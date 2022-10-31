Read full article on original website
Related
Police ID Kansas man who died in bar shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have identified the victim as 29-year-old Raymond Davis of Topeka. Just before 2:30a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to 4600 Block SW Topeka Blvd, after receiving a call for service regarding a disturbance and gunshots reported in the area, according to Police Captain Jerry Monasmith.
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died after struck by a train
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal pedestrian accident have identified the victim as 47-year-old Chad States of Topeka, according to Shawnee County Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 12:30a.m. Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a call that a train had struck a pedestrian near NW...
Off-duty Kansas police officer hospitalized after crowbar attack
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a violent attack on an off-duty police officer have confirmed the alleged attack that occurred Thursday night, according to Lawrence Police Department spokesperson Laura McCabe. Police have five suspect in custody. Just before 2a.m. officers were dispatched to Bob Billings Parkway and George...
Sheriff: Man flew from North Carolina to meet underage Kan. girl
WABAUNSEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged sex crimes. On Monday, the Wabaunsee County Sheriff's office was alerted to possible exploitation of a child, according to a media release. Deputies responded to investigate at a residence in the 400 Block of East Flint Hills Drive, Lake...
Former Kan. car dealer sentenced for failing to pay sales tax
TOPEKA – A former Kansas auto dealer has been sentenced to pay more than $72,000 in restitution on a charge related to failing to pay sales tax to the state, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Justin Bogina, 40, formerly of Tecumseh, was sentenced Monday in Shawnee County...
Kansas drug task force finds meth, firearms and stolen property
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug distribution allegations. On Wednesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 600 BLK SW Roosevelt Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
Police arrest 14-year-old after alleged threat at Kan. middle school
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities and USD 383 officials are investigating an alleged criminal threat and have made an arrest. Just after 10a.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for criminal threat at Eisenhower Middle School, 800 Walters Drive in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Officials...
Panasonic breaks ground on $4B EV battery plant in Kansas
De Soto – Governor Laura Kelly Wednesday joined Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. and De Soto leaders to break ground on one of the largest electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing facilities of its kind in the United States, according to a statement from her office. The Panasonic Holdings Corporation Board...
Sunflower Foundation hires Tescott native Zimmer as CFO
TOPEKA – The Sunflower Foundation has announced the hiring of veteran financial controller Shanna Zimmer as its new chief financial officer. Zimmer, of Topeka, joins Sunflower Foundation after spending the previous six years as a controller in both the health care and nonprofit sectors. She brings considerable experience in accounting processes; financial planning, reporting and analysis; and budget development and management to her new role with the foundation, a health philanthropic organization with a mission to serve as a catalyst for improving the health of all Kansans.
INSIGHT: Be a voice for Kansas
We are in the heart of what has been termed the “silly season of politics.” I know that for many of us voter fatigue has set in, and I have good news and bad news on that front. The good news is that in about a week or less it will all be over. The bad news is that the next cycle is a presidential election, so you have about six months before that gets cranked up.
KU suspends Self for 4 games in ongoing infractions case
LAWRENCE — Kansas suspended Hall of Fame coach Bill Self and top assistant Kurtis Townsend for the first four games of the season Wednesday, along with imposing several recruiting restrictions, as part of the fallout from a lengthy FBI investigation into college basketball corruption. Norm Roberts will be the...
No. 18 Oklahoma State, Kansas hopeful about their QB health
LAWRENCE — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy watched from the sideline as Spencer Sanders, his star quarterback, was tackled hard enough on his shoulder during a loss to Kansas State to end up in the injury tent. Kansas coach Lance Leipold could relate. Three weeks earlier against TCU, the...
Free speech group questions ESU's firing of professor after column
TOPEKA — The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression has questioned the decision by Emporia State University to fire journalism professor Max McCoy two days after criticizing the university in an opinion article published by Kansas Reflector. The Philadelphia-based FIRE, a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to defending freedom of speech,...
No. 13 K-State with intriguing QB question as Texas looms
MANHATTAN — Will Howard could have sulked when he lost the starting quarterback job at Kansas State to Adrian Martinez, the transfer from Nebraska who had never thrown a pass for the Wildcats. Howard could have put his name in the transfer portal and looked for playing time at another school.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0