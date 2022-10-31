Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
NFL Week 9 Picks Against the Spread: Lions Shock Packers, Patriots Beat Colts
NFL Week 9 ATS picks: Lions shock Packers, Patriots beat Colts originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The NFL's Week 8 schedule was awful. Only one game featured two teams with winning records and the quality of football was pretty bad. Week 9 should provide more compelling action. There are...
NBC Connecticut
Report: Texans Hanging Onto Brandin Cooks Despite TNF Absence
Report: Texans hanging onto Brandin Cooks despite TNF absence originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Houston Texans decided to hang onto Brandin Cooks, but the speedy wide receiver reportedly will not be on the field for the team’s first game following the NFL trade deadline. Cooks will miss...
NBC Connecticut
Ray Guy, Legendary Hall of Fame Punter, Dies at 72
Ray Guy, legendary Hall of Fame punter, dies at 72 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Ray Guy, the first ever full-time NFL punter to be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died Thursday at age 72. His alma mater, Southern Mississippi, said that Guy died of a...
NBC Connecticut
Mattress Mack Opens Invitation to Eagles Fans for Texans TNF Game in Houston
Mattress Mack opens invitation to Eagles fans for Texans TNF game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jim McIngvale, known as Mattress Mack for his furniture retail chain, is taking the phrase “let bygone be bygones” to another level. The 71-year-old Houston businessman and Astros superfan stands to...
Comments / 0