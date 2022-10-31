Watch: Man slices through apples while bouncing on pogo stick for world record

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- An Idaho man broke a Guinness World Record by using a samurai sword to chop through 56 airborne apples while bouncing on a pogo stick.

David Rush/YouTube

David Rush , who has broken more than 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, captured the title for most apples sliced in one minute on a pogo stick.

Rush's neighbor, Jonathan "Hollywood" Hannon, threw 74 apples in the one-minute time period, and Rush managed to hit 63 of them, 56 of which were considered sliced evenly enough to count toward the record.

He said the most difficult aspect of what he called the "pogo stick fruit ninja" record was learning to bounce on a pogo stick without using his hands.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com