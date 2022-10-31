Ohio State Legacy Jackson Wiley Says It “Would Mean A Lot” to Follow in His Father's Footsteps and Play for the Buckeyes One Day

Samson Okunlola has a few more visits to make -- two officials and maybe an unofficial or two mixed in -- in the next seven weeks and he is working on the schedule. By the time the three-day signing period begins Dec. 21, the five-star Braintree (Mass.) Thayer Academy offensive tackle plans to have his commitment locked in, but for now he is taking a step back to enjoy the final two weeks of his senior season and the exploits of being an All-American Bowl participant.

