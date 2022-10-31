Education Department Overhauls Federal Student Loan System, Aiming to Make It ‘Simpler, Fairer and More Accountable'

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
Supreme Court Again Declines to Block Biden's Student Loan Relief Plan
Justice Amy Coney Barrett denied an emergency application brought by the Pacific Legal Foundation to block federal student loan forgiveness. Barrett is responsible for such applications issued from cases in the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. For now, student loan forgiveness remains on hold from a separate challenge brought...
NBC Connecticut
U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo Doubles Down on Biden Plan to Restrict American Companies, and Citizens, From Helping China Make Semiconductor Chips
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo defended the Biden administration's ban against U.S. companies and citizens helping China manufacture semiconductors. Raimondo said the new regulations are not designed to hurt U.S. companies, though some will be denied some revenue. The new rules were introduced early last month. U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo...
NBC Connecticut
Judge Approves Independent Monitor to Oversee Trump Organization Financial Reporting, a Victory for New York AG
A New York state judge has approved the appointment of a special independent monitor to oversee the Trump Organization's financial statements and reports. Judge Arthur Engoron's order also bars the company from transferring any non-cash assets without notifying the court and attorney general's office in advance. The appointment of an...
NBC Connecticut
Fed Officials Barkin and Collins See Possibility for Slower Rate Hikes Ahead
Regional Fed presidents Thomas Barkin and Susan Collins both indicated Friday they think more interest rate increases are needed, but maybe at not such an aggressive pace. "I think the implication for that is probably a slower pace of increases, a longer pace of increases and a potentially higher point," Barkin told CNBC.
NBC Connecticut
State Board of Ed Finds Reasonable Cause Killingly BOE Failed to Meet Students' Needs
The Connecticut Education Department unanimously voted to approve the education commissioner's recommendation, finding reasonable cause that the Killingly Board of Ed failed to fulfill the educational interests of the state. The Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) began an investigation into the Killingly Board of Ed in April after receiving...
