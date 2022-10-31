Read full article on original website
A Salina man was cited after a car he was driving struck the pillar of a crosswalk arch on S. Santa Fe Avenue early this morning. Camron Glover, 27, of Salina, was northbound in the 200 block of S. Santa Fe Avenue at approximately 1:20 a.m. Friday in a 2012 Chrysler 300 when the car veered to the right and struck the pillar, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Glover left the scene, but was later taken to the police station by a relative who owns the car, Forrester said.
A bicyclist was injured Thursday afternoon when he was struck by a car in central Salina. Cody Miller, 27, of Salina, was riding a Fucare E-Bike westbound on Russell Avenue when he was struck by a 2016 Ford Fusion driven by John Weber, 63, of Salina, that was southbound on Norton Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The impact sent Miller up onto the hood of the car and into the windshield.
Police are looking for a pickup stolen from a landscaping business in west-central Salina on Halloween. The 2000 Ford Ranger was believed to have been stolen from Fox Lawn and Landscaping, 1001 Franklin Street on Monday afternoon. An officer saw a man driving the pickup later in the day in the 1000 block of E. Elm Street, however, the owner hadn't yet reported the pickup stolen, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The pickup was reported stolen on Wednesday morning.
A man from Assaria is behind bars after allegedly handcuffing his wife to a pole in the couple’s basement. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 38-year-old Kevin M. Walden was arrested at his workplace Thursday after his wife reached out to a neighbor for help in the 100 block of E 4th Street in Assaria.
An Assaria man was arrested Thursday after police say he handcuffed his wife to a pole in their basement.
On Monday, officers with the Salina Police Department received a report of a business burglary at Bergkamp, 3040 Emulsion Drive. Employees arrived at the business and found an unknown suspect had pried open a door and gained entry. The burglary occurred overnight. Miscellaneous tools belonging to the business and employees...
Police are investigating the theft of multiple of tools from a south Salina business earlier in the week. Sometime between 3 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 a.m. Monday, someone broke into a building at Bergkamp, Inc., 3040 Emulsion Drive, and stole nearly $9,000 worth of tools and a 55-gallon trash can, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
A trick-or-treating teen was reportedly attacked by a person wearing a teddy bear onesie in east Salina Halloween night. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 17-year-old girl was trick-or-treating with her two-week-old child, boyfriend, and some other people at approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Argonne Drive.
RILEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 8:30a.m. Wednesday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Infiniti G driven by Thedore Thomas, 66, Junction City, was eastbound on Kansas 18 approximately a mile west of Seth Child Road. The driver lost control of...
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning rollover crash along I-70 in Geary Co. has sent one person to the hospital. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office activity report indicates that just after 1 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 315 on I-70 with reports of a single-vehicle wreck.
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Fairbanks, Dusty Dale; 35; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Probation Violation. Violation of protection...
UPDATE (8 a.m.): Power to the My 93-1 transmitter was restored around 7:59 Friday morning. PLEVNA, Kan. — Early Friday morning storms caused a power outage for more than 3,000 customers in Reno County and more than 2000 in the Hutchinson area at its peak, according to the Evergy outage map.
ASSARIA - An Assaria man was arrested Thursday on multiple requested charges, including aggravated battery, kidnapping, and child endangerment, after an incident that began Wednesday evening. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said that a 25-year-old Assaria woman called at approximately 7:20 a.m. Thursday to report that her husband had struck...
Teenager Josie Holloway was reported missing on Oct. 5, 2022, in Salina. Missing from: Salina, Kan. Distinguishing mark: piercing in nose, septum and lip. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
Officers were called to the 800 block of E Crawford when a man with an active arrest and detain warrant was spotted walking in the street with a large knife in his back pocket. On October 31st at approximately 9:25 AM officers made contact with Justin Howard a 26 year-old...
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two earthquakes were recorded in Chase and Marion counties Wednesday morning. The first happened at 10:21 a.m., according to the Kansas Geological Survey, and measured at a preliminary magnitude of 3. It was centered northeast of Marion off Bluestem Road and 230th Street near the Marion/Chase County line. The second earthquake […]
A Salina man wanted on a state parole warrant also was arrested on drug charges after an incident Monday morning in the central part of the city. Officers were sent to the 800 block of E. Crawford at 9:25 a.m. Monday for the report of a man with a large knife in his back pocket walking in the street and acting evasive, Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The seventh neighborhood to join the Hutchinson Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative has been decided. Walnut Street starting at Avenue C heading north through 2nd Avenue. Walnut Street and 2nd Avenue heading west to Plum Street, then following south of the railroad tracks to the Ken Kennedy Freeway,...
RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating more counterfeit cash in Kansas. According to the Riley County Police Department, a fake $100 bill was used in an attempt to make a purchase at a business in Manhattan on Monday. Police identified 52-year-old David Voter of Manhattan as the individual...
