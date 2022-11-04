Biden, Obama coming to Philadelphia for campaign blitz

Where to see Biden, Obama during Philly get out the vote 00:36

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With the midterms slated for next Tuesday, President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama are coming to Philadelphia this weekend. Biden and Obama will be in the city Saturday to campaign for Pennsylvania Democratic nominees for Senate John Fetterman, and governor, Josh Shapiro.

A rally will be held at Temple University's Liacouras Center, with doors opening at 1:30 p.m.

A recent CBS News Battleground Tracker poll has the Pennsylvania Senate race narrowing, with Fetterman leading Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz by a 51%-49% margin among likely voters.

Shapiro leads Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, 54% to 45%, according to a CBS News Battleground Tracker poll .