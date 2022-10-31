Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
Three children hit by pickup in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Three children were injured Thursday when they ran in front of a pickup truck in Bradenton, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a pickup truck driven by a 44-year-old Bradenton man was traveling north on 15th Street East, approaching the intersection at 33rd Avenue Drive East about 4:30 p.m.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota man facing robbery, resisting charges
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man is in custody after police say he took a woman’s credit card and resisted arrest after being stopped Tuesday morning. Sarasota Police say officers were called to Pershing Avenue and Martin Luther King Way after a woman called to say her credit card had been stolen.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County searching for missing endangered adult
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Officials are searching for a missing endangered adult. Jeremy Durmaz, 21, left his Lakewood Ranch residence (6000 Block Yellowtop Dr.) at 9:30 a.m. Thursday and was last seen walking away from PJ’s Sandwich Shop at US-301 in Parrish at around 5:20 p.m.
Bicyclist bludgeoned to death during men’s criminal mischief spree, Clearwater police say
Two men suspected of going on a violent criminal mischief spree that resulted in the death of a Clearwater Beach bicyclist, and left another man injured, are now in custody, police said.
fox13news.com
'We about to get ghetto': Pinellas suspects damaged cars, beat elderly man before killing bicyclist: police
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Just an hour before the brutal murder of a Clearwater man in a beach neighborhood, the two suspects involved beat an elderly man in St. Petersburg and damaged vehicles in the area, police said. The morning after the crime spree, investigators said one texted the other, 'We...
Transient trick-or-treater charged with battery, Clearwater police say
A 38-year-old transient man from Pinellas County was arrested on battery charges Monday after he attempted to take candy from a store on Halloween, according to authorities.
NBC 2
Man arrested for dumping tree debris in Port Charlotte vacant lot
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A man is now behind bars after he was caught dumping a large volume of tree debris Wednesday into a Port Charlotte vacant lot. While a deputy was patrolling the undeveloped areas near Friendly Street and Chamberlain Boulevard, he noticed a large white and blue trailer truck backed into a vacant lot on Woolard Avenue with its tailgate open and a man standing at its control panel.
Police investigate crash involving bicyclist in downtown Sarasota
The Sarasota Police Department is investigating an accident involving a car and a bicyclist on Thursday morning.
Mysuncoast.com
North Port sting snares suspected unlicensed contractor
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Mississippi man was arrested Tuesday in a sting operation for allegedly doing unlicensed contracting work during a state of emergency, North Port Police said. Police say Stephen Dobrowski was posing as a licensed contractor soliciting work to do repairs on hurricane-damaged homes. Authorities say they...
Sarasota Man Arrested For Brutally Beating, Choking Woman In The Florida Keys
A 38-year-old Sarasota man was arrested Tuesday for beating and choking a woman, leaving her covered in bruises with severe injuries all over her body, according to deputies. Christopher Wesley Lockett, 38, was charged with aggravated battery, domestic battery, and tampering with evidence. The attack
Mysuncoast.com
Prescribed burn set at Old Miakka Preserve
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents near Old Miakka Preserve may see smoke today in the area due to an intentional fire planned Friday. Conditions permitting, the Sarasota County Fire Department and the Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Department will conduct a state-authorized prescribed burn. The burn is scheduled to begin...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota woman critically injured in rollover crash
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman was critically injured Wednesday night when her car rolled over as she attempted to use an on-ramp onto I-75, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a sedan driven by a 29-year-old woman from Sarasota was traveling east on University Parkway, entering the southbound I-75 entrance ramp. The driver lost control and went off the roadway to the left and began to spin. The car hit a small tree and overturned.
businessobserverfl.com
Shoplifting spree of over $47,000 ends in two arrests in Sarasota County
A crime spree that took place across eight counties and resulted in over $47,000 in stolen items came to a head Tuesday, Nov. 1, with two arrests in Sarasota County. Outstanding warrants led the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of Florida Department of Law Enforcement, to arrest Alexi Baldivia and Randy Rivero, according to a statement.
fox13news.com
Deadly shooting at Florida Halloween party claims teen girl's life
A deadly shooting at a Halloween party in Thonotosassa, Florida, on Monday left a student from Bloomingdale High School dead and another teen injured.
Mysuncoast.com
Two injured in I-75 crash at State Road 64
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were injured when their car hit a bus on I-75 early Thursday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say a sedan driven by a 70-year-old Bradenton woman entered the southbound lanes of the interstate from the on-ramp of State Road 64 at about 5:45 a.m.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton Police identify victim in weekend shooting
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police have identified the victim in weekend shooting outside of a bar. The shooting occurred at 11:30 p.m. on the night of October 29 at the La Barkania Bar and Restaurant on 9th street. The victim, a 41-year-old man, was shot after leaving the restaurant...
