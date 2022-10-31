LIVE: Standoff ends outside Mobile Government Plaza; gunman put into ambulance after police say he shot himself

Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD arrests 1 suspect accused in storage unit burglary
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 30-year-old Mobile man accused of breaking into a storage unit. Officers responding to a burglary call at Life Storage, 8781 Airport Blvd., Thursday afternoon discovered that a male and a female subject broke into the storage unit and took the victim’s property, according to police. The male subject, who police identified as Preston Joseph Lesperance, was located and taken into custody, authorities said.
WALA-TV FOX10
Fugitive Files Arrest: Kelton Franks surrenders
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s another success. After seeing himself on Wednesday night’s FOX10 News Fugitive Files, Kelton Franks surrendered himself to detectives at Mobile Police Headquarters Thursday morning, according to the Mobile Police Department. That’s six arrests in a row in which FOX10 News Fugitive Files has...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fugitive Files Special: MPD says Consuela Jones slashed boyfriend in neck
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One of the self-anointed “famous twins” is more hot water. Consuela Jones is wanted for second-degree domestic violence assault. She is accused of slashing her boyfriend in the neck and arm with a kitchen knife on October 23, 2022 after she confronted him about a social media posted he created, according to authorities.
WALA-TV FOX10
Reward now offered for capture of murder suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The search continues for a man wanted for murder and a reward is now being offered to help find him. Twenty-five-year-old Joseph Timmons has been evading law enforcement over a week. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force are searching for him.
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola man arrested for allegedly trying to kill his elderly mother
PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - A Pensacola man is behind bars charged with attempted murder after police say he tried to kill his elderly mother. Fifty-four-year-old Christopher Asmar is the man police say is responsible and this all started when the caregiver says she noticed bruises on her client. According to...
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO says thieves caught on camera stealing 6 cars
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two vehicles stolen out of a West Mobile car lot Tuesday night have been recovered. Now, investigators need help finding the remaining four vehicles, which were driven right off the lot by the thieves. The brazen crime was caught on camera. On top of six cars...
WALA-TV FOX10
Zeigler shootout victim speaks from hospital, details what really happened
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - New details into a shootout that left five people wounded Tuesday night on Zeigler Boulevard. One of the victims, Jacob Roush speaking from his hospital bed, talking about the hail of gunfire. He has quite the story to tell. Roush says this started after two guys...
Possible shooting on Meaher Street in Prichard
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Prichard Police Department are currently on Meaher Street, near Telegraph Road. According to the Mobile County crime map, a shooting occurred on the street at 9 p.m. WKRG News 5 has a crew on the scene and is working to gather more information at this time.
Alabama man struck, killed as he walked near interstate
An Alabama man was killed Wednesday night when he was walking on an interstate service road and was struck by a motorist, a TV station reported. Mobile police said Gregory McDermott, 50, was struck and killed at approximately 9:11 p.m., Wednesday, WKRG-TV reported. Police said McDermott was found lying in...
WALA-TV FOX10
Five injured, two arrested in gun battle on Zeigler Boulevard
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This scene left Zeigler Boulevard in West Mobile shut down for quite some time. This surveillance video shows the moments where an SUV stopped in the middle of the road while one of the passengers appears to get out and flag down the police. Once officers arrived, they found out this all started as a robbery.
utv44.com
11-year-old girl shot in Prichard, police search for suspects
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Police in Prichard are searching for the person responsible for shooting an 11-year-old girl. City spokesman TJ Pettway tells NBC 15 news: it happened at the Saint Sephens Woods Apartments just after 5 Wednesday night. According to city officials, the girl was shot on the...
WALA-TV FOX10
2 arrested in shooting that left 3 wounded inside SUV
UPDATE: Mobile police arrested two people in connection with a shooting that left three victims wounded inside a sport-utility vehicle Tuesday evening. Officers responded to the 8200 block of Ziegler Boulevard around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday and found the three of the victims with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle stopped in the roadway. According to authorities, the victims were approached by two armed subjects who demanded the victims’ property. The subjects began firing into the air and one of the victims returned fire and struck two of the subjects. The subjects returned fire and struck the victims’ vehicle multiple times as well as wounding the victims inside, police said.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating carjacking at Publix
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police investigating a carjacking at the midtown Publix on Florida Street Thursday evening. Police responded to the incident around 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Florida Street. According to investigators, a 17-year-old boy was sitting in his mother’s vehicle when he was approached by an unknown male subject armed with what appeared to be a weapon and wearing a mask. The subject demanded the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene, according to police.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police would have been more aggressive during standoff if there was hostage, authorities say
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police exercised restraint during Monday’s six-hour standoff on Government Street, trying to talk the armed man down – even refraining from returning fire when he fired a shot out of the rear-passenger side car where he was holed up. But James Barber, the mayor’s...
WALA-TV FOX10
6 vehicles stolen from Mobile car lot
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for six stolen vehicles and the thieves it says took them from a Moffett Road auto sales business. The MCSO said it was about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday when several people broke into D. Wallace Auto Sales at 7361 Moffett Road and stole six vehicles from the lot. The suspects made entry by kicking in back door of the business.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Man’s Life Changed by Stray Bullet
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A man playing dominoes with friends this past Wednesday night, catches a stray bullet. His life now forever changed. Mobile Police hunting for the shooter. They tell us this is the guy: 21 year old Kelton Franks. According to investigators, Franks was in one group, confronting another group that night, in the courtyard of the Oaklawn Community on Baltimore street. They say as the groups approached each other, Franks pulled out a gun, and shot at the other people. He missed, his bullet, instead, hitting the innocent victim, seriously wounding him. Franks disappeared, but the victim had to be rushed to the hospital. He’s recovering, but the gunshot wound he suffered will seriously affect his quality of life.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigates shooting on Euclid Avenue
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a shooting on Euclid Avenue in the Rickarby community that left a 22-year-old man wounded. It happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday. The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to authorities. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get...
WALA-TV FOX10
Another armed standoff in Mobile, ALEA believes woman had mental health crisis
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This story is going to sound eerily similar to what we all saw Monday. ...another standoff in Mobile. But this one was brief and it ended without anyone getting hurt. State troopers say a woman led them on a chase down 165, drove home, and then...
utv44.com
Rape victim alleges security failures at Mobile apartment complex led to attack
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Serious safety concerns are being raised after a young woman says she was raped at an apartment complex that caters to local college students. Taquon Wells, 22, is accused raping the then 19-year-old student last Halloween. The Talladega County man was booked and released from Mobile Metro Jail on Monday. The prosecutor in the criminal case says a date for an arraignment has not been set, and a DNA match from the rape kit led to the arrest.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Man injured in Tuesday morning shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was injured after an early-morning shooting Tuesday, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to U.S. 90 around 2 a.m. in reference to one shot. Authorities said officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators said the victim was shot as he was walking down the street and the suspect fled the scene before to officers arrived.
