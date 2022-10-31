Ohio State Legacy Jackson Wiley Says It “Would Mean A Lot” to Follow in His Father's Footsteps and Play for the Buckeyes One Day

Read full article on original website
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new store in OhioKristen WaltersColumbus, OH
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenColumbus, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
BJ’s Wholesale Returns to Community After 20-Year AbsenceJoel EisenbergOhio State
Kitty Bubble Cafe and Bar to help cats find permanent homesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dick Vitale Has Message For Auburn About Deion Sanders
When it comes to who Auburn should hire to be its new head football coach, Dick Vitale thinks it is a simple decision. Dickie V took to Twitter today to advocate for Jackson State's Deion Sanders to take over on the plains. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons at the helm.
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Urban Meyer Believes The Playoff Committee Made 1 Mistake
The College Football Playoff committee unveiled its first weekly rankings on Tuesday. When discussing the rankings on On3'sUrban's Take with Tim May, Urban Meyer expressed one gripe with the top four. The former Ohio State coach thought his former rival should be higher than No. 5. "I think the Wolverines...
Brian Kelly Has Special Message For Nick Saban
LSU head coach Brian Kelly spoke with the media on Monday to preview the big matchup with Alabama. Kelly surprisingly had a special message for Alabama head coach Nick Saban as he opened the media session. “It’s a big day as you know, it’s Nick Saban’s birthday, so I want...
Former Tennessee football sideline reporter apologizes for 'unacceptable and ignorant' tweets
Kasey Funderburg, who resigned as a Tennessee sports reporter, apologized for "unacceptable and ignorant" tweets she made as a high school student.
Updated kickoff time for Tennessee-Georgia game
No. 2 Tennessee will host Georgia Saturday. Tennessee announced an updated kickoff time for Saturday’s contest. Kickoff between the Vols and Bulldogs is slated for 10 a.m. EDT at Tennessee Rugby Park. The contest was originally slated for 1 p.m. EDT ahead of Tennessee’s football game at Georgia (3:30...
Paul Finebaum Thinks 1 Team Is "In Trouble" After Initial College Football Playoff Rankings
The first edition of the 2022 College Football Playoff rankings debuted on Tuesday night and there was a lot of chaos involved in it. Tennessee came in as the top team and was followed by Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson. Some pundits thought that Clemson wouldn't make the original top four because it's looked vulnerable throughout the season.
Ohio State Football Star Makes Decision On Basketball Career
One Ohio State defensive lineman has made his decision on whether he wants to play football or basketball going forward. JT Tuimoloau, who was recruited by the Buckeyes in the 2021 recruiting class, said that he wants to stay with football, even though he really wanted to play both sports.
No. 3 Quarterback Recruit Julian Sayin Announces Commitment
On Wednesday afternoon, the No. 3 quarterback recruit in the 2024 recruiting class announced his commitment. Julian Sayin, the No. 12 overall recruit in the class according to 247Sports, was choosing between three different SEC programs. Alabama, Georgia and LSU were the three finalists for the star quarterback. 247Sports' Crystal...
Oklahoma Assistant Coach Abruptly Resigns In Surprising Move
Matt Brady's tenure as an assistant with the Oklahoma Sooners has reportedly ended before it ever began. In a release, Brady decided to step down from his position citing "personal reasons." Oklahoma hired Brady back in June after four years as an assistant with Maryland. He also has previous head...
SEC Round-Up: Auburn Defensive Players Make Known Coach They Want
Alabama deals with anxiety issues, Napier cuts a former 5-star, Calipari disappointed in his team, Hugh Freeze is afraid of the cold, can LSU deny Bama West title, Aggie OL glad to have freshman QB, and much more
Drake Maye recalls why he flipped his commitment from Alabama to North Carolina
Alabama and North Carolina both share 7-1 records through week 9 of the college football season, but not everyone knows they also both shared the commitment of star quarterback Drake Maye at different points of his recruiting process as well. Maye was committed to the Crimson Tide in high school before flipping to the Tar Heels, and spoke recently about what factored into that decision.
2 Frontrunners Are Emerging In The Heisman Trophy Race
With the final stretch of the regular season just about here, the race for the Heisman Trophy is starting to come down to two exceptional quarterbacks. Coming into this season, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was considered a heavy favorite to win the Heisman. He hasn't disappointed, completing 71.3 percent of his passes for 2,377 yards with 29 touchdowns and four interceptions.
Nick Sanders, son of Detroit Lions legend, makes MSU debut vs. GVSU
The son of Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders got his first action in a Michigan State uniform on Tuesday night...
3 reasons Ohio State should be concerned despite win over Penn State
Ohio State football picked up a huge 44-31 win over then No. 10 Penn State on Saturday. It was the Buckeyes’ first ranked win since Week 1, when they took down Notre Dame, who are now unranked at 5-3. However, despite pulling out the win in Happy Valley, there is a bit of cause for concern as far as Ohio State should see.
College Football Analyst Believes 1 Coach Might Be Fired Next
After weeks of speculation, Auburn fired head football coach Bryan Harsin on Monday. Following the move, a Twitter user asked Late Kick's Josh Pate which coach is most likely to get ousted next. Pate identified Neal Brown as the coach with the hottest seat, saying there's "a lot of smoke" on a move happening by the end of the year.
Ohio State Football Player Admits He Took Health For Granted
Ohio State expected cornerback Jordan Hancock to play a significant role in its defense, but he sat out the first six games of the season. Hancock confirmed, via Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, that he suffered a hamstring injury during preseason camp. The team exuded caution in bringing him back.
Preps to Pros: Ohio State WR commit Brandon Inniss draws comparison to Amon-Ra St. Brown
247Sports' Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna provide their thoughts on Ohio State commit Brandon Inniss drawing comparison to Detroit Lions and former USC receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Uncommitted five-star Samson Okunlola receives All-American Bowl jersey
Samson Okunlola has a few more visits to make -- two officials and maybe an unofficial or two mixed in -- in the next seven weeks and he is working on the schedule. By the time the three-day signing period begins Dec. 21, the five-star Braintree (Mass.) Thayer Academy offensive tackle plans to have his commitment locked in, but for now he is taking a step back to enjoy the final two weeks of his senior season and the exploits of being an All-American Bowl participant.
5-star Ian Jackson sets third official visit
Ian Jackson is the No. 3 player in the 2024 On3 150. The 6-foot-4 guard will take his third official visit to LSU this weekend. The five-star led the u17 USA Basketball team in scoring this summer with 11.9 points. They won the FIBA gold medal. This was coming off a summer where he played up in grade on the u17 Adidas 3SSB Circuit. Jackson averaged 16.2 points and 3.8 assists while shooting 54.4 percent from the field with his Wiz Kids organization.
