‘Pennie’ health insurance marketplace now open for enrollment

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The 2023 open enrollment period through Pennie, Pennsylvania’s official online health insurance marketplace, begins Tuesday, Nov. 1, according to Gov. Tom Wolf’s office.

Through Pennie , Pennsylvanians can apply for, compare plans for, and enroll in health coverage all in one place.

Next year, all 67 counties will have at least two insurers offering coverage. Many plans have low premiums and financial assistance available.

“Obtaining affordable, quality health care has never been easier in Pennsylvania thanks to Pennie’s one-stop-shop design,” Wolf said in the release. “Through the online state-based system, Pennsylvanians have instant access to a variety of resources to help them understand how to apply, shop, and enroll in health coverage.”

Nine out of 10 Pennie customers qualify for financial savings, with most being eligible for subsidized monthly premiums on their health insurance, according to the release, and around 40% of Pennie customers currently pay less than $75 a month.

“If you don’t have coverage through your job or you don’t have it through Medicare or some other means, that’s where we come in. We have quality commercial health insurance options available and we provide financial assistance to reduce the monthly cost of health coverage, lowering the monthly premiums. 9 out of 10 of our customers receive those savings and on average it’s about 500 dollars a month.”

Pennie’s open enrollment period runs from Nov. 1 to Jan. 15, with Dec. 15 being the last day to select a coverage plan that will begin on New Year’s Day, the release notes. Coverage for those enrolling after Dec. 15 begins on Feb. 1.

Pennsylvanians interested in shopping for and purchasing health coverage through Pennie can visit pennie.com or call Pennie Customer Service at 1-844-844-8040.

