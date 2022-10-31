SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman was critically injured Wednesday night when her car rolled over as she attempted to use an on-ramp onto I-75, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a sedan driven by a 29-year-old woman from Sarasota was traveling east on University Parkway, entering the southbound I-75 entrance ramp. The driver lost control and went off the roadway to the left and began to spin. The car hit a small tree and overturned.

