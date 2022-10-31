Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Ancient Religious Structure in Florida is one of the Oldest in the Western Hemisphere and was Built in SpainL. CaneMiami, FL
Chick-fil-A operator introduces 3-day workweek resulting in 100% employee retentionB.R. ShenoyMiami, FL
Could this be one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
Florida's Largest Urban State Park is an Oasis Close to a Busy City and Offers Guided Paddling ToursL. CaneNorth Miami Beach, FL
Related
communitynewspapers.com
Two South Florida philanthropists, one an alumnus, present gifts to support FIU Ferré Institute
More students will get to experience and learn from the legacy of former Miami Mayor Maurice A. Ferré, thanks to two recent gifts to the FIU Maurice A. Ferré Institute for Civic Leadership. The first gift, a $100,000 contribution from the Anthony R. Abraham Foundation, will create the...
communitynewspapers.com
Miami-Dade County honors hometown heroes with parade and festival for all families
On October 30th, Miami-Dade County held the first-ever Hometown Heroes parade to honor the healthcare professionals, first responders, and law enforcement who worked to keep the community safe throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and after. The parade had the participation of 27 municipalities (see full list below), some represented by their own Police and Fire Departments, as well as representatives of healthcare workers from some of the main hospitals and healthcare networks and unions in the county, including Jackson Health System, Baptist Health System, Aetna, NOMI Health, Citrus Health, SEIU Local 1991 and 1199 SEIU Florida. Pictures from the parade can be found here.
communitynewspapers.com
Grant Miller visits 4Ward Miami’s Kick off event for their festival in Little Havana!
Grant Miller visits 4Ward Miami’s Kick off event for their festival coming up on February 19th, 2023 in Little Havana! 4Ward Miami is dedicated to diversity and inclusion. Join them in supporting these amazing events!
communitynewspapers.com
ALLEN MORRIS SUPPORTS THE CORAL GABLES GARDEN CLUB
The Coral Gables Garden Club’s 2 nd annual AS I SEE IT photography competition was wildly successful this year, with photography submissions from all over the state of Florida. The competition aims to increase the appreciation of our natural environment highlighting outstanding nature and wildlife photography. The contest featured...
communitynewspapers.com
Vice Mayor Yvette Colbourne to Host the Free Inaugural Miramar Mile Run
Vice Mayor Yvette Colbourne presents the Miramar Mile Run to promote an active lifestyle for health and fitness. This FREE event will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Miramar Regional Park, located at 16801 Miramar Parkway Miramar, FL 33027. Registration starts at 7:00 AM with the mile run beginning at 8:00 AM followed by a Zumba class, medals for participants, awards of $300 cash prize for 1st place, $250 for 2nd place and $150 for 3rd place. There will be vendors and give-a-ways.
communitynewspapers.com
Letter from the Miami Beach Chamber Chairman
For my Chairman letter this month, I wanted to write something a bit more personal and share with you all why the Chamber of Commerce has been so important to helping me make an impact in our community and hopefully encourage others to embrace the benefits that come with involving yourself with our community leaders through the Chamber of Commerce.
communitynewspapers.com
Farmers and Agriculture: The Stars of Deering Estate this November
Since the onset of human civilization, farming has been a key developmental factor of human settlements. However, as food became an everyday commodity in developed societies, the importance of farming lies somewhat distant from what it meant to our ancestors. To challenge this idea, Miami plans to host the first annual “Farmers Month” this November 2022 to celebrate our farmer friends throughout the Redlands.
communitynewspapers.com
Architecture team breaks record at 33rd Walk on Water
“After you walk on water, what can you be afraid of?” said Professor Jaime Canaves. Since 1989, architecture students in Canaves’ methods and materials course gather around the lake behind the Green Library to put their learning to practice for what has now become an FIU tradition – Walk on Water. The competition consists of designing and constructing floatable shoes that can be used to “walk” across the lake—a distance of about 350 feet.
communitynewspapers.com
Miami Dade announces One-Seat Solution for Beach Corridor/Baylink
Today, Miami-Dade County announced plans to pursue a one-seat ride solution for the Miami Beach transit corridor or Baylink – an alternative to the previous monorail plan. The community-preferred, one-seat option – an expansion of Metromover to connect Miami to Miami Beach – will make Miami-Dade transit more efficient and accessible while saving taxpayers millions of dollars.
communitynewspapers.com
Navy Week program sets sail for Miami
The U.S. Navy is preparing to bring a Navy Week to Miami during the week of Jan. 23-29, as the first Navy Week of the calendar year. Miami Navy Week will give the community an opportunity to learn about the Navy, its Sailors and its importance to national security and prosperity.
communitynewspapers.com
FIU is 1st in the nation to launch solar energy technician apprenticeship
FIU’s Construction Trades Program offered by the Moss Department of Construction Management at the College of Engineering and Computing is the first in the nation to launch a Solar Energy Technician Apprenticeship program, which provides graduates with national credentialing in solar power construction and installation. The Construction Trades Program is a community workforce development program that trains workers to fill the demand for construction jobs in South Florida.
communitynewspapers.com
Miami Beach to Begin Issuing Leaf Blower Warnings
Miami Beach will begin issuing warnings today, Nov. 1 under the city’s. recently adopted leaf blower ordinance that will prohibit gasoline-powered leaf blowers starting next summer. “There are a number of viable options available for residents to comply with the new ordinance while still retaining a well-manicured look for...
communitynewspapers.com
When it comes to moving the UDB, preserving Environmentally Sensitive Lands should be part of the process!
During the recent hearing to move the Urban Development Boundary for the South Dade Logistics and Technology District (SDLTD), the popular Environmental Endangered Lands (EEL) program took center stage. The applicant, responding to a request by Commissioner Raquel Regalado for this project to do more for the environment, proposed a voluntary purchase and donation of 622 acres of sensitive lands on the EEL priority “A” list, a list of land determined by the County as being the most important to preserve and protect. In addition to donating EEL land, the applicant agreed to set up a funding mechanism that will generate millions of dollars for the long-term maintenance of these lands. Many of the opposition speakers described this as inappropriate “deal making” and even stated that the wetlands weren’t worth much due to limited development potential. Unfortunately, this argument seemed to be heavily based on the emotional politics of moving the Urban Development Boundary.
communitynewspapers.com
Miami environmental education activist seeks solutions at worldwide climate change conference
Climate Generation, a national organization focused on equitable solutions to climate change, has selected 12 climate leaders from across the United States to attend the 27th Conference of the Parties in Sharm-el-Sheikh, Egypt from November 7– November 18, 2022. Barbara Martinez- Guerrero of Dream in Green has been selected as an official member of their Window into COP27 delegation to bring ways to integrate environmental sustainability into K-12 classrooms in South Florida.
communitynewspapers.com
A Message from the Mayor – November 2022
Just over one year ago Gateway Center opened at the south end of Sunny Isles Beach, changing the way residents experienced recreation in our city. Gateway Center was a capital project several years in the making and underwent many iterations before we officially broke ground. The multipurpose, one- of-a-kind facility was the City’s largest recreation undertaking in over a decade. Since Pelican Community Park opened in 2008, we’ve expanded recreation programming tenfold due to high demand and community wants and needs.
communitynewspapers.com
Beware of Power with Impunity
More than 95% of our Sunny Isles Beach residents live in a homeowner’s or condominium association. The idea behind this type of community is to work together for the common good. However, sometimes this idyllic motivation can get tarnished by personal ones. In Florida, condo associations have almost “almighty” powers over owners and residents. Some associations can even impose special assessments without the vote or consent of unit owners.
Comments / 0