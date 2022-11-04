ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden, Obama coming to Philadelphia for campaign blitz

By CBS3 Staff
 12 hours ago

Where to see Biden, Obama during Philly get out the vote 00:36

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With the midterms slated for next Tuesday, President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama are coming to Philadelphia this weekend. Biden and Obama will be in the city Saturday to campaign for Pennsylvania Democratic nominees for Senate John Fetterman, and governor, Josh Shapiro.

A rally will be held at Temple University's Liacouras Center, with doors opening at 1:30 p.m.

A recent CBS News Battleground Tracker poll has the Pennsylvania Senate race narrowing, with Fetterman leading Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz by a 51%-49% margin among likely voters.

Shapiro leads Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano, 54% to 45%, according to a CBS News Battleground Tracker poll .

Comments / 25

Darryl0304
3d ago

Two of the biggest reasons for the state of the country. One started the anti police movement and the other just does what he is told and eats ice cream. Media gets the crown.

Reply
9
John
3d ago

Sorry it won't do them any good. They will only get the black vote to many Democrats from the suburbs have switched to the GOP. Do you really think that those white people in the suburbs want low income housing no way is Joe Biden going to have projects built in the suburbs for the illegal immigrants so are home values go down. That is pure racism by the Democrat's towards white people.

Reply
3
Pallbearer
4d ago

Pennsylvania will definitely go republican for sure after their visit

Reply(1)
15
 

