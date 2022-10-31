ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Reunite For Son's First Halloween — See The Family Affair

By Nikki Schuster
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GEidx_0it84ppB00
Source: mega

A family affair! Tristan Thompson copped an invite to the Kardashian-Jenner's Halloween party despite his latest headline-making betrayal.

Kim Kardashian's daughter, North, 9, offered a glimpse of the family's epic bash on Sunday, October 30, via TikTok, where Khloé Kardashian's cheating baby daddy was seen in the background wearing all black and an Iron Man mask.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x1bCc_0it84ppB00
Source: @kimandnorth/tiktok

The Good American cofounder — who shares 4-year-old daughter True and a 3-month-old son with Thompson — could also be seen in the video dressed in a black bodysuit with face paint and matching cat ears.

The on-again, off-again ex couple's eldest stood between her parents wearing an Owlette costume from PJ Masks as she grinned while looking at something off-camera.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PUgY2_0it84ppB00
Source: @khloekardashian/instagram

Though the latest edition to the family wasn't featured in North's TikTok, Kardashian offered the first glimpse of her son at the party. Making his Instagram debut to his mama's page, True was seen holding her baby brother, who was wearing a Tigger outfit, in the backyard.

“Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother," The Kardashians star captioned her post, which included a second photo of her son's tiny shoe. "Shhhhh….But I can’t wait for Halloween to be over."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01uz4v_0it84ppB00
Source: @khloekardashian/instagram

Not only did Kardashian refrain from sharing her son's name, but she also didn't show the infant's face, seemingly trying to keep her private life out of the public eye as much as possible considering the past year she's had.

As OK! reported, Kardashian and Thompson welcomed their son via surrogate in July, months after the NBA pro was exposed for cheating on the reality star, which resulted in the birth of a baby boy named Theo.

The building of Kardashian and Thompson's family has been anything but smooth sailing, as the womanizer famously cheated on the mother of his children in 2018 days before she gave birth to True. Despite breaking up and reconciling in the years following, Thompson once again proved to be unfaithful when he hooked up with Maralee Nichols — the mother of Theo — in March 2021.

While Thompson knew Nichols was expecting, given she sued him in the summer of 2021 for child support, he went ahead and encouraged Kardashian to speed up their surrogacy process, having conceived their baby in November 2021.

Source: OK!

Mere weeks later, Thompson's paternity scandal made headlines.

Having failed in the relationship category, Thompson is apparently making more of an effort when it comes to parenting, as OK! learned he wants to be "more present" in True and his son's life. "He wants to be part of the baby’s life and [Khloé] wants him to be. When he’s there, he’s a good loving dad," said a source. "He’s not there all the time though as Khloé primarily has custody."

Meanwhile, Thompson has appeared to make zero effort with the child he shares with Nichols.

