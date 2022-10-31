ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Police ID Kansas man who died in bar shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have identified the victim as 29-year-old Raymond Davis of Topeka. Just before 2:30a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to 4600 Block SW Topeka Blvd, after receiving a call for service regarding a disturbance and gunshots reported in the area, according to Police Captain Jerry Monasmith.
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died after struck by a train

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal pedestrian accident have identified the victim as 47-year-old Chad States of Topeka, according to Shawnee County Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 12:30a.m. Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a call that a train had struck a pedestrian near NW...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Off-duty Kansas police officer hospitalized after crowbar attack

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a violent attack on an off-duty police officer have confirmed the alleged attack that occurred Thursday night, according to Lawrence Police Department spokesperson Laura McCabe. Police have five suspect in custody. Just before 2a.m. officers were dispatched to Bob Billings Parkway and George...
LAWRENCE, KS
Salina Post

Kansas drug task force finds meth, firearms and stolen property

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug distribution allegations. On Wednesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 600 BLK SW Roosevelt Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Police arrest 14-year-old after alleged threat at Kan. middle school

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities and USD 383 officials are investigating an alleged criminal threat and have made an arrest. Just after 10a.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for criminal threat at Eisenhower Middle School, 800 Walters Drive in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Officials...
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Panasonic breaks ground on $4B EV battery plant in Kansas

De Soto – Governor Laura Kelly Wednesday joined Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. and De Soto leaders to break ground on one of the largest electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing facilities of its kind in the United States, according to a statement from her office. The Panasonic Holdings Corporation Board...
DE SOTO, KS
Salina Post

Sunflower Foundation hires Tescott native Zimmer as CFO

TOPEKA – The Sunflower Foundation has announced the hiring of veteran financial controller Shanna Zimmer as its new chief financial officer. Zimmer, of Topeka, joins Sunflower Foundation after spending the previous six years as a controller in both the health care and nonprofit sectors. She brings considerable experience in accounting processes; financial planning, reporting and analysis; and budget development and management to her new role with the foundation, a health philanthropic organization with a mission to serve as a catalyst for improving the health of all Kansans.
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

INSIGHT: Be a voice for Kansas

We are in the heart of what has been termed the “silly season of politics.” I know that for many of us voter fatigue has set in, and I have good news and bad news on that front. The good news is that in about a week or less it will all be over. The bad news is that the next cycle is a presidential election, so you have about six months before that gets cranked up.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

KU suspends Self for 4 games in ongoing infractions case

LAWRENCE — Kansas suspended Hall of Fame coach Bill Self and top assistant Kurtis Townsend for the first four games of the season Wednesday, along with imposing several recruiting restrictions, as part of the fallout from a lengthy FBI investigation into college basketball corruption. Norm Roberts will be the...
LAWRENCE, KS
Salina Post

Free speech group questions ESU's firing of professor after column

TOPEKA — The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression has questioned the decision by Emporia State University to fire journalism professor Max McCoy two days after criticizing the university in an opinion article published by Kansas Reflector. The Philadelphia-based FIRE, a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to defending freedom of speech,...
EMPORIA, KS
Salina Post

No. 13 K-State with intriguing QB question as Texas looms

MANHATTAN — Will Howard could have sulked when he lost the starting quarterback job at Kansas State to Adrian Martinez, the transfer from Nebraska who had never thrown a pass for the Wildcats. Howard could have put his name in the transfer portal and looked for playing time at another school.
AUSTIN, TX
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy