Sarasota, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Three children hit by pickup in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Three children were injured Thursday when they ran in front of a pickup truck in Bradenton, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a pickup truck driven by a 44-year-old Bradenton man was traveling north on 15th Street East, approaching the intersection at 33rd Avenue Drive East about 4:30 p.m.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota man facing robbery, resisting charges

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man is in custody after police say he took a woman’s credit card and resisted arrest after being stopped Tuesday morning. Sarasota Police say officers were called to Pershing Avenue and Martin Luther King Way after a woman called to say her credit card had been stolen.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County searching for missing endangered adult

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Officials are searching for a missing endangered adult. Jeremy Durmaz, 21, left his Lakewood Ranch residence (6000 Block Yellowtop Dr.) at 9:30 a.m. Thursday and was last seen walking away from PJ’s Sandwich Shop at US-301 in Parrish at around 5:20 p.m.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
NBC 2

Man arrested for dumping tree debris in Port Charlotte vacant lot

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A man is now behind bars after he was caught dumping a large volume of tree debris Wednesday into a Port Charlotte vacant lot. While a deputy was patrolling the undeveloped areas near Friendly Street and Chamberlain Boulevard, he noticed a large white and blue trailer truck backed into a vacant lot on Woolard Avenue with its tailgate open and a man standing at its control panel.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port sting snares suspected unlicensed contractor

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Mississippi man was arrested Tuesday in a sting operation for allegedly doing unlicensed contracting work during a state of emergency, North Port Police said. Police say Stephen Dobrowski was posing as a licensed contractor soliciting work to do repairs on hurricane-damaged homes. Authorities say they...
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Prescribed burn set at Old Miakka Preserve

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents near Old Miakka Preserve may see smoke today in the area due to an intentional fire planned Friday. Conditions permitting, the Sarasota County Fire Department and the Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Department will conduct a state-authorized prescribed burn. The burn is scheduled to begin...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota woman critically injured in rollover crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman was critically injured Wednesday night when her car rolled over as she attempted to use an on-ramp onto I-75, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a sedan driven by a 29-year-old woman from Sarasota was traveling east on University Parkway, entering the southbound I-75 entrance ramp. The driver lost control and went off the roadway to the left and began to spin. The car hit a small tree and overturned.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Shoplifting spree of over $47,000 ends in two arrests in Sarasota County

A crime spree that took place across eight counties and resulted in over $47,000 in stolen items came to a head Tuesday, Nov. 1, with two arrests in Sarasota County. Outstanding warrants led the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of Florida Department of Law Enforcement, to arrest Alexi Baldivia and Randy Rivero, according to a statement.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Two injured in I-75 crash at State Road 64

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were injured when their car hit a bus on I-75 early Thursday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say a sedan driven by a 70-year-old Bradenton woman entered the southbound lanes of the interstate from the on-ramp of State Road 64 at about 5:45 a.m.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton Police identify victim in weekend shooting

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police have identified the victim in weekend shooting outside of a bar. The shooting occurred at 11:30 p.m. on the night of October 29 at the La Barkania Bar and Restaurant on 9th street. The victim, a 41-year-old man, was shot after leaving the restaurant...
BRADENTON, FL

