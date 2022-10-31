Read full article on original website
Related
Bay Net
Charles County Economic Development Department Releases 2022 Annual Report
LA PLATA, Md. – The Economic Development Department is pleased to release its 2022 Annual Report, showcasing the projects, programs, and partnerships that marked another year of progress in Charles County. “The 2022 Annual Report highlights our signature successes and the full arc of support available to local businesses....
Washington City Paper
Side Hustle: A Well-Paid D.C. Government Employee Has Been Running A Private Business That Intersects Directly With Her Day Job
This story was supported by a grant from Spotlight DC—Capital City Fund for Investigative Journalism. Elizabeth Anderson can be a big help if you run a small business in D.C. Her company, Cadogan & Associates, specializes in helping new firms get off the ground, particularly if they’re looking to...
hotelnewsresource.com
Job Opportunity - House Manager Washington D.C. $60-75,000
Meridian is seeking a highly motivated, organized, and detail-oriented House Manager. Reporting to the Director, Facilities, this position will have direct responsibility for supporting meeting and event activities, house scheduling and logistics, and upholding Meridian’s aesthetic, maintenance, and customer service standards. Title: House Manager. Employment Status: Exempt. Salary: $60-75,000.
Bay Net
Calvert Library Board Applications Being Accepted
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert Library announces two pending vacancies on the Calvert Board of Library Trustees (BOLT). These Board vacancies have been created by the end of the term of sitting Trustees who are eligible for and seeking re-appointment. However, all qualified applicants are welcome and all candidates will be assessed using the same criteria.
Bay Net
Charles County Commissioners Meeting Update, November 1-2
LA PLATA, Md. – On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Board of County Commissioners held the Bond Sale, which provides the opportunity for investment banking firms to submit bids for bonds and the lowest interest cost to the county. County Commissioners approved Resolution 2022-20 for the Consolidated Public Improvement Bonds and awarded the Bond Award to Bank of American Securities.
umd.edu
Mixed-Use Development to Take Flight Near Airport
In the latest effort to continue the reinvigoration of College Park, the University of Maryland and government and private partners today announced plans to transform the area near College Park Airport into a vibrant hub of housing and amenities linked to public transit. The Terrapin Development Company (TDC), the university’s...
WDBJ7.com
Million-dollar Powerball ticket bought in Fairfax County; almost 200k winners bought in VA
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A $1 million Powerball ticket was bought in Reston, in Fairfax County, for Wednesday’s drawing that did not produce a jackpot winner. The jackpot is now $1.5 billion for Saturday’s drawing. Virginia Powerball players won more than $2.1 million in Wednesday night’s...
Bay Net
College Of Southern Maryland Appoints Dr. Yolanda Wilson As Its Next President
LA PLATA, Md. – The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Board of Trustees has selected Dr. Yolanda Wilson as the college’s sixth president following an extensive nationwide search. The board voted unanimously in support of Wilson’s appointment during a public meeting held Nov. 3. Wilson will become the first African-American president to lead the college in its 64-year-history.
Bay Net
Political Profile: Bill Bates, Candidate For State Delegate In District 29C
CALIFORNIA, Md. – Bill Bates[D], is a 65-year-old Police Services Coordinator for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, who is seeking to become the Maryland State Delegate in District 29C. Bates discussed with TheBayNet.com why he decided to run for State Delegate, “I worked with the General...
spectrumnews1.com
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder hires investment bank 'to consider potential transactions' involving team
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder hires investment bank 'to consider potential transactions' involving team. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Nottingham MD
Powerball jackpot rolls to $1.5 billion, creates two Maryland millionaires
BALTIMORE, MD—The Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night rolled again to an estimated annuity value of $1.5 billion for Saturday’s drawing, and in the process it generated a wave of big winners in Maryland. Although there was no jackpot winner, there were $1 million winning second-tier tickets sold in...
mymcmedia.org
Montgomery College Announces New Facility to Serve East County
Montgomery College leaders plan to open a new facility to serve east Montgomery County. The Montgomery College East County Education Center should begin offering classes less than a year from now in fall 2023, the college’s President Dr. Jermaine Williams announced during a press conference Wednesday at 2221 Broadbirch Drive in Silver Spring, the planned site of the center.
Bay Net
Political Profile: Rick Piereck, Candidate For Calvert County State’s Attorney
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Rick Piereck has made his mark in Calvert County. Piereck is a U.S. Army Veteran, a Commissioner with the Calvert County Housing Authority, a board member of the Calvert County Bar Association and the Calvert Affordable Housing Alliance (CAHA). Additionally, Piereck is a member of the Calvert County Branch of the NAACP and the American Legion.
alxnow.com
Major pieces of Landmark Mall redevelopment head to Planning Commission next month
The “West End” project is a lumbering titan, one of the most enormous of the development projects in progress. While projects of that scale can move slowly — this one first reared its head in late 2020 — the Landmark Mall redevelopment is building momentum as it moves toward Planning Commission review next month.
Three $1M Powerball Tickets In DMV Area; New Jackpot Swells Up To $1.5B
Nobody claimed the top $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, but three from the DMV area are feeling lucky after winning seven-figure prizes in Wednesday’s drawing. In Maryland, lottery officials say that two $1 million winning tickets were sold, one at the Cross Keys Exxon on Falls Road in Baltimore City and in Calvert County at Giant on Solomons Island Road in Frederick.
Person arrested on first day of fare evasion enforcement, WMATA says
A campaign to push back against fare evasion on the Metro has already led to one arrest in Virginia. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) will began issuing fare evasion citations starting Tuesday. Metro spent the last month raising awareness and hosting a warning campaign for passengers regarding fare enforcement. Citations will...
WTOP
What are the calendar options for Northern Va. schools, and what does that mean for snow days?
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. What to know about calendar options for some DC-area school systems. What it is: The current school year is barely a few months old, but school boards across the...
rockvillenights.com
Maryland governor candidate Wes Moore campaigns in Montgomery County
the Democratic nominee for Maryland governor, made a stop at several Bethesda businesses while on the campaign trail in Montgomery County today, including Smoke BBQ at 4858 Cordell Avenue. The candidate was touring the downtown with local Democratic elected officials. Montgomery County is a major electoral prize in any statewide race, and a Democratic stronghold.
fox5dc.com
DC Council approves criminal code changes US Attorney's Office warned 'could undermine community safety'
WASHINGTON - The Washington, D.C. Council gave initial approval to a massive overhaul of the district's criminal code despite objections from several high-ranking officials. The council voted 12-0 in favor of the bill on Tuesday, with one member not voting. While the latest version of the bill took into account some objections that had been raised, it did not allay everyone's fears.
sungazette.news
Drivers to soon have more options on I-66 outside Beltway
Motorists driving on Interstate 66 between the Capital Beltway and Gainesville soon will have access to two Express Lanes in both directions for the whole stretch, Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials told the Vienna Town Council during an Oct. 24 briefing. When the final 13 miles of the 22.5-mile-long...
Comments / 1