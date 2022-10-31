ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘General Hospital’: Fans React to the Shocking Heather Webber Recast

By Carol Cassada
 4 days ago

Heather Webber is an iconic villain in General Hospital . For over 40 years, she’s been terrorizing the citizens of Port Charles. After a five-year absence, Heather is back. However, fans will notice a slight difference to the character.

General Hospital star Alley Mills I Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

‘General Hospital’ recasts Heather Webber’s role with Alley Mills

Many actors have portrayed Heather since her 1976 debut on General Hospital . But it’s Robin Mattson who shined in the part of the troubled vixen. Mattson stepped into the role in 1980 and had many memorable storylines throughout her 36-year run.

Heather’s crimes include marrying Edward Quartermaine (John Ingle) for his money, trying to kill Olivia Quartermain (Lisa LoCicero), and shooting her son Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth) . Eventually, Heather’s misdeeds caught up with her, and she was sent to D’Archam Asylum. Her last appearance came in Aug. 2016, and fans wondered if they’d seen the last of her.

In the Oct. 28 episode, Olivia was stunned when two guards brought Heather into the hospital. Heather’s return was not only shocking to Olivia but also to fans. The role of Heather was recast with former The Bold and the Beautiful star Alley Mills.

Fans react to Alley Mills playing Heather Webber

The ABC soap opera knows how to pull out all the stops with its shocking cliffhangers. Fans knew Mills was joining the show, but her role was kept a secret. When Mills debuted as Heather on Friday’s General Hospital episode, it stunned viewers.

Mills has big shoes to fill, taking over for Mattson. But the actor can take on bad girl roles like her 15-yar run as Pam Douglas on The Bold and the Beautiful . While recasts are hit-and-miss with fans, many viewers supported Mills on a Reddit thread.

“We only got a clear snippet, but it’s clear just from her few lines already that she’s going to be playing a drastically different character than those she’s known for. I’m confident she will be making her mark as Heather very quickly,” one fan wrote.

“This was a happy moment getting Heather Webber back when folks told me it wasn’t possible due to the actress. I’m all for a recast if they can’t get the previous actress,” another commenter replied.

“Alley can play crazy. So it could be fun!” another viewer replied.

However, not all fans were receptive to Mills as Heather. “The brilliant Robin Mattson is Heather Webber to me. I thought the OG Heather, Georgianne LaPiere was great too. But her lemon bar lady? Pam, the receptionist from B&B? We’ll see,” wrote one user.

“AM was great in ‘The Wonder Years.’ I am not sure if she is right for Heather,” another fan replied.

What’s next for the character on ‘General Hospital’?

Heather’s return will rock everyone on General Hospital . Olivia is already terrified of seeing her, and other people won’t be happy. Could Heather be targeting Olivia again? Or maybe she’ll turn her attention to Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) or Scotty Baldwin (Kin Shriner)?

Also, Heather may form a friendship with Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom). During Ryan’s stay at Spring Ridge, he received a letter from Heather W., who called herself Ryan’s biggest fan. Heather and Ryan could cross paths and learn they have a surprising connection.

Speculation is that Heather is Esme Prince’s (Avery Kristen Pohl) mother from a previous fling with Ryan. If it’s true that Esme is Heather’s daughter, then they might be a force to be reckoned with when they finally meet.

Jonas Moree
3d ago

I think Ally will make Heather Webber her on and Nail it! daunting fill Robins shoes but I believe she will Nail it make character her own while retaining spirit of Heather webbet

TellingItLikeItIs
3d ago

I think Ally is doing a fantastic job (as little we’ve seen so far),Heather is a great addition. That would be the perfect one to be Esme’s mother. Still not liking the one of Willow being Nina’s, she couldn’t be as sweet as she is if Nina was her mother. I mean Nina’s mother was crazy too

