for and seeking re-appointment. However, all qualified applicants are welcome and all candidates will be assessed using the same criteria.
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
Bay Net

Charles County Commissioners Meeting Update, November 1-2

LA PLATA, Md. – On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Board of County Commissioners held the Bond Sale, which provides the opportunity for investment banking firms to submit bids for bonds and the lowest interest cost to the county. County Commissioners approved Resolution 2022-20 for the Consolidated Public Improvement Bonds and awarded the Bond Award to Bank of American Securities.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
umd.edu

Mixed-Use Development to Take Flight Near Airport

In the latest effort to continue the reinvigoration of College Park, the University of Maryland and government and private partners today announced plans to transform the area near College Park Airport into a vibrant hub of housing and amenities linked to public transit. The Terrapin Development Company (TDC), the university’s...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Bay Net

College Of Southern Maryland Appoints Dr. Yolanda Wilson As Its Next President

LA PLATA, Md. – The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Board of Trustees has selected Dr. Yolanda Wilson as the college’s sixth president following an extensive nationwide search. The board voted unanimously in support of Wilson’s appointment during a public meeting held Nov. 3. Wilson will become the first African-American president to lead the college in its 64-year-history.
LA PLATA, MD
mymcmedia.org

Montgomery College Announces New Facility to Serve East County

Montgomery College leaders plan to open a new facility to serve east Montgomery County. The Montgomery College East County Education Center should begin offering classes less than a year from now in fall 2023, the college’s President Dr. Jermaine Williams announced during a press conference Wednesday at 2221 Broadbirch Drive in Silver Spring, the planned site of the center.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Bay Net

Political Profile: Rick Piereck, Candidate For Calvert County State’s Attorney

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Rick Piereck has made his mark in Calvert County. Piereck is a U.S. Army Veteran, a Commissioner with the Calvert County Housing Authority, a board member of the Calvert County Bar Association and the Calvert Affordable Housing Alliance (CAHA). Additionally, Piereck is a member of the Calvert County Branch of the NAACP and the American Legion.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Person arrested on first day of fare evasion enforcement, WMATA says

A campaign to push back against fare evasion on the Metro has already led to one arrest in Virginia. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) will began issuing fare evasion citations starting Tuesday. Metro spent the last month raising awareness and hosting a warning campaign for passengers regarding fare enforcement. Citations will...
VIRGINIA STATE
rockvillenights.com

Maryland governor candidate Wes Moore campaigns in Montgomery County

the Democratic nominee for Maryland governor, made a stop at several Bethesda businesses while on the campaign trail in Montgomery County today, including Smoke BBQ at 4858 Cordell Avenue. The candidate was touring the downtown with local Democratic elected officials. Montgomery County is a major electoral prize in any statewide race, and a Democratic stronghold.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

DC Council approves criminal code changes US Attorney's Office warned 'could undermine community safety'

WASHINGTON - The Washington, D.C. Council gave initial approval to a massive overhaul of the district's criminal code despite objections from several high-ranking officials. The council voted 12-0 in favor of the bill on Tuesday, with one member not voting. While the latest version of the bill took into account some objections that had been raised, it did not allay everyone's fears.
WASHINGTON, DC
sungazette.news

Drivers to soon have more options on I-66 outside Beltway

Motorists driving on Interstate 66 between the Capital Beltway and Gainesville soon will have access to two Express Lanes in both directions for the whole stretch, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials told the Vienna Town Council during an Oct. 24 briefing. When the final 13 miles of the 22.5-mile-long...
VIENNA, VA

