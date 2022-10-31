EAST HARTFORD — The town’s Redevelopment Agency voted unanimously Thursday night to recommend the Town Council acquire two derelict Silver Lane properties by eminent domain.

WHAT: The Redevelopment Agency voted 4-0 to recommend to Town Council acquire the Silver Lane Plaza by eminent domain.

WHEN: The Town Council is scheduled to discuss the matter at its meeting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Town Hall.

The parcels, 794-810 Silver Lane and 818-850 Silver Lane, are part of the Silver Lane Plaza, a shopping center with a long history of blight and deteriorating conditions.