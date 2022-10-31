A Salina man was cited after a car he was driving struck the pillar of a crosswalk arch on S. Santa Fe Avenue early this morning. Camron Glover, 27, of Salina, was northbound in the 200 block of S. Santa Fe Avenue at approximately 1:20 a.m. Friday in a 2012 Chrysler 300 when the car veered to the right and struck the pillar, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Glover left the scene, but was later taken to the police station by a relative who owns the car, Forrester said.

SALINA, KS ・ 9 HOURS AGO