California Inflation Relief: Here’s When You’ll Get Paid in November

To help California residents battle inflation , the state started sending Middle-Class Tax Refund (MCTR) payments early October. However, some residents are still waiting for the one-time payments, and the state has just issued new guidance as to when they will receive them.

“Middle-Class Tax Refund payments have been sent out to Californians to help with the high price of gas and cost of living. Californians could receive payments between $200 to $1,050,” California Representative Jim Costa tweeted Oct. 24.

And on Oct. 25, he tweeted: “ICYMI: The first round of middle-class tax refund payments has been sent out starting October 7 through October 25. Those who are eligible for relief will receive their payment via direct deposit or mailed debit card.”

The State of California Franchise Tax Board (FTB) explained on its website that if you are eligible, you will automatically receive a payment — which is expected to be issued between October 2022 and January 2023.

How and When MCTR Payments Will Be Made

First, Californians who received Golden State Stimulus (GSS) I or II are expected to receive MCTR direct deposit payments between Oct. 7, 2022, and Oct. 25, 2022, with the remaining direct deposits happening between Oct. 28, 2022, and Nov. 14, 2022, according to the FTB.

Then, MCTR direct deposit recipients who have changed their banking information since filing their 2020 tax return will receive a debit card, which will be mailed between Dec. 17, 2022, and Jan. 14, 2023.

In addition, MCTR debit card payments for Californians who received GSS I and II are expected to be mailed between Oct. 24, 2022, and Dec. 10, 2022, with the remaining debit cards being mailed by Jan. 14, 2023.

Finally, the group of recipients who will receive the payments by debit card is further broken down by alphabetical order, the FTB specified, and is as follows:

GSS I or II check recipients (last name beginning with A – E): Debit card mailing timeframe Oct. 24, 2022 through Nov. 5, 2022.

GSS I or II check recipients (last name beginning with F – M): Debit card mailing timeframe Nov. 6, 2022 through Nov. 19, 2022.

GSS I or II check recipients (last name beginning with N – V): Debit card mailing timeframe Nov. 20, 2022 through Dec. 3, 2022.

GSS I or II check recipients (last name beginning with W – Z): Debit card mailing timeframe Dec. 4, 2022 through Dec. 10, 2022.

Non-GSS recipients (last name beginning with A – L): Debit card mailing timeframe will be announced after Nov. 7, 2022.

Non-GSS recipients (last name beginning with M – Z): Debit card mailing timeframe will be announced after Nov. 21, 2022.

Direct deposit recipients who have changed their banking information since filing their 2020 tax return: Debit card mailing timeframe Dec. 17, 2022 through Jan. 14, 2023.

In order to be eligible, residents must: have filed their 2020 tax return by Oct. 15, 2021; meet the California adjusted gross income (CA AGI) limits described; not have been eligible to be claimed as a dependent in the 2020 tax year; have been a California resident for six months or more of the 2020 tax year; be a California resident on the date the payment is issued, according to the FTB.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : California Inflation Relief: Here’s When You’ll Get Paid in November